XCMG Earthmoving Launches Full-range of XC9 Series loaders in North America during CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020.

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG's (SHE:000425) Earthmoving Machinery Department is launching its XC9 loader series developed for the European and North American markets during the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, the largest tri-annual construction trade show in North America from March 10 to 14 in Las Vegas, US.
The XC9 series, developed by XCMG's international R&D team, complies with all US industry standards, showing significant advantages in reliability, energy-efficiency, comfort and convenience.
The new wheel loaders are equipped with Euro V engines that meet Tier 4 emission standards. They also come with a ZF automatic gearbox, and XCMG's wet drive axel and electro-hydraulic proportional load sensing hydraulic system to guarantee robust power.
The series features a variety of buckets and tools for quick customization between options for different working conditions.
The operating experience is also more comfortable with the new integrated FOPS & ROPS ultra-quiet, micro-pressurized, dust-proof, sealed, noise-reduction cab. The ride control modules effectively reduce movement in the cabin to improve comfort and prevent load-loss with the application of the weighing system.
The roll-over cab, wide-angle opening hood, centralized lubrication system and pressure measurement points are reasonably arranged to make maintenance and repair more convenient.
Earthmoving has achieved continuous breakthroughs in US market with advanced technologies, top quality products and comprehensive services, offering customers the best support whenever, wherever.
"We aim to develop ideal products for local customers. With an emphasis on scenario data collection and analysis, we're also integrating the local after-sales and support network to bring a