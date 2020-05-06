ORLANDO, Fla., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND), the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, today reported first quarter 2020 financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Highlights include:
- Net VOI sales of $90 million; gross VOI sales of $413 million (1)
- Diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $1.54 (adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.98)
- Net loss from continuing operations of $134 million and negative adjusted EBITDA of $44 million
- In anticipation of increased defaults due to the impact of COVID-19, a $225 million provision charge impacted revenue, resulting in a $170 million negative impact to adjusted EBITDA
- Completed a $325 million private securitization in April
- Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $57 million (negative adjusted free cash flow of $78 million)
- Expect net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations and adjusted free cash flow to be positive in the first half of 2020
- Cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 billion at the end of March
- The Company's Board of Directors reaffirmed its dividend policy and intends to declare the second quarter cash dividend of $0.50 per share in mid-May
Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Wyndham Destinations, commented, "Our business performed well in January and February as we were off to a strong start to the year. In March and April our teams met the call to action to confront the health and economic crisis resulting from COVID-19. We quickly responded to guidelines from health officials to protect our owners, members and employees while taking swift measures to address our cost base to preserve cash flow and EBITDA. Our leadership team could not be more proud."
"Our balance sheet is strong, we had $1 billion of cash at the end of the quarter. At the end of April, we further enhanced our liquidity position by completing a $325 million ABS transaction and we project to be adjusted free cash flow positive for the first half of the year. As a result, our Board reaffirmed the dividend policy and intends to declare the second quarter cash dividend of $0.50 per share."
(1) This press release includes adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations, gross VOI sales and adjusted net (loss)/income from continuing operations, which are metrics that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). See "Presentation of Financial Information" and the tables for the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in accordance with GAAP.
Business Segment Results
The results of operations during the first quarter of 2020 include impacts related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, which have been significantly negative to the travel industry, the Company, its customers and employees. Refer to Table 8 for a breakout of COVID-19 related impacts.
Vacation Ownership
$ in millions
2020
2019
% change
Revenue
$409
$683
(40)%
Adjusted EBITDA
($73)
$138
(153)%
Vacation Ownership revenue declined 40% to $409 million in the first quarter. Gross vacation ownership interest (VOI) sales decreased 15% to $413 million with tours 16% lower year-over-year and Volume Per Guest (VPG) 12% below the prior year. Revenue was further impacted by a $225 million reduction to VOI sales from a provision charge in anticipation of increased defaults due to the impact of COVID-19. Due to resort closures and the current economic downturn resulting from COVID-19, the Company evaluated the potential impact of the global pandemic on its owners' ability to repay their contract receivables given the increase in unemployment.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 153% to negative $73 million. The largest driver of the adjusted EBITDA decrease was the COVID-19 provision charge of $225 million, less anticipated inventory recoveries, which together accounted for $170 million or 123% of the decline in adjusted EBITDA. The remainder of the decline in adjusted EBITDA was driven by the sharp fall in gross VOI sales in March as the Company substantially closed its resorts and sales centers in the second half of the month. While January and February tours increased 9% year-over-year, March tours decreased 52%.
Excluding the charge related to COVID-19, the gross provision for loan loss as a percentage of gross VOI sales showed improvement and would have been the fourth quarter in a row of consecutive year-over-year improvement for that metric.
Vacation Exchange
$ in millions
2020
2019
% change
Revenue
$150
$236
(36)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$42
$80
(48)%
Vacation Exchange revenue decreased 36% to $150 million in the first quarter. Excluding the sale of North American vacation rentals and the acquisition of Alliance Reservations Network (ARN), revenue decreased 26%. The decline was driven primarily by a high level of cancellations and lower bookings in the second half of March due to COVID-19.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 48% to $42 million. The decline in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was driven by lower revenue, as well as fixed costs and higher call volumes following a surge in cancellation activity.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Net Debt — As of March 31, 2020, the Company's leverage ratio for covenant purposes was 2.9x. As a precautionary measure, and to ensure adequate liquidity for a sustained period, the Company drew its $1.0 billion Revolving Credit Facility at the end of March to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility.
