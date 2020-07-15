COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) reminds you to add this virtual concert event to your calendar for this upcoming weekend. WAA is producing a free concert that you can watch live on Facebook. This family-friendly, virtual concert event is designed to help bolster the American spirit nationwide and will air live, on the WAA Official Facebook Page on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 7PM ET.
In addition to adding great musical acts like Sawyer Brown and Six-String Soldiers, and the United States Army Field Band, this program will feature stories of local giving and personal triumph from WAA volunteers all over the nation.
"WAA works with groups and communities across the country who give back, year-round," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, WAA. "Now, more than ever, we are excited to host this important virtual event to highlight all the good that unites us in communities across the country."
All donations received from this event will be used to sponsor fresh, balsam veterans' wreaths to be placed by volunteers on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at more than 2,200 participating locations nationwide.
About Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
