LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorldView Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The partnership will ensure that WorldView Real Estate, a small boutique luxury brand with all the benefits and reach of a large company, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
With six decades of combined experience helping sellers and buyers in the Tri-Valley area, Worldview Real Estate has the local knowledge needed to deliver results for its diverse clientele. Specializing in both traditional real estate services and more nuanced processes, WorldView Real Estate has navigated clients through thousands of transactions totaling more than $1 billion, consistently showcasing the success of its intuitive, results-driven approach.
Led by longtime industry experts Tracey Esling and Mike D'Onofrio, WorldView Real Estate fosters an environment characterized by consistent communication, efficiency, and genuine care. While the team's approach has garnered numerous accolades and awards, its crowning achievement is helping clients reach success.
"Given the consolidating trend in the market with large companies acquiring others and seemingly taking over, we wanted to give consumers another choice," said Esling "At WorldView, we deliver honest advice and expert knowledge in an intimate, tailored atmosphere.
Partnering with Side will ensure WorldView Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting WorldView Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, WorldView Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Our community has been waiting for a small boutique luxury brand with all the benefits and reach of a large company, and we are just the ones to fill the void," continued D'Onofrio. "We remain on the forefront of real estate because we combine the best of old- and new-school support to benefit both the agent and the customer."
About WorldView Real Estate
WorldView Real Estate operates with a mindset of abundance rooted in the principles of strength, honesty, and industry influence. Its sizable presence in the Tri-Valley area positions its savvy team for success while maintaining the remarkable service and care for which it is known. For more information, visit http://www.worldviewre.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
