OWINGS MILLS, Md., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WPM Real Estate Management is pleased to announce that Katrina ("Kat") Richter has joined its Multifamily Real Estate division as Regional Property Manager. Richter brings over ten years of experience in multifamily real estate, managing portfolios across Philadelphia and Central Pennsylvania as well as in the Indianapolis market. As Regional Property Manager, she will be responsible for overseeing a portfolio of five multifamily communities and a team of 15-20 Associates.
"WPM continues to expand our portfolio of multifamily properties as well as our geographic footprint," notes Melissa Gambuto, WPM President of Multifamily Real Estate. "The addition of Kat's management experience and passion for building collaborative teams, coupled with her commitment and track record of delivering results will provide valuable leadership for our teams and our clients."
A big-picture thinker with a detailed approach to daily operations, Richter has experience working across a variety of property types in the multifamily industry, including overseeing the daily operations of more than 1400 units and 25 employees. Throughout her career she has helped reposition properties by carefully monitoring expenses, increasing occupancy and collections, and cultivating teams that deliver solid financial results. Such properties have provided strong investor payouts and significant cash flow. Richter is passionate about developing others through mentorship and empowering them to achieve their goals. She is a licensed Real Estate Salesperson in the state of Pennsylvania and has earned her National Apartment Association CAM designation.
"I'm excited to join an organization that has a people-first culture and is driven by a shared commitment to delivering value," says Richter. "Training, development, and mentorship are critical to building high-performing teams. By putting these at the forefront, WPM fosters an environment where each person can contribute fully and make a difference for both clients and residents."
WPM's multifamily management portfolio is routinely recognized for its high resident satisfaction ratings. Communities under its management have been ranked in the top 1% nationwide by The Online Reputation Assessment (ORA™) developed by J Turner Research.
About WPM Real Estate Management
WPM Real Estate Management is an Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) that provides property management for over 23,000 homes and 40,000 people in the Mid-Atlantic and MidSouth regions, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's primary focus is residential: multifamily, condominium, senior housing, student housing, and homeowner association communities. In addition, it has an extensive managed portfolio of commercial, industrial, and retail properties. WPM has ranked on the Baltimore Business Journal List of Largest Residential Property Management Companies in the Baltimore Area year over year. The firm has also been recognized as one of Baltimore's Top Workplaces by The Baltimore Sun, ranking among the top large employers for ten consecutive years. The company employs over 450 employees across more than 150 properties.
For more information about WPM Real Estate Management, visit the WPM website at http://www.wpmllc.com.
