GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, announce the appointment of Chris Brooks to the role of president, X-Rite. A seasoned leader with more than 20 years of general management, commercial, engineering and global operations experience, Brooks will lead the company's innovation strategy into digital color platforms, cloud services, and connected hardware.
"Digital technologies are transforming the way physical products are designed and manufactured allowing for more creativity, customization, and opportunity," said Brooks. "I'm excited to join the company that has been on the forefront of this transformation, leading the way with digital color communications and cutting-edge color measurement solutions designed to bring color to life from inspiration through final production."
Brooks joins X-Rite with a diverse background in industrial manufacturing, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and foodservice. Most recently, he served as vice president and general manager at AMETEK's Engineered Medical Components business. Under his leadership, the business accelerated sales and operating profit across multiple global manufacturing facilities by implementing core growth strategies with strong financial oversight.
Prior to AMETEK, Brooks held various management positions with increasing responsibilities in operations, engineering, marketing, and business development at Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Nordson Corporation, Coca-Cola Company, FMC Corporation, and Merck & Co.
An active community leader, Brooks participates on the boards of numerous non-profits including Thurgood Marshall Center Trust, North Carolina A&T Board of Visitors, American Heart Association, and Clay-Nelson Scholarship. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from North Carolina A&T State University.
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.
About Pantone
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.
