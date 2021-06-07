ST. LOUIS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District has signed Woolpert to an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity architecture and engineering services contract to provide photogrammetry, lidar, remote sensing, surveying, GIS, data development and mapping worldwide. The five-year, capacity contract has a value of $22 million.
Woolpert Vice President and National Security Market Director Darius Hensley said the firm is looking forward to supporting the comprehensive and streamlined work of the USACE St. Louis District.
"The District does an outstanding job of facilitating tasks for clients like the U.S. Air Force, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Army Geospatial Center, which helps further each of their missions," Hensley said. "We appreciate all they do, and we are honored to work with them again on this AEG contract."
This contract is now underway.
