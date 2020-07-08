UPPSALA, Sweden and SHANGHAI, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi NextCODE Genomics Co., Ltd. ("WuXi NextCODE") and Olink Proteomics AB today announced a strategic cooperation in China which gives WuXi NextCODE exclusivity as third-party provider of services using Olink products to customers in mainland China.
With this new and important collaboration, customers in China will have access to run Olink fee for service projects in a similar way that customers have in other parts of the world. It will also mean that WuXi NextCODE will further improve their capability for high-throughput multi-omics research, based on genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics.
"For many years we have had requests from Chinese customers in pharma and academia to use Olink technology in their research. Early indications point to a strong local demand and we very much look forward to taking on this opportunity together with WuXi NextCODE", said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink.
Lele Sun, Ph.D. General Manager of WuXi NextCODE said, "We are pleased to become the strategic partner of Olink on the China market to promote Olink technology for detection of actionable protein biomarkers. With that, WuXi NextCODE enters into a new era of providing multi-omics services to its customers, combining its genomics capability with Olink proteomics technology, to serve customers with comprehensive solutions for precision medicine."
About Olink
Olink offers an unmatched highly multiplexed technique to identify actionable protein biomarkers, with a strong focus on broad and deep interrogation of the human blood plasma proteome, providing a comprehensive tool for liquid biopsies. With minimal sample volume, we provide quantifiable results with high-throughput, exceptional sensitivity and specificity, and coverage across a broad dynamic range. Our mission is to accelerate proteomics together with the scientific community across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and better understand complex real-time human biology. We are committed to develop our offering and are continuously expanding our proteome coverage for a growing number of biological processes and pathways.
Olink is well-established in Europe (HQ Uppsala, Sweden) and the USA (HQ Boston, MA), with a rapidly developing presence across Asia. We also work with a growing number of core labs around the world offering analysis and support to an expanding global customer base.
For more information visit www.olink.com
About WuXi NextCODE
WuXi NextCODE is an integrated global life sciences informatics company, providing human genomics related research and services. WuXi NextCODE has the first laboratory in China (including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) that has both CLIA/CAP certifications from the United States and ISO15189 certifications from the International Standardization Organization. As an integrated platform for genomic research and big data application, it supports cloud and offline use.
With offices in Shanghai，Beijing and other cities in China, we serve the leading population genomics, precision medicine, diagnostics and wellness initiatives and enterprises using the genome to improve human health around the world. Our capabilities span study design, sequencing, secondary analysis, storage, interpretation, scalable analytics, and AI and deep learning – all backed by the most proven and widely used technology for organizing, mining and sharing genome sequence data.
WuXi NextCODE has completed legal and financial separation with the restructured company, Genuity Science.