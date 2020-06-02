SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA) a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, Asia's No. 1 electronics distributor and OSRAM Digital Systems, a leading global high-tech lighting company, have teamed up to provide a wide range of product and service offerings to their mutual customer base.
With the vast global reach of WPGA, our combined customers will now have more options to access OSRAM lighting components, improve global supply chain and delivery options, and have increased technical and sales resources available to service our customer's needs. WPGA will also expand OSRAM's reach into newer emerging markets such as horticultural and disinfection.
OSRAM Digital Systems designs, develops and manufactures electronics lighting components such as LED light engines, drivers, sensors, lamps and ballasts. The OSRAM portfolio delivers unprecedented performance and reliability and was built upon decades of global industry leadership, experience, and collaborative R&D efforts.
"We are confident that, by partnering with a pioneer like OSRAM, our customers will benefit from OSRAM's innovative lighting technology, today and into the future." said Rich Davis, President of WPGA.
"OSRAM Digital Systems is very excited about the wide array of services this new partnership will bring to our mutual customer base" said W. Owen Webb, Director of Business Development at OSRAM. "WPGA will complement OSRAM's reach into the market and give our customers the choice and flexibility they deserve."
About WPG Americas Inc.
Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $17.07B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service and design-in focus through its superior engineering programs. For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
ABOUT OSRAM
OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech lighting company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM's innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 23,500 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2019 (September 30) and generated revenue of about 3.5 billion euros from continuing activities. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED 400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.
ABOUT OSRAM Digital Systems
OSRAM Digital Systems is part of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc, a group of OSRAM companies located in North America. As a leader in lighting solutions and services specializing in innovative design and energy-saving technology, the company sells products under the brand names OSRAM, Traxon, ENCELIUM and SYLVANIA. The portfolio ranges from high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology, such as infrared or laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. The OSRAM SYLVANIA and OSRAM Americas regional headquarters is located in Wilmington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.osram.us/ds.