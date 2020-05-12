NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verticurl, a leading Marketo Engage agency and Adobe Platinum Partner, announces today the achievement of Marketo Engage specialization across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, thus making it the first Adobe agency partner to achieve global Marketo Engage specialization.
Adobe's solution partner program recognizes agencies with proven capabilities to implement and service organizations leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud solutions. Marketo Engage is redefining marketing automation for B2B revenue teams by bringing together the data, content and automation needed to coordinate measurable and personalized engagement at every stage of the buyer's journey. Verticurl's focus on Marketo Engage has served as a springboard for practice expansion to support content-led experiences and integration with WPP's commerce-focused capabilities.
"Now more than ever, global organizations are under pressure to pivot quickly, create efficiencies to manage cost, and deliver consistently by leveraging digital channels. We're here to help our clients do just that – and these specializations are a validation of our capabilities to give businesses a scalable and safe choice to support innovation and growth," Verticurl CEO Ab Gaur said.
"Verticurl's commitment to being the first to achieve this global specialization is in response to our clients' needs to identify proven and trustworthy partners to enable connected digital experiences. Today more than ever, marketers are challenged to stay connected and navigate the complex customer journeys that consumers embark on. We are thrilled to have support from Verticurl in delivering world-class service to customers, and partner on Adobe's journey to change the world through digital experiences," said Sarah Kennedy, Vice President of Global Marketing, Adobe.
WPP CTO Stephan Pretorius added, "Adobe is one of WPP's most strategic global relationships, for both creative and marketing technology, and we were delighted when they acquired Marketo in 2018. Verticurl has long been respected as a leader of Marketo Engage related services and, together with their Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities, are in an excellent position to offer scaled global organizations a fully integrated Adobe services offering." To learn more, visit https://www.adobe.com/marketing/marketo.html or http://www.verticurl.com.
About Verticurl
Verticurl provides marketing technology services to help multinational brands implement, optimize and operate digital platforms at scale. Acquired by WPP's Ogilvy in 2013, the company operates in over 20 countries and staffs more than 1,200 marketing technology professionals.