The Company had $4.0 billion of corporate debt outstanding, as of March 31, 2020, which excluded $2.4 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable. Additionally, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 billion. The Company's next long-term debt maturity is the $250 million secured note due March 2021. Refer to Table 9 for definitions of net debt and leverage ratio.
Timeshare Receivables Financing — Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, on April 30, 2020, Wyndham Destinations announced that it closed on a $325 million private securitization with an initial interest rate of 3.84% and an advance rate of 85%.
Cash Flow — For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $57 million, compared to $152 million in the prior year period. Negative adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $78 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to positive adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations of $249 million in the same period of 2019.
The Company is pursuing actions to further improve liquidity by reducing annual capital expenditures and inventory spending, which have been reduced by approximately $100 million for 2020. Additionally, the Company is reducing operating expenses, which is expected to result in incremental savings of approximately $205 million annually.
Share Repurchases — During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 3.1 million shares of common stock for $125 million at a weighted average price of $40.79 per share. The Company has suspended share repurchase activity due to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dividend — The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2020. The cash dividend represents an 11% increase over dividends paid in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, Wyndham Destinations paid an aggregate $43 million in dividends to shareholders.
Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company's Board of Directors reaffirmed its dividend policy and intends to declare the second quarter cash dividend of $0.50 per share in mid-May. All future declarations of quarterly cash dividends are subject to final approval by the Board of Directors.
Presentation of Financial Information
Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations, gross VOI sales and adjusted net (loss)/income from continuing operations, which include or exclude certain items. The Company utilizes non-GAAP measures on a regular basis to assess performance of its reportable segments and allocate resources. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors when considered with GAAP measures as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance by adjusting for items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. Management also internally uses these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of the press release. See definitions on Table 9 for an explanation of our non-GAAP measures.
Wyndham Destinations
Table of Contents
Table Number
- Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss)/Income (Unaudited)
- Summary Data Sheet
- Operating Statistics
- Revenue by Reportable Segment
- Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
- Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net VOI Sales to Gross VOI Sales
- Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations
- COVID-19 Impacts
- Definitions
Wyndham Destinations
Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss)/Income (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net revenues
Service and membership fees
$
327
$
405
Consumer financing
127
125
Net VOI sales
90
375
Other
14
13
Net revenues
558
918
Expenses
Operating
398
397
Consumer financing interest
25
26
(Recovery)/cost of vacation ownership interests
(31)
30
Marketing
131
147
General and administrative
110
129
COVID-19 related costs
23
—
Asset impairments
10
—
Restructuring
2
3
Separation and related costs
—
15
Depreciation and amortization
31
31
Total expenses
699
778
Operating (loss)/income
(141)
140
Other (income), net
(2)
(11)
Interest expense
41
41
Interest (income)
(2)
(2)
(Loss)/income before income taxes
(178)
112
(Benefit)/provision for income taxes
(44)
31
Net (loss)/income from continuing operations
(134)
81
Loss on disposal of discontinued businesses, net of income taxes
—
