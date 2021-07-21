AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired Rebecca Katzke, PE, PMP, CFM, ENV SP, as a senior associate and water practice leader. Katzke is a civil and environmental engineering expert who has close to 20 years of experience leading large-scale water infrastructure and resources projects in the U.S. and internationally.
In her previous roles, Katzke provided technical leadership in hydraulics and hydrologic modeling, steered business development and growth operations in line with national water strategy, and directed a diverse and expansive team of water resource professionals in their support of transportation, intermodal, federal, public and private clients from Louisiana to California.
At Woolpert, the Texas A&M graduate will build on this experience to help guide the firm's clean water, stormwater, sustainability, and sanitary sewer design and monitoring efforts specific to Texas and the western U.S.
"The volume of technical and strategic support needed for water resources engineering and planning in this region of the country is immense right now and is expected to grow exponentially," Katzke said. "Water resource engineering has become increasingly digitized and connected through advances in 3D modeling and design, artificial intelligence and cloud-based technologies. This integration has enabled firms like Woolpert, who has expertise in multiple industries, to identify synergies and progressive solutions to mitigate these challenges."
Woolpert Senior Vice President and Water Market Director Flint Holbrook said Katzke's technical acumen, her ability to help lead and foster strategic growth, and her connections in the industry will serve Woolpert and its family of companies well. Katzke is a member of the Texas Flash Flood Coalition, the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Association of State Floodplain Managers, Texas Association, and is a Water Environment Federation, Stormwater and Watershed Management National Committee member.
"Rebecca's outstanding and diverse skill set will support our recent acquisition of CivilTech, a multidisciplinary water and transportation engineering firm based in Texas," Holbrook said. "Her understanding of the 'one water' approach to managing wet assets really leverages the interconnectedness of AEG technologies to support our clients. This helps them develop and operate asset management programs for wet infrastructure that improve levels of service for more efficient and effective operations. Her ability to successfully manage people and projects makes her an invaluable asset to Woolpert and CivilTech staff, partners and clients."
About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its fifth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has over 1,100 employees and 42 offices in three countries. For more, visit woolpert.com.
