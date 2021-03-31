ROSWELL, Ga., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is proud to announce Wylly Harrison has joined the company as Manager of Business Development. Wylly brings previous experience working with the Georgia Department of Economic Development where he was instrumental in recruiting domestic and international companies to Georgia. His experience also includes policy and government affairs as well as government relations.
As a leader in the mobility industry, the company's relocation division has been instrumental in successfully managing many high-profile headquarters moves to metro Atlanta. Recognized with numerous performance awards, the relocation and mobility team has served as a trusted partner for a myriad of new and expanding companies who have chosen to call metro Atlanta home.
"Wylly is highly respected in the economic development arena and will bring a distinctive perspective to our mobility services team," says Dan Forsman, CEO and President.
Georgia's pro-business climate has been recognized by Site Selection magazine as #1 in the nation for the eighth consecutive year. "The quality of life and housing options for employees are among the factors considered by corporations when contemplating a relocation of their businesses. Retaining the valued human asset is essential to the success of any move," notes Kathy Connelly, Senior Vice President, Corporate Services. "Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has worked in collaboration with the state, regional and local economic development organizations for years as we have assisted some of the area's most coveted employers make the transition."
"My experience working to attract new business to Georgia can now be leveraged to focus on the quality-of-life factor and assure corporate employers they can confidently "check that box" in their decision making. It's a natural progression in my career and allows us to partner with our friends in economic development as we collectively work to bring quality jobs to metro Atlanta," says Wylly Harrison.
Media Contact
Ta'Tisha Gibbs, BHHS Georgia Properties, +1 678-352-3347, tatisha.gibbs@bhhsgeorgia.com
Kathy Connelly, Senior Vice President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, 770.992.4100, kathy.connelly@bhhsgeorgia.com
SOURCE BHHS Georgia Properties