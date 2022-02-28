WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired veteran geopolitical strategist John Konkus as its director of government affairs. Konkus has spent the last two decades developing and implementing political and communications campaigns, advancing regulatory and legislative actions, and managing strategic initiatives to effect constructive change.
Konkus previously worked as a senior manager for government affairs and strategic development for a Fortune 500 company and global engineering consulting firm. Prior to that, he served as deputy associate administrator at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C. Konkus also served on the 2016-2017 presidential transition team in Washington, D.C., and held multiple leadership positions in the office of Florida Gov. Rick Scott.
Konkus began his career working for U.S. Rep. Sherwood Boehlert of New York during his tenure as chairman of the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee and then as chairman of the House Science Committee. In 2008, while serving as the top district aid to Florida Congressman Cliff Stearns, Konkus was awarded the Congressional Staffer of the Year honor by the Florida Air Force Association for his service and dedication to veterans.
Due to his legislative acumen and proven track record, Konkus was hired by Woolpert to run the firm's government affairs operations, with an initial focus on ensuring Woolpert clients have access to and derive the most value from the American Rescue Plan Act and infrastructure stimulus bill funding. The legislation has allocated trillions of dollars to fund eligible infrastructure projects, which must be addressed within a narrow time frame. According to an Associated Press analysis, seven months after initial ARPA funds were allotted, which equated to 20% of the spending period, states had spent just 2.5% and large cities had spent 8.5% of those funds.
"Right now, many state and local governments are overwhelmed by the volume of funding and the short timeline in which they have to spend it," Konkus said. "Most are accustomed to stretching very limited dollars to address their most urgent needs. Now they have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make real, substantive improvements that will benefit their communities and keep them competitive for years to come. Many just need to know where to start, how to ensure they are compliant and, most importantly, how their specific needs align with this funding."
Woolpert Senior Vice President Shane Imwalle said he and Konkus have implemented a structure to help Woolpert clients think holistically, select the packages and services that work best for them, and initiate projects to ensure they reap the full value due to them through this funding. He said Woolpert also has forged partnerships with complementary firms like AECOM and Trimble to comprehensively support all client needs.
"We know and value our clients, we know how their budgets work and we fully grasp the scope of services and applications that qualify under these bills—water management, transportation, supply chain support, coastal resilience, asset management and so on," Imwalle said. "We also know that these opportunities are rare. The last infrastructure bill was passed in 2004, and those funds dried up quickly. Now, with what we've learned and the addition of John and his federal and state expertise, we are able to connect the dots for our clients to ensure they leverage the full value of this funding. We're excited to be able to provide this support."
About Woolpert
Woolpert is an architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, the firm has more than 1,600 employees and 60 offices on four continents.
