GEMCO®, the worldwide mixing and drying authority, will be exhibiting on-site and in-person at The International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference & Exhibition, Tuesday August 24 – Thursday August 26, 2021 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago, IL.
GEMCO will be displaying an acrylic test tumble mixer in Booth #1738 at The Powder Show. GEMCO team members will be on-site to share an array of GEMCO manufacturing and technology information.
With over 100 years of expertise, GEMCO has been providing best-in-class tumble mixing and drying solutions since 1916. A fourth generation, family-owned operation, GEMCO has manufactured and installed thousands of mixers and dryers worldwide and maintains the largest tumble mixing and drying technology center on the planet.
GEMCO President, Casey Bickhardt, commented, "GEMCO is dedicated to helping our clients optimize their mixing and drying processes and secure a return on their capital investments for them. Throughout the pandemic, GEMCO has continued manufacturing, researching, and developing world class mixers and dryers for our partners and clients. We are very ready and excited to get back to in-person networking and meeting with our peers and customers at The 2021 Powder Show in Chicago."
If interested in meeting with GEMCO before, during or after The International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference & Exhibition, please contact GEMCO directly at 800.654.3626 or sales@okgemco.com.