(1)
Net (loss)/income attributable to WYND shareholders
$
(134)
$
80
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
Continuing operations
$
(1.54)
$
0.86
Discontinued operations
—
(0.01)
$
(1.54)
$
0.85
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share
Continuing operations
$
(1.54)
$
0.85
Discontinued operations
—
—
$
(1.54)
$
0.85
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
86.9
94.4
Diluted
86.9
94.7
Wyndham Destinations
Summary Data Sheet
(in millions, except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Change
Consolidated Results
Net (loss)/income attributable to WYND shareholders
$
(134)
$
80
(268)
%
Diluted (loss)/earnings per share
$
(1.54)
$
0.85
(281)
%
Net (loss)/income from continuing operations
$
(134)
$
81
(265)
%
Diluted (loss)/earnings per share from continuing operations
$
(1.54)
$
0.85
(281)
%
Adjusted (Loss)/Earnings from Continuing Operations
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(44)
$
205
(121)
%
Adjusted net (loss)/income
$
(85)
$
98
(187)
%
Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share
$
(0.98)
$
1.03
(195)
%
Segment Results
Net Revenues
Vacation Ownership
$
409
$
683
(40)
%
Vacation Exchange
150
236
(36)
%
Corporate and other
(1)
(1)
Total
$
558
$
918
(39)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
Vacation Ownership
$
(73)
$
138
(153)
%
Vacation Exchange
42
80
(48)
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
(31)
218
Corporate and other
(13)
(13)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
(44)
$
205
(121)
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(7.9)
%
22.3
%
Key Operating Statistics
Vacation Ownership
Gross VOI sales
$
413
$
484
(15)
%
Tours (in thousands)
162
192
(16)
%
VPG (in dollars)
$
2,128
$
2,405
(12)
%
New owner sales mix
32.5
%
36.9
%
Vacation Exchange
Average number of members (in thousands)
3,864
3,875
—
%
Exchange revenue per member (in dollars)
$
137.23
$
185.40
(26)
%
Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. See Table 9 for definitions. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
Wyndham Destinations
Operating Statistics
The following operating statistics are the drivers of the Company's revenues and therefore provide an enhanced understanding of the Company's businesses:
Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Vacation Ownership (a)
Gross VOI Sales (in millions) (b)
2020
$
413
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
2019
$
484
$
626
$
663
$
582
$
2,355
2018
$
465
$
602
$
640
$
564
$
2,271
Tours (in thousands)
2020
162
—
—
—
—
2019
192
249
269
234
945
2018
190
241
259
214
904
VPG
2020
$
2,128
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
2019
$
2,405
$
2,425
$
2,332
$
2,373
$
2,381
2018
$
2,303
$
2,411
$
2,350
$
2,499
$
2,392
Provision for Loan Losses
(in millions) (c)
2020
$
(315)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
2019
$
(109)
$
(129)
$
(135)
$
(106)
$
(479)
2018
$
(92)
$
(126)
$
(132)
$
(106)
$
(456)
Provision for Loan Loss as a
2020
NM
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
2019
22.5
%
21.2
%
20.3
%
18.6
%
20.6
%
2018
20.4
%
21.4
%
20.8
%
19.3
%
20.5
%
Allowance for Loan Losses
(in millions)
2020
$
930
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
2019
$
721
$
735
$
767
$
747
$
747
2018
$
684
$
705
$
743
$
734
$
734
Gross Vacation Ownership
Contract Receivables (in millions)
2020
$
3,722
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
2019
$
3,741
$
3,783
$
3,885
$
3,867
$
3,867
2018
$
3,560
$
3,609
$
3,732
$
3,771
$
3,771
Allowance for Loan Loss as a
2020
25.0
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
2019
19.3
%
19.4
%
19.7
%
19.3
%
19.3
%
2018
19.2
%
19.5
%
19.9
%
19.5
%
19.5
%
Vacation Exchange (a)
Average Number of Members
(in thousands)
2020
3,864
—
—
—
—
2019
3,875
3,893
3,895
3,884
3,887
2018
3,852
3,844
3,857
3,833
3,847
Exchange Revenue Per Member
2020
$
137.23
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
2019
$
185.40
$
165.00
$
162.47
$
153.36
$
166.54
2018
$
194.70
$
173.05
$
163.84
$
152.51
$
171.04
Note:
Full year amounts and percentages may not compute due to rounding.
NM
Not Meaningful.
(a)
Includes the impact of acquisitions from the acquisition dates forward.
(b)
Includes Gross VOI sales under the Company's fee-for-service sales. (See Table 6 for a reconciliation of Net VOI sales to Gross VOI sales).
