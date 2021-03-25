DALLAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), a peer advisory group for million-dollar-plus women-led companies, is proud to announce that Ebbah Realzola, CEO of MEXZIM Corporation, is one of the newest members of the Dallas Uptown Chapter of the WPO.
"We have found that the best leaders are always learning and that business leaders at the second-stages of growth and beyond, learn best from the experiences of their peers," said Camille Burns, WPO Chief Executive Officer. "Collaboration has never been more important. I am very pleased to welcome Ebbah Realzola to the WPO community, where successful entrepreneurs use the power of peer learning to take their businesses to the next level."
Ebbah Realzola is the CEO of MEXZIM Corporation, a construction business based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. MEXZIM Corporation specializes in commercial construction interior finish-out services for office buildings, warehouses, distribution centers, fulfillment centers, manufacturing facilities, restaurants, hotels, retail, medical facilities, and schools.
Ebbah Realzola added, "The company has grown rapidly, along with the growth of construction in our region. A recent article stated that it was the fourth year in a row that annual building starts in North Texas topped $20 billion — an unheard of pace of construction for the DFW area. I know that to be successful, I need a group of other successful business owners to act as an advisory group for input and support."
"We could not be more excited to have Ebbah join the Uptown Dallas Chapter of the WPO," said Chapter Chair Donna Hegdahl. "Through confidential and collaborative peer learning groups, WPO members learn new strategies for taking their businesses to the next level."
About the Women Presidents' Organization
The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information visit our website http://www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow us on Twitter. Like us on Facebook.
About MEXZIM
MEXZIM Corporation, based in Dallas, Texas, specializes in commercial construction interior finish-out services for office buildings, warehouses, distribution centers, fulfillment centers, manufacturing facilities, restaurants, hotels, retail, medical facilities, and schools. The company is woman owned, minority owned, and holds the following certifications: WBE, MBE, DBE, WOSB, EDWOSB, AABE, SDB, HUB.
Media Contact
Donna Hegdahl, The TransSynergy Group, +1 972-717-3500, donna@transsynergy.com
SOURCE Women Presidents’ Organization