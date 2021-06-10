LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crystal White has been appointed to the Women of Global Change International Board of Directors and will become the acting Director of Diversity and Inclusion for the Women of Global Change. According to Crystal, "It is time for "Leaders" to harness the true value of diversity, equity and inclusion. The Women of Global Change is on an intentional journey to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion and make sure these values are an integral and fundamental component of our mission and vision."
Beyond the impact she will make alongside WGC, Crystal serves her community as a leader for the Dress for Success Southern Mentorship Program that helps women take control of their futures and she is on the Board of Directors for The Cupcake Girls.
Crystal is a staunch advocate and champion for diversity, gender equality, social equality and political empowerment. She is a dedicated servant leader of women, children, and various underrepresented identities.
The Women of Global Change's Founder and CEO, Dame Shellie Hunt, had this to say about Crystal White. "Crystal has excelled in every role she has held inside the Women of Global Change. During her tenure as the WGC Las Vegas Chapter President Crystal found unique ways to support her chapter members, the WGC Las Vegas community, and different WGC chapters around the world. We know Crystal will leave her mark in this new role and help WGC make true systematic change across the WGC network as the Director of Diversity and Inclusion and as the newest member of WGC's International Board of Directors."
The Women of Global Change is an international non-profit, social impact organization whose impact has crossed into multiple continents, creating a continually growing international network of members. WGC participates in educational initiatives, business networking events, and national and international projects of betterment through a variety of different programs, missions, and leadership practices. WGC members work together in business, power, and spirit to provide a better world for women, children, and all human-kind.
WGC has been honored by the U.S. Senate and has received five White House awards for the social impact projects it has finished and the positive impact WGC has made in communities across the United States and internationally. Today, WGC has twenty three different chapters across nine different countries and in continuing to grow in the United States and internationally.
For more information about the Women of Global Change, WGC chapters, membership, or to make a donation, please visit http://www.womenofglobalchange.com
Media Contact
Shellie Hunt, Women of Global Change, 9492738788, thewomenofglobalchange@gmail.com
SOURCE Women of Global Change