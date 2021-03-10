WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leading East Asian Aerospace Company has implemented Plataine's AI-based solution, to achieve significant cost savings and enabling a significant reduction in material waste, while reducing human error and increasing throughput. Plataine's software was selected due to its strong track record working with aerospace & composites advanced manufacturers, as well as its globally recognized proficiency at implementing AI-based solutions in manufacturing.
Plataine's Digital optimization manufacturing software automates the creation of cut-plans, creating optimal dynamic plans based on on-hand inventory and incoming work orders to maximize material utilization, radically improving efficiency and quality. The result is cut-plan length reduction resulting in significant material savings. Seamless integration with existing systems - such as ERP systems - allows Plataine's AI-based software to undertake dynamic decision making, so that it can change cut-plans on-the-fly as new work orders are received. The automated digitized solution enables staff to make better, more informed decisions.
Plataine's software minimizes errors leading to quality rejects and re-work, allowing faster time-to-market. The system gives complete traceability reports from raw material to end-product by maintaining a complete record of the entire manufacturing process – the Digital Thread. Automated reporting offers a range of customizable reports for managers and operators.
VP of Manufacturing Operations at the world-leading Aerospace Supplier: says: "Plataine's software has transformed our manufacturing operations; Aside from the significant reductions in material waste and human error, I was really impressed at how flexible the software was. This has enabled us to configure it to suit our specific preferences. Deployment was rapid, and involved only two physical visits from Plataine, with zero disruption to our daily production. Additionally, user training was quick, and we started to use the solution immediately after."
Avner Ben-Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine, adds: "As always, working with a world-class aero-composites specialist is a great experience, and we take pride in being able to support the activities of such aerospace industry leaders. We have proven Plataine's abilities to operate globally, and in East Asia in specific, and I am confident that our technology ensures they will stay at the cutting edge of aerospace manufacturing."
About Plataine
Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, Renault F1®️ Team, Stelia North America, Alestis, Enercon, Century Furniture, Muskogee Technology, and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Siemens PLM the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received a Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan and Innovation Awards from the JEC and CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: http://www.plataine.com.
About the customer
The customer is a world-class, East Asian Aerospace Company, a specialist at aero-composites design and production. With 500 employees spread across a global network of offices, the company is committed to technology leadership and is a well-recognized supplier to major OEMs.
Media Contact
Avital Dotan-Elyakim, Plataine, 8667170270, avital.dotan@plataine.com
SOURCE Plataine