DENVER, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is set to return in-person for its eighth annual conference Sept. 8-10 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.
This conference brings together women and allies from cybersecurity industries, academia, government, nonprofits, and research to share their knowledge and expertise while networking and mentoring. WiCyS ensures that half of attendees earned scholarships or fellowships funded by conference sponsors and strategic partners. Currently, registered attendees include scholarship/fellowship/grant recipients, veterans, BIPOC fellowship recipients, veteran fellowship recipients, active military attendees, Training Program scholarships and faculty grant recipients.
The event is jam-packed with lightning talks, keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, Birds of a Feather sessions, student research poster sessions, and a capture the flag (CTF) competition. Hosted on picoCTF.org, this mini-CTF is designed to teach newcomers and experienced participants about security vulnerabilities through challenges that range from web to forensics. Keynote speakers include Debora Plunkett, board chair of Defending Digital Campaigns; Aimee Cardwell, chief information security officer at Optum, a part of UnitedHealth Group; Anna Cinzia Squicciarini, associate professor at the College of Information Sciences and Technology, Pennsylvania State University; Leslie Burns, executive director of Enterprise Cybersecurity Strategy and Planning at Raytheon Technologies; Alexandra Heckler, chief information security officer at Collins Aerospace; and Tina Oberai, technical lead of Global Cybersecurity Services and Support at Raytheon Intelligence and Space.
"While our community has gathered virtually over the last two years, we look forward to coming together in person in Colorado for WiCyS 2021. The conference team has many great things planned with several new additions. We continue our proud tradition of having half our attendees as scholarship, fellowship or grant recipients," said Dr. Janell Straach, chair of the board and conference.
Some of the WiCyS high-level sponsors are VIPs Optum and Raytheon Technologies; and premium sponsors Adobe, Cisco, Google, Mastercard, National Security Agency and SentinelOne.
WiCyS is working with Colorado and the Gaylord Rockies Resort to follow COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe event for everyone. For more information on the conference, visit http://www.wicys.org.
Media is welcome. To receive a media pass, contact info@wicys.org.
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University - Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, SentinelOne, Wayfair, Workday. Tier 3: Flatiron, Fortinet, Haystack Solutions, HERE Technologies, IBM, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Palo Alto Networks, SANS Institute, SAP, Smoothstack, SpearTip, Starbucks, Target, The Home Depot, University of California-San Diego. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, lynn@wicys.org
