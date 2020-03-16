MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workato, the leading and fastest-growing enterprise automation platform, today announced that they are officially an Adobe Exchange Partner. The company's integrations with Marketo Engage, a part of Adobe Experience Cloud, will allow marketers to instantly connect Marketo Engage with thousands of applications in order to automate work, deliver intelligent marketing touches, and achieve effortless lead attribution. With Workato, companies of all sizes can quickly and easily connect Marketo Engage to the tools they need to make the marketing funnel seamless from end-to-end.
Today's marketers are spending more and more time managing tools and looking for accurate data. Fifty-two percent of marketers say integrating disparate systems is their top challenge according to Ascend2. Workato enables Marketo Engage users to quickly create powerful integrations and automations across over 1,000 apps on a single, easy to use platform complete with a library of 500,000 pre-built automations. This includes the ability to integrate and automate with other key Adobe applications, such as Adobe Experience Manager, Magento Commerce and Adobe Analytics.
The partnership will be a key differentiator in helping Marketo Engage customers unlock the power of a fully integrated Martech stack. Mutual customers for Workato and Marketo Engage range from ecommerce brands to big financial institutions.
Together, the partnership enables streamlined processes that are critical to marketers today such as:
- Aligning sales and marketing by syncing every custom object to any CRM (like Microsoft Dynamics or Salesforce), on-prem, or cloud app
- Cleaning, enriching, scoring, and routing leads to sales faster without losing attribution
- Automatically launching and pausing programs and campaigns across different channels
- Accessing the right data at the right time by syncing with central data lakes/warehouses
- Setting up automated processes for account-based marketing and notifying sales in real-time
"In recent years, the Martech stack has exploded; the average marketing team uses 40+ applications. In order to streamline overall marketing and sales operations, these apps need to work with the company's CRM, sales development tools, and other applications," said Bhaskar Roy, CMO at Workato. "Integration and automation are crucial to a working Martech stack; there's just no way around that."
"Marketers have myriad apps at their fingertips and are faced with the challenge of integrating data into one customer profile," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe. "Workato helps marketers streamline marketing processes end-to-end, so they can more efficiently do their work and more intelligently engage with customers at all stages of the funnel, enabling our customers to extract more value from their investments in Adobe Experience Cloud."
Workato provides speed, extensibility and flexibility, without compromising security and compliance. The ease-of-use allows marketers to own the fate of their data and fuel their lead gen programs without the need to engage IT. Market leaders like Box, SalesLoft, Autodesk, Elastic, and Intuit use Workato to securely integrate their apps and streamline everyday processes to spend time doing more strategic work.
"The biggest thing for us was that Workato empowered our Marketing Operations team to own the entire integration," said Courtney Tobe, Senior Marketing Automation Specialist at AvidXchange.
In addition to deepening its partnership with Adobe, Workato is also supporting one of the first marketing operations communities to provide a space for marketing operations and RevOps professionals to meet and learn from each other. Join the community here >
About Workato
Workato is the operating system for today's fast-moving business. Recognized as a leader, Workato is the only enterprise automation platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps and automate even the most mission-critical workflows without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 6,000 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators.
