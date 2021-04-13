ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired GIS and airport expert Prateek Sharma as an aviation geospatial project manager. Sharma has extensive experience in creating, managing and leveraging geospatial databases and new technologies to improve asset management and operations at busy airports.
Sharma comes to Woolpert after serving as an embedded consultant and GIS manager for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, where he managed a team of consultants in creating and managing GIS databases for the Orlando International Airport and the Orlando Executive Airport. In addition to coordinating with outside agencies to map the utilities infrastructure, Sharma's team collected field data and developed GIS database and web applications for a wide variety of internal users—including maintenance, security and janitorial staff members. He was also the Authority's liaison to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Having supported virtually every aspect of airport operations for the past 16 years, Sharma describes himself as a "Jack of all trades" when it comes to providing GIS solutions for airports. He said he's excited to be joining a large firm that has experts in the architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) industries under one roof.
"Having experience on the client side, I know the biggest challenges airports face are finding ways to leverage new technologies and big data to improve workflows and better plan for future growth," Sharma said.
In addition to his bachelor's degree in architecture, Sharma holds a master's degree in city and regional planning and a master's degree in business administration. He said he hopes to grow professionally at Woolpert to work on larger projects and eventually apply his business administration skills.
"I've been very focused on working with specific departments on smaller projects for many years," Sharma said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to fully be a part of enterprise solutions and leveraging everything that Woolpert has to offer in my day-to-day work with clients."
Woolpert Senior Associate and Practice Leader Eric Risner said Sharma's background working at large airports has given him rare insight into how GIS can be used to find innovative aviation solutions.
"The aviation industry was on a huge growth trajectory prior to the pandemic and, as recovery continues, is expected to pick up right where it left off," Risner said. "This kind of adjustment and expansion fuels difficult decisions when maintaining assets and strategically augmenting operations. Prateek's aviation, planning and GIS capabilities are unique and immensely valuable to our aviation objectives. We're excited to have him join our team."
