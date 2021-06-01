FORT WORTH, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Work Wear Safety Shoes CEO, Coleman McDonald, announced that the company has acquired Lubbok, Texas based business, My Boot Store, to expand its offering in West Texas.
"We have long served the West Texas corridor with our Mobile Store fleet, but it was time for us to open Super Stores to support the companies there," shared Coleman. "Rather than open our own stores, our strategic preference is to grow through acquisition. We met the owner of My Boot Store as we were scouting locations and he shared he was looking for someone to steward his business on to the next generation."
Alan Rochat, founder of My Boot Store, started over 29 years ago. He and his company have become a staple in West Texas with retail store locations in Lubbock and Odessa, Texas and a shoemobile service as well.
"After almost 30 years of business in West Texas, it's time for me to retire. But when you invest so much of your life into a business, the company you decide to carry on that business becomes an extremely important decision. After all, you want your reputation for service to continue for years to come," said Alan. "And with Work Wear Safety Shoes I found the perfect company."
"We are grateful for the work Alan and My Boot Store have done serving the Lubbock and Midland-Odessa area of Texas," said Coleman. "And we look forward to bringing the Work Wear Safety Shoes focus on wellness in the workplace to West Texas."
Work Wear Safety Shoes has completed several successful acquisitions through the years as part of its growth strategy. This will be the second acquisition in the last six months. In November of 2020, the company acquired The Glove Guy, a Dallas-Fort Worth based PPE company, expanding its offering beyond safety footwear to include gloves, masks, glasses and other vital PPE.
About Work Wear
Named one of the Best Companies to Work For the last two years, Work Wear Safety Shoes is part of Northern Imports, Inc. Founded in 1980 in Fort Worth, Texas, they have 11 stores and 13 mobile stores in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arkansas and Wyoming and a robust online store nationwide at workwearboots.com. They are experts in safety and wellness focusing on keeping workers safe, productive and happy on the job. Read their mission at http://workwearsafe.com/
