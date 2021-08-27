NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT: Worldcast Live is joining leading event industry key decision-makers from Fortune 1,000 corporations at the 2021 BizBash at Connect Conference. BizBash, North America's number one resource for event industry trends and resources to create smarter events, will host a three-day event experience with parent company, Connect from August 30 through September 1. BizBash has teamed up with parent company, Connect to introduce the best event tech, experiential, gifting, design, venue and event experience partners to corporate and association-hosted buyers.
The anticipated list of event professionals from across the United States includes industry leaders such as Worldcast Live and other leading brands from all backgrounds who are redefining live event experiences – from tech gurus, fund-raising pros to festival organizers, event producers, and everyone in between. Worldcast Live will host live product demonstrations throughout the three-day conference event.
WHY: BizBash is teaming up with Connect to showcase innovative ideas, tools, and resources for a new era of events. Worldcast Live provides immersive engagement experiences for consumers for live and virtual events by using interactive streaming, augmented reality, points rewards, and cashless location-based food and drink ordering app. Worldcast Live solves the problem for large and small brands that are challenged with boosting local and global consumer participation, increasing revenue opportunities, cashless transactions, and streaming on third-party websites and mobile applications. Key features of Worldcast Live include live video/audio sync, embed media plugin, content curation, points rewards, AR gamification and QR redemption.
DETAILS: https://www.bizbashlive.com/tampa21
WHEN: The conference is taking place on Monday, August 30, 2021, through Wednesday, September 1, 2021. A full agenda is available at the link above.
WHERE: Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602
WHO: Peter Lewis, CEO, will be available for interviews and product demonstrations.
For more information, visit http://www.wclinteractive.com/
ABOUT WORLDCAST LIVE
Worldcast Live is the leading media streaming platform that connects you to your audience via our patented software. We offer clients live multi-party streaming solutions to engage with customers, prospects, employees, partners and more, anywhere in the world. We create targeted VIP experiences for users and brands, revenue-generating opportunities, one and two-way streaming, augmented reality and points rewards, and cashless food ordering services in an eco-system that allows all entities to interact on one platform.
###
Media Contact
Sabeen Sadiq, Worldcast Live Inc, +1 8779273808 Ext: 707, info@worldcastlive.com
Peter Lewis, Worldcast Live Inc, (877) 927 3808 707, peter.lewis@worldcastlive.com
SOURCE Worldcast Live Inc