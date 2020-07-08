NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Musicnotes, Inc. officially announced its expansion into Nashville, opening an office that will be led by Dan Ruff, Director of Licensing and Publisher Relations, and Duncan Hearn, Director of Marketing and Design. Musicnotes has established a longstanding commitment to support songwriters through legal commerce, partnering with music publishers of all sizes throughout the world. Its e-commerce site (https://www.musicnotes.com/) has 8 million customers and 50m sheet music downloads to date. Musicnotes has a sizable technology staff in Madison, WI, and supports its interactive products with a full suite of mobile and desktop apps as well as music learning tools.
The entry into one of the most important hubs of original American music is both a powerful symbolic and logistical move for the worldwide leader in digital sheet music. Musicnotes is a widely recognized ally for musicians, having long championed intellectual property rights, and recently celebrated $100 million in royalties paid out to artists and songwriters.
"Nashville is the heart of songwriting – Music City," said Tim Reiland, Musicnotes Executive Chairman. "Musicnotes.com has been selling great songs and paying songwriters worldwide for more than 20 years. So, our team is thrilled to open a Nashville office – a city where we definitely belong."
Since being founded in 1998, Musicnotes has always had close ties with Nashville, and the move into the city represents an important step for the overall growth of the company – with licensing, publisher relations, marketing, and design all now managed directly from the new office. The move makes logical sense: far more than the country music capital of the world, Nashville represents a diverse and wide musical culture that embraces bluegrass, rock, gospel, R&B, and many other genres. It is a composer's paradise, with an ever-present need for artist advocacy in digital sheet music distribution rights.
"The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) is very excited about Musicnotes opening a Nashville location. The company is not only a leader in online sheet music, but they've been an important partner with NSAI and the songwriter community for years," said Bart Herbison, Executive Director of NSAI. "They've led in fair payments to songwriters and music publishers. And recently, even volunteered contributions to the WRITER Foundation's grant program to help songwriters get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Musicnotes will immediately become valued members of the Nashville music community and the community at large."
Musicnotes: Song Spotlight Series
In its steadfast commitment to artists, Musicnotes recently began taking music lovers on a journey through the songwriting process. Sharing unique performances and intriguing musical insights directly from an artist and songwriter's perspective, Song Spotlight is an in-depth video series that allows audiences to look behind the scenes, catching the artistry at its most vulnerable and illuminating. Song Spotlight is a gift from Musicnotes to the fans of its celebrated artists and songwriters and will continue to produce episodes from Nashville, strengthening its ties to the songwriting community. Visit the ever-growing archive of Song Spotlight videos on YouTube.
About Musicnotes.com
As the leader in digital sheet music, Musicnotes offers the best selection of 100% officially licensed and legal arrangements for nearly any instrument, genre and skill level. Founded in 1998, Musicnotes has transformed the way people purchase and play sheet music by fostering strong partnerships with music publishers, creating an ever-expanding catalogue of over 300,000 arrangements, and pioneering new technologies, like their top-rated sheet music apps for iOS and Android devices. Musicnotes has sold 50 million downloads to eight million customers since its inception. For more information, visit http://www.musicnotes.com/. Musicnotes also operates a leading guitar tablature site at www.Songsterr.com.
