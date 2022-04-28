WPM Real Estate Management, one of the premier property management organizations serving the Mid-Atlantic region, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brent Gratton to Vice President of Marketing. Gratton will continue to oversee marketing and communications for the company's multifamily portfolio, while expanding his responsibilities to represent WPM's corporate marketing interests with the Executive Management Team as well as provide marketing direction to business development efforts. In this new role, he will also serve as a marketing resource to other divisions and advise on marketing strategy for the company's senior living communities.
OWINGS MILLS, Md., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WPM Real Estate Management, one of the premier property management organizations serving the Mid-Atlantic region, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brent Gratton to Vice President of Marketing. Gratton will continue to oversee marketing and communications for the company's multifamily portfolio, while expanding his responsibilities to represent WPM's corporate marketing interests with the Executive Management Team as well as provide marketing direction to business development efforts. In this new role, he will also serve as a marketing resource to other divisions and advise on marketing strategy for the company's senior living communities.
"Over the past 10 years, Brent has played a significant role in the growth and success of WPM," says Melissa Gambuto, President of WPM Multifamily Real Estate. "He is a thoughtful leader who continually seeks new and better ways of doing things and we're excited to have him engage his talents in this new role."
Most recently Gratton served as Director of Multimedia Marketing and Communications for WPM's Multifamily Real Estate division. He joined WPM in 2012 and has over 20 years of sales and marketing experience, with more than 15 years of residential and commercial property management experience. His career in the multifamily housing industry includes a concentration of experience with new construction and adaptive reuse projects. He has directed the marketing efforts of over 20 lease-up properties as well as managed the ongoing marketing efforts of over 50 stabilized properties in distinct markets throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia. He currently serves as Chair for both WPM's Community Impact Committee and the Multifamily Marketing & Training Committee and is a member of the Multifamily Recruiting Committee as well as the division's Next Leadership Group.
"It's an honor to work with such a talented team of individuals and leaders at WPM," says Gratton. "WPM has a strong culture rooted in providing training, growth, and opportunity for its Associates. I'm excited to take on this new role to help the company grow and expand, while continuing to deliver the high-performance results our clients know and expect."
Gratton is active with the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), and the Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA). He is continuing his education with IREM and is currently a Certified Property Manager (CPM) candidate. He is certified in Google Ads Display & Google Ads Search and helped WPM earn Google Partner Status in 2021. He was awarded WPM Real Estate Management's Outstanding Achievement Award in 2014 and again in 2016. A lifetime resident of Baltimore, Gratton graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and holds a bachelor's degree from Towson University.
WPM Real Estate Management is an Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) that provides property management for over 23,000 homes and 40,000 people in the Mid-Atlantic and MidSouth regions, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's primary focus is residential: multifamily, condominium, senior housing, student housing, and homeowner association communities. In addition, it has an extensive managed portfolio of commercial, industrial, and retail properties. WPM has ranked #1 on the Baltimore Business Journal List of Largest Residential Property Management Companies in the Baltimore Area year over year. The firm has also been recognized as one of Baltimore's Top Workplaces by The Baltimore Sun, ranking among the top large employers for ten consecutive years. The company employs over 450 employees across more than 150 properties.
