SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WeedTechUS, a FinTech event for Cannabis, CBD and Hemp payments, is pleased to announce its lineup of speakers for WTUS21, the 2nd annual conference for cannabis payments, POS technology, and compliance guidelines takes place August 19th, 2021.
Marla Ellerman, Executive Director, WeedTechUS, said, "This has been a pivotal year for the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries. We look forward to hear industry leaders address a range of issues and our near-term future roadmap."
WTUS21'S SPEAKERS INCLUDE:
- André Herrera, Chief Compliance Officer, Hypur
- Bruce Renard, Executive Director, National ATM Council Inc.
- Philip Webb, President, PDQ Merchant Enterprises, Inc.
- H. William Baustien, Vice President, ISO Sales, Pueble Bank & Trust
- Mike Nelson, Vice President, Business Development, Payment Alliance International
- Brianna Moriarty, Partner Development Manager, Star Micronics America, Inc.
- Jim Roddy, Vice President, Marketing & Business Advisor, RSPA
- Stephen D. Bergeron, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, APG Cash Drawer
- Rick Smith, Director, Business Development, Elo Touch Solutions
- Linda Sudderth, Manager, OEM & VAR Channel, Epson
- Jon Udell, Communications Director, Arizona NORML
Attendee admission is covered in full by WTUS21 sponsors, so that businesses can hear from innovators and thought leaders about cannabis, hemp and CBD compliance that is always shifting in our industry. Visit https://weedtechus.com/register-now/ to register.
ABOUT WEEDTECHUS21 EVENT
WeedTechUS, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona is a national financial technology compliance and policy event serving the emerging cannabis, hemp and CBD marketplace in the United States and across the globe. WeedTechUS2020 takes place Thursday, August 19th. WeedTechUS is a partner event to the MPC21 Digital Commerce Event that takes place August 17-19, 2021.
Media Contact
Shilo Lusson, MPC, 480-630-0294, shilo@mpcevent.com
SOURCE WeedTechUS