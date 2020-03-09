SALT LAKE CITY, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodside Homes has announced the selection of Chris Williams as its new Chief Customer Officer effective March 1, 2020.
This new position at Woodside Homes was created to further promote a consistent customer-centered culture across the entire company. Mr. Williams will lead Woodside's customer-centric business strategy, unifying all Woodside's customer initiatives developed through research, insights and data-driven processes.
Mr. Williams transitions to this role after serving as president of Woodside's California Central Valley division for nearly 14 years. During that time, he led a team that built approximately 3,500 homes and acquired and developed a similar number of lots. He has led the Central Valley Division in creating numerous memorable customer experiences, earning several awards and recognitions for outstanding customer satisfaction, construction quality, and high customer referral rates. In 2017, Mr. Williams was selected by Chief Executive Officer Joel Shine as the chairman of the company's Customer Experience Steering Committee. The Customer Experience Steering Committee has been a visionary force driving innovative customer solutions throughout the Woodside enterprise.
Building on this success, Mr. Shine states that the Chief Customer Officer position was created to meet the "clearly defined #1 priority of our parent company, Sekisui House, Ltd., to make the customer relationship even more valuable. This is something Sekisui House has been doing well for decades." Mr. Shine added, "I am confident that combining talent from consumer research, product development, marketing, sales, and operations into a collaborative team, will greatly expand our ability to discover innovative ways to close the gap between customer needs and expectations and the products and services we deliver. "
Mr. Williams explains he plans to begin his new role by "working to unify many different stakeholder viewpoints into a single customer vision and focus." Doing this, he notes, will enhance Woodside Homes' ability to establish productive, long-lasting relationships with its customers. "I am particularly looking forward to the opportunity to work with the many dedicated employees across Woodside Homes and to build on the example and learnings of Sekisui House that make 'Home the Happiest Place,'" Mr. Williams said.
Mr. Shine is confident in Mr. Williams' thorough preparation for this challenging role, saying, "Chris possesses the combination of vision, creativity and team building skills that make him the perfect person to drive wholistic cultural and operational change at Woodside Homes."
About Woodside Homes
In 2020 Woodside Homes begins its 43rd year in the business of designing and building homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. The company has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 28th largest homebuilder in the United States. Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout home buying, building, and initial months of ownership.
In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world's largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today's homebuyers.
SEKISUI HOUSE has constructed more than two million homes since 1960. Based in Osaka, Japan, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,000-plus employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.
The ownership by SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in customer-focused building, sustainability and efficiency practices. For more information visit http://www.woodsidehomes.com/.
