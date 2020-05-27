wyndham_vacation_ownership_logo.jpg
By Wyndham Destinations

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) announced today that Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:35 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.wyndhamdestinations.com. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The Company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with 230 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model - including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham - and 4,200+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of nearly 22,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

