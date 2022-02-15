OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WPM Real Estate Management announced today that it has promoted David Grant to serve as Director of Operations for its Association Real Estate division. In this expanded leadership role, he will oversee the day-to-day operations and management for the division. Since 2019, Grant has served as Senior Association Manager for the division.
"WPM's focus on growth and long-term sustainability means we are always looking for opportunities to strengthen how we operate and structure management responsibilities to best serve the needs of our clients," says Barry Yatovitz, President of WPM Association Real Estate. "David has extensive knowledge and experience in real estate management and brings a forward-thinking perspective to addressing complex situations. His thoughtful, process-oriented approach coupled with his commitment to training and empowering others will ensure our teams continue to deliver superior results for the communities we manage."
In this new role, Grant will work closely with Yatovitz and take over responsibility for daily activities and ongoing performance of the division. Yatovitz will continue to lead the division, shifting his focus to strategic growth as well as experimentation and implementation of new tools and resources to support the evolving needs of community association clients.
"I am excited for this opportunity to lead the daily operations of our division," says Grant. "We have a dedicated team of association management professionals, assistants and accounting professionals delivering value and driving results for our clients. I look forward to working with our teams and continuing to make improvements that help our clients achieve their objectives."
Grant has 30 years of experience in real estate management, including association management, commercial, multifamily and hospitality. He has managed properties across Maryland, DC, and Virginia, as well as in Chicago and Boston. In 2008, he joined WPM as a Regional Property Manager for owned and third-party investment real estate where he managed 18 communities, including residential, retail and commercial properties. Three years later, he became a Community Association Manager in WPM's Association Real Estate division. In 2019, Grant was promoted to Senior Association Manager, taking on additional management responsibilities and leading a team of portfolio management professionals within the division. He also has served on several internal committees focused on continual improvement and innovation, including the WPM's Executive Advisory Committee.
A life-long learner, Grant has earned multiple designations from Community Associations Institute (CAI) including Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®). The PCAM is the highest designation the Community Association Institute offers and is referred to as the master's degree in the field of Association Management. He also has been a certified General Manager with Marriott Hotels.
About WPM Real Estate Management
WPM Real Estate Management is an Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) that provides property management for over 23,000 homes and 40,000 people in the Mid-Atlantic and MidSouth regions, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's primary focus is residential: multifamily, condominium, senior housing, student housing, and homeowner association communities. In addition, it has an extensive managed portfolio of commercial, industrial, and retail properties. WPM has ranked #1 on the Baltimore Business Journal List of Largest Residential Property Management Companies in the Baltimore Area year over year. The firm has also been recognized as one of Baltimore's Top Workplaces by The Baltimore Sun, ranking among the top large employers for ten consecutive years. The company employs over 450 employees across more than 150 properties.
For more information about WPM Real Estate Management, visit the WPM website at http://www.wpmllc.com.
