ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired Luiz Frediani as a project manager to support retail development projects and clients, primarily in Florida. The trilingual project management professional has more than 20 years of experience managing multiple facets of retail development at global firms, from directing construction and facilities for Starbucks to executing real estate contracts and permits for Walmart in South America.
A civil engineer by trade, Frediani is an international associate with the American Institute of Architects and earned his master's degree in business administration from the University of Manchester in England. This versatility has benefited Frediani, a Brazilian native, in several international leadership roles. These have included directing real estate needs to support industries from transportation to health care, leading internal and external retail management teams, executing all phases of a project life cycle from site selection to completion, and identifying organizational and financial process improvements to cut costs and gain efficiencies.
Frediani said at Woolpert he will be able to combine his professional and academic experience to implement strategies to help clients evolve and succeed, regardless of the environment.
"The role of a project manager in retail developments is to bring balance to the business and enable the technical team to do their best work and improve their way of life," Frediani said. "With recent retail trends driven by the pandemic, such as pick-up lockers and drive-and-go spaces, there's a market need to update internal spaces at stores and restaurants across the U.S. With Woolpert's comprehensive architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) services, we can efficiently capture existing conditions and provide multiple options and solutions for clients."
Woolpert Market Director Mark Mockus said Frediani's proven skills in retail management and project execution combined with his entrepreneurial approach to profitability make him an ideal fit for the firm.
"Luiz's diverse yet focused leadership experience with clients and design firms gives him unique insight into retail development planning and the skills needed to ensure each project proceeds smoothly and successfully," Mockus said. "This trajectory matches that of our retail development team, whose extensive cross-market capabilities directly support 21st-century industry needs. Luiz will be a great asset to our team in Florida and our extended group around the world."
About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its sixth-straight Great Place to Work certification, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has more than 1,600 employees and 60 offices on four continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.
Media Contact
Jill Kelley, Woolpert, 1-937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.com
SOURCE Woolpert