(c)
Represents provision for estimated losses on vacation ownership contract receivables, which is recorded as contra revenue to vacation ownership
Wyndham Destinations
Revenue by Reportable Segment
(in millions)
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Vacation Ownership
Net VOI Sales
$
90
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues
176
—
—
—
—
Consumer Financing
127
—
—
—
—
Other Revenues
16
—
—
—
—
Total Vacation Ownership
409
—
—
—
—
Vacation Exchange
Exchange Revenues
133
—
—
—
—
Other Revenues
17
—
—
—
—
Total Vacation Exchange
150
—
—
—
—
Total Reportable Segments
$
559
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Vacation Ownership
Net VOI Sales
$
375
$
481
$
528
$
464
$
1,848
Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues
170
170
178
183
702
Consumer Financing
125
128
132
130
515
Other Revenues
13
31
20
24
86
Total Vacation Ownership
683
810
858
801
3,151
Vacation Exchange
Exchange Revenues
180
161
158
149
647
Rental & Other Revenues
56
69
92
32
251
Total Vacation Exchange
236
230
250
181
898
Total Reportable Segments
$
919
$
1,040
$
1,108
$
982
$
4,049
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Vacation Ownership
Net VOI Sales
$
358
$
462
$
503
$
446
$
1,769
Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues
164
162
172
168
665
Consumer Financing
118
120
126
128
491
Other Revenues
21
26
19
23
91
Total Vacation Ownership
661
770
820
765
3,016
Vacation Exchange
Exchange Revenues
188
166
158
146
658
Rental & Other Revenues
58
72
85
45
260
Total Vacation Exchange
246
238
243
191
918
Total Reportable Segments
$
907
$
1,008
$
1,063
$
956
$
3,934
Note: Full year amounts may not add across due to rounding.
Wyndham Destinations
Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to
Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
(in millions, except diluted per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
EPS
2019
EPS
Net (loss)/income attributable to WYND shareholders
$
(134)
$
(1.54)
$
80
$
0.85
Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
(1)
Net (loss)/income from continuing operations
$
(134)
$
(1.54)
$
81
$
0.85
Restructuring costs
2
3
Separation and related costs
—
15
Legacy items
1
2
Amortization of acquired intangibles (a)
2
3
Impairments
10
—
COVID-19 related costs
12
—
Exchange inventory write-off
38
—
Taxes (b)
(16)
(6)
Adjusted net (loss)/income from continuing operations
$
(85)
$
(0.98)
$
98
$
1.03
Income taxes/(benefit) on adjusted net (loss)/income
(28)
37
Stock-based compensation expense (c)
1
3
Depreciation
29
28
Interest expense
41
41
Interest income
(2)
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(44)
$
205
Diluted Shares Outstanding
86.9
94.7
Amounts may not add due to rounding. The table above reconciles certain non-GAAP financial measures to their closest GAAP measure.
(a)
Amortization of acquisition-related assets is excluded from adjusted net (loss)/income from continuing operations and
(b)
Amounts represent the tax effect of the adjustments.
(c)
All stock-based compensation is excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
Wyndham Destinations
Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net VOI Sales to Gross VOI Sales
(in millions)
The Company believes gross VOI sales provide an enhanced understanding of the performance of its vacation ownership business because it directly measures the sales volume of this business during a given reporting period.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net VOI sales (see Table 4) to Gross VOI sales (see Table 3):
Year
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Net VOI sales
$
90
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Loan loss provision
315
—
—
—
—
Gross VOI sales, net of Fee-for-Service sales
405
—
—
—
—
Fee-for-Service sales
8
—
—
—
—
Gross VOI sales
$
413
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
2019
Net VOI sales
$
375
$
481
$
528
$
464
$
1,848
Loan loss provision
109
129
135
106
479
Gross VOI sales, net of Fee-for-Service sales
484
610
663
570
2,327
Fee-for-Service sales
—
16
—
12
28
Gross VOI sales
$
484
$
626
$
663
$
582
$
2,355
2018
Net VOI sales
$
358
$
462
$
503
$
446
$
1,769
Loan loss provision
92
126
132
106
456
Gross VOI sales, net of Fee-for-Service sales
450
588
635
552
2,225
Fee-for-Service sales
15
14
5
12
46
Gross VOI sales
$
465
$
602
$
640
$
564
$
2,271
The following includes primarily tele-sales upgrades and other non-tour revenue, which are excluded from Gross VOI sales in the Company's VPG calculation (see Table 3):
Non-tour revenue
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
2020
$
69
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
2019
$
21
$
23
$
35
$
26
$
105
2018
$
28
$
21
$
31
$
29
$
108
Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
Wyndham Destinations
Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations to Adjusted
(in millions)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
$
57
$
152
Property and equipment additions
(21)
(20)
Sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt
(122)
100
Free cash flow from continuing operations
$
(86)
$
232
Separation and other adjustments (a)
8
17
Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations
$
(78)
$
249
(a) Includes cash paid for separation-related activities and transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures.
