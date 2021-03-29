PLOVER, Wis., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced today that Great Dane has renewed its Gold Level Partnership, helping the nonprofit association promote the vast career opportunities women have in the transportation and logistics industry, celebrate their successes, and minimize the challenges they face.
This is the seventh consecutive year that Great Dane has supported WIT at the Gold Level. In addition to providing financial support, the company actively participates in the association. Laura Roan Hays, branch manager at Great Dane, serves as Chair on the WIT board of directors.
"Women In Trucking and Great Dane truly have the same core values and mission, to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in transportation," said Hays. "We are proud to continue to support and provide advancement opportunities for the many talented women who each day help to move the trucking industry forward."
With a history dating back to 1900, Great Dane has established itself as a transportation solutions leader – delivering innovative products and exceptional services that help move America forward. Great Dane not only engineers durable and high-quality trailers and truck bodies, but also fosters relationships with customers and industry partners that last the long haul.
Founded in 2007, Women In Trucking Association is a resource for over 5,500 corporate and individual members located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as Japan, Australia, Sweden, South Africa, and New Zealand. Recent accomplishments include the first virtual Accelerate! Conference and Exhibition, unveiling its Driver Ambassador expo trailer that introduces the career of truck driving, and providing driver members with free health support programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are grateful for the continued support from an influential industry leader like Great Dane and the invaluable expertise and leadership Hays brings to our board of directors," said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. "It with their commitment to elevating the issue of gender diversity in trucking that we can continue to create positive change."
About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.
Women In Trucking, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.
About Great Dane
Great Dane is the leading manufacturer of high-performance commercial transportation equipment, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, as well as steel, aluminum, and combo platform trailers. Great Dane has a storied history in the commercial trucking industry and is a driving force in trailer technology, innovation, quality, and customer service. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and with additional corporate offices in Savannah, Georgia, Great Dane has 10 manufacturing plants strategically located throughout the United States. The company's network of corporate-owned branches, full-line independent dealers and parts-only independent distributors offers a broad range of distribution points for new and pre-owned trailers as well as aftermarket services across North and South America. Visit Great Dane online at GreatDane.com.
Brynn Everett, Women In Trucking Association, 952-442-8850, brynn@womenintrucking.org
