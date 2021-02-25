DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Minick today announced his decision to retire as chairman of PartnerSource at the end of March 2021. Jennifer Hurless, president of PartnerSource, will continue in her current role leading this company that has proven better business comes from caring for injured workers.
"One major result of Bill's efforts is a profound shift in how to deliver prompt, outstanding medical care and better benefits to injured employees, and work through any concerns they may have," noted Hurless. "We are honored to continue his legacy as PartnerSource moves toward its fourth decade in business with a strong position in the industry."
Bill Minick began his professional career as a corporate and tax attorney for nine years with major law firms, developed many of the first alternative dispute resolution programs for employment-related claims, and led the Dallas property and casualty insurance operation for a global insurance broker. But Minick is best known for pioneering Texas injury benefit plans and growing PartnerSource into the leading consulting firm for competitive alternatives to traditional workers' compensation.
Minick has a track record of individual and team successes, advising dozens of Fortune 500 companies in retail, food service, healthcare and transportation on their workers' compensation programs. He has fostered industry partnerships to deliver best-in-class benefits and liability insurance coverage, better medical outcomes for over one million injured workers, and billions of dollars in economic development.
Minick has multiple law and insurance licenses, with degrees from Abilene Christian University, Pepperdine University and Southern Methodist University. He has worked extensively in state and federal government affairs and public relations, developed trade groups (see ARAWC.org) and program designations (see QCARE.org), participated in university-led and other independent research initiatives, written new laws and regulations, and motivated workers' comp system improvements in multiple states. He has written extensively for national publications (like Risk & Insurance, WorkCompCentral, WorkersCompensation.com, Business Insurance and Insurance Thought Leadership) and been a featured presenter at major insurance, legal and workers' compensation industry conferences (like the National Workers' Compensation & Disability Conference, Workers Compensation Institute, Workers Compensation Research Institute, Risk & Insurance Management Society, CLM, State Bar of Texas, National Academy of Social Insurance and Self-Insurance Institute of America).
"I am grateful for all the client and industry relationships developed over the years," Minick said. "And I'm most grateful for having worked with an incredibly talented PartnerSource team of attorneys and claim, information service and administrative professionals. They will continue to innovate and deliver outstanding service under the highly capable leadership of PartnerSource President Jennifer Hurless."
Although retiring from PartnerSource, Bill is active in many charitable and civic causes, including service as secretary of Kids' Chance of Texas, a judge of the Comp Laude Awards, a trustee of Abilene Christian University, and a board member of the Men's Advocacy Group of New Friends New Life. He will also remain active in writing, speaking, and serving within the injury benefit and workers' compensation industries through collaborations that advance better outcomes for injured workers and employers.
About PartnerSource
PartnerSource is the leading provider of a responsible alternative to traditional workers' compensation for businesses operating in the state of Texas. The company dedicates deep talent from a team of more than 30 experienced employees to provide end-to-end strategies that are easy to use, fiscally responsible, and driven by the purpose that better business comes from caring for injured workers. Based in Dallas, Texas, PartnerSource provides industry leadership and education through its annual conference and participation in numerous workers' compensation industry events, awards and associations that support people injured on the job. PartnerSource is also a proud supporter of the Kids' Chance of Texas scholarship fund, which is dedicated to bettering the lives of injured workers and their families. More information about PartnerSource is available at PartnerSource.com or by calling (214) 239-4586.
Media Contact
Suzanne Flodin, The Gentry Agency, +1 (214) 500-4289, suzanne@thegentryagency.com
SOURCE PartnerSource