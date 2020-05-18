X_energy_Logo.jpg
By X-energy

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- X-energy announced it was awarded a $6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding will be used to support development of the Xe-100 reactor, emphasizing development of technologies to significantly reduce the fixed O&M cost to $2/MWh.

"We are grateful for DOE's support of X-energy and so pleased to be working with ARPA-E on this incredibly important effort to create transformational, cost-competitive energy technology," said X-energy CEO Clay Sell. "This will allow us to advance our reactor designs, providing reliable carbon-free baseload power that's available anywhere, at any time."

The Xe-100 uses high-temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR) technology – a Generation-IV reactor technology that is "walk-away safe" and does not require any active cooling systems. That is because X-energy's reactors are powered by TRISO-X fuel pebbles, which have been engineered to completely eliminate the meltdown risk associated with traditional nuclear plants.

Through the GEMINA project, X-energy will develop innovative ways to leverage advanced technologies – including automation, robotics, remote and centralized maintenance, and monitoring – to optimize staffing plans and plant operations. X-energy's Immersive Environment Toolset is a multi-disciplinary 3D model that, when combined with virtual reality, will test techniques that enhance maintenance and security.

Since 2009, X-energy has focused on designing state-of-the-art nuclear systems that have broad applicability – from large commercial plants to small, remote military applications, to nuclear thermal space propulsion concepts. X-energy has won United States Department of Energy, Department of Defense, and NASA contracts totaling more than $100M to develop nuclear fuels and build innovative nuclear reactor concepts.

About X-energy
X-energy is redefining nuclear energy. It manufactures fuel that seals uranium particles in a protective coating, which makes meltdown impossible and retains the waste inside forever. X-energy also designs plants that unlock the fuel's potential in a process that's as clean as wind or solar. When combined, the result is reliable carbon-free baseload power, produced more safely and affordably than ever before and available anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit https://x-energy.com/ or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:
 Media@x-energy.com 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.