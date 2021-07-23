MUSKEGON, Mich., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WOWIE.co is rebranding as WP Harbor.
To coincide with the launch of their new brand, they are announcing an Unlimited Website Edits plan for $167/month, and 24/7 Emergency Support, included on all plans, new and existing, at no additional cost.
"WP is a common addition to a company name in our industry" said company Founder Chad Lawie who continued, "It quickly identifies us with the WordPress community that we love serving."
Lawie continued "We have always seen our WordPress Management Service as providing a safe harbor for businesses and organizations who want their websites to just plain work so they focus on running their businesses."
"Our new brand, WP Harbor, better fits the Managed WordPress Hosting company we are today." Said Lawie.
