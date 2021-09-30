CLEVELAND, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is planning its next conference March 17-19, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. The WiCyS Call for Participation submissions are now open as are applications for scholarships, grants and fellowships for attendees.
The WiCyS 2022 conference will center around the theme, "Being Smart About Security and Privacy of all 'Smart' Things." All things cyber are helpful in enhancing and progressing society but come with challenges and dangers. All speaking submissions are encouraged to address these issues and concerns and how to keep everyone safe.
Individuals, organizations and companies can submit a presentation for the event that follows one of these tracks: Today's Technology and Challenges, Looking Ahead, Best Practices and Career Development. These sessions could be student research posters, technical presentations, workshops, Birds-of-a-Feather (informal discussions), lightning talks or panels.
"At the WiCyS conference, we demonstrate diversity not by pointing out the problem, but by showcasing a spectrum of talent from a diverse group of professionals," said Dr. Ambareen Siraj, WiCyS program chair.
Anyone can submit proposals for the technical conference through Oct. 18. Accepted proposals will be notified by Nov. 21. Each accepted proposal will receive one complimentary registration. For more information, visit ww.wicys.org/events/wicys-2022-call-for-participation/.
Not only is WiCyS 2022 the flagship conference for women in cybersecurity but regardless of gender, it is the only cybersecurity conference that has equal representation of students and professionals. About 50% of attendees are students attending on a scholarship. Students can only attend via scholarship or school sponsorship. The Faculty Grant is given to WiCyS Student Chapter advisors or WiCyS faculty members who have not previously attended the conference. The Black, Indigenous, People of Color Fellowship Award is for WiCyS members who identify with that community, and the Veteran Fellowship Award is for all members who are U.S. veterans.
"It is with gratitude to our conference sponsors that so many of our attendees are able to participate via scholarship or fellowships," said Janell Straach, WiCyS conference chair. "These awardees pay a $40 registration-processing fee. Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and donors, the scholarship and fellowship recipients receive full conference registration, all meals and shared lodging, which is valued at over $1000."
Applications and speaking proposals must be received by Oct. 18. For more information, visit http://www.wicys.org/events/scholarships-grants-and-fellowship-awards/.
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University - Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, SentinelOne, Wayfair, Workday. Tier 3: Fortinet, Haystack Solutions, HERE Technologies, IBM, MITRE, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Palo Alto Networks, SANS Institute, SAP, Smoothstack, Starbucks, Target, The Home Depot, University of California-San Diego. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
