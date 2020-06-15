ATLANTA, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today WorkN, the mobile-first on-demand staffing platform, formalizes a partnership with Sense, the industry-leading engagement platform for staffing. The partnership will streamline mobile communication to candidates and contractors throughout the talent lifecycle - increasing recruiter productivity, driving increased fill-rates, and maximizing talent engagement.
Sense and WorkN together amplify the power of mobile-first communication, streamlining reminders and check-ins, and innovating further to drive action leveraging push-notifications and in-app capabilities.
"It's important that we meet our talent population where they are and create seamless, unified engagement. We want to ensure that every candidate can access information whenever and wherever they need it and that they receive a high-touch experience throughout their journey with Staffmark Group," says Emily Giltner, SVP Enterprise Operations at Staffmark. "I'm thrilled that WorkN and Sense are partnering to transform how we engage and communicate with our talent."
By automating real-time information and access to jobs through an on-demand mobile app, firms keep large volumes of candidates in-the-know and engaged through deployment.
"We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience to our talent," says Jon Neff, COO of Hire Dynamics. "WorkN and Sense together give us the power to exceed the expectations of essential talent in sectors like logistics and manufacturing and actually speed up hiring by communicating to candidates in real-time, driving satisfaction across the talent lifecycle. By leveraging innovative solutions like WorkN and Sense, Hire Dynamics continues to be at the forefront of the latest technology to best serve our clients and our talent."
Jake Rohn, co-founder and CEO of WorkN states, "We are excited to partner with Sense to bring candidate engagement into the in-app experience- and are confident that our clients will realize benefits like increased re-deployment rates, retention, and customer satisfaction."
Alex Rosen, Sense Co-Founder comments, "Essential talent segments like healthcare and logistics are always on-the-go and need mobile-first communication. We're thrilled to partner with WorkN and help firms better serve their talent the modern way."
About WorkN
WorkN is an on-demand staffing platform that combines mobile-first technology, industrial-grade workforce management, and a robust, white-labeled mobile platform to engage today's workforce to create a seamless, centralized mobile candidate experience.
About Sense
Sense is the leading candidate engagement platform for staffing firms to personalize their interactions with candidates and contractors at every stage of the talent cycle.