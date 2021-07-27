(PRNewsfoto/Woodlands Financial Services Co)

(PRNewsfoto/Woodlands Financial Services Co)

 By Woodlands Financial Services Company

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 26, 2021, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-seven cents per share on its common stock, payable on August 27, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2021. 

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties. 

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodlands-financial-services-company-announces-third-quarter-cash-dividend-301342235.html

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.