Wyndham Destinations
COVID-19 Impacts
(in millions)
The table below presents the COVID-19 related impacts to our results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and the related classification on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Vacation
Vacation
Corporate
Consolidated
Non-GAAP
Income Statement
Allowance for loan losses
Provision
$
225
$
—
$
—
$
225
$
—
Vacation ownership
Recoveries
(55)
—
—
(55)
—
(Recovery)/cost of
Exchange inventory write-off
$
—
$
38
$
—
$
38
$
38
Operating expenses
Employee compensation related
19
1
3
23
12
COVID-19 related costs
Asset impairment
6
4
—
10
10
Asset impairments
Total COVID-19
$
195
$
43
$
3
$
241
$
60
Definitions
Adjusted EBITDA: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net (loss)/income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest), early extinguishment of debt, interest income (excluding consumer financing revenues) and income taxes, each of which is presented on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes stock-based compensation costs, separation and restructuring costs, transaction costs and impairments, gains and losses on sale/disposition of business, and items that meet the conditions of unusual and/or infrequent. We believe that when considered with GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss)/income or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.
Adjusted net (loss)/income from continuing operations: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net (loss)/income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude separation and restructuring costs, amortization of acquisition-related assets, debt modification costs, impairments, gains and losses on sale/disposition of business, and items that meet the conditions of unusual and/or infrequent and the tax effect of such adjustments.
Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as Adjusted net (loss)/income from continuing operations divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares.
Gross Vacation Ownership Interest Sales: A non-GAAP measure, represents sales of vacation ownership interests (VOIs), including sales under the fee-for-service program before the effect of loan loss provisions. We believe that Gross VOI sales provide an enhanced understanding of the performance of our vacation ownership business because it directly measures the sales volume of this business during a given reporting period.
Tours: Represents the number of tours taken by guests in our efforts to sell VOIs.
Volume Per Guest (VPG): Represents Gross VOI sales (excluding tele-sales upgrades, which are non-tour upgrade sales) divided by the number of tours. The Company has excluded non-tour upgrade sales in the calculation of VPG because non-tour upgrade sales are generated by a different marketing channel.
Average Number of Members: Represents paid members in our vacation exchange programs who are current on their annual membership dues or within the allowed grace period.
Exchange Revenue Per Member: Represents total revenues generated from fees associated with memberships, exchange transactions, and other servicing for the period divided by the average number of vacation exchange members during the period.
Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations (FCF): A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less property and equipment additions (capital expenditures) plus the sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt. The Company believes FCF to be a useful operating performance measure to evaluate the ability of its operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, its ability to grow its business through acquisitions and equity investments, as well as its ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. A limitation of using FCF versus the GAAP measures of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Destinations is that FCF does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the consolidated statement of cash flows.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less property and equipment additions (capital expenditures) plus the sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt, while also adding back transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures, and separation adjustments associated with the spin-off of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
Net Debt: Net debt equals total debt outstanding, less non-recourse vacation ownership debt and cash and cash equivalents.
Leverage Ratio: The Company calculates leverage ratio as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the credit agreement.