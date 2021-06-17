CHATHAM, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship will host a virtual conference, From Pandemic to Progress - How Small Businesses Can Prosper During Covid and Beyond, along with regional Women's Business Centers, WBEC East Philadelphia, PA and Women's Enterprise Development Center, Westchester County, NY. Additional media partners include LAEDA Women's Business Center and Center for Women's Entrepreneurship at Chatham University.
The event will take place on June 24, 2021 and stream online. It will feature all star keynote speakers Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Natalie Madeira Cofield, SBA Office of Women's Business Ownership. Participating sponsors include Wells Fargo, PayPal, Fiverr, Shopify, PNC Bank, Columbia Bank, and McCarter & English.
The goal of the virtual, half-day event is to provide women and BIPOC entrepreneurs ideas and tools to thrive, not just survive during the Covid crisis and how to plan for success in a new economy focused on recovery. The conference plans to offer women and BIPOC small business owners a valuable forum to share their own challenges and receive essential expert advice through workshops and break-out sessions led by high-profile and diverse moderators and speakers. The event will conclude with attendees participating in an all-hands brainstorming session to develop a working plan of action to grow their businesses.
The conference will highlight the importance of small businesses as the engine and heartbeat of the US economy and how Women's Business Centers act as go-to resources, dedicated to providing critical services for women and BIPOC-owned small businesses who have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Featured speakers will discuss how under the American Rescue Plan, there is essential relief being offered to small businesses to help with recovery efforts
including:
- $15 billion additional for Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance (EIDL) payments, including $5 billion for Supplemental Targeted EIDL Advance payments for those hardest hit.
- $28.6 billion for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund for industry-focused grants.
- $100 million to establish a Community Navigator pilot program. Grants will go to eligible organizations supporting efforts to improve access to COVID–19 pandemic assistance programs and resources.
According to WCEC Women's Business Center Executive Director, Rana Shanawani, "We want this event to serve the needs of women and BIPOC small business owners who have been impacted by the Covid crisis and are looking for a plan of action to grow their business and successfully navigate the new normal."
WCEC Board President, Alyce Hackett adds, "Small business owners hit hardest by the pandemic are looking for key resources and relief. We believe this event will provide attendees with essential takeaways and tools to help businesses thrive."
To learn more and register for the conference, go the WCEC registration page.
About Women's Center for Entrepreneurship
The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship (WCEC) is a registered 501c3 nonprofit. As a Small Business Administration Resource Partner and Women's Business Center, the WCEC's mission is to help small businesses succeed. WCEC works with women and minority-owned businesses from the start up stage to existing small businesses looking to scale up by providing educational resources, business counseling, career training, technical assistance and COVID-19 relief loan and grant assistance.
For more information on WCEC, go to https://www.wcecnj.org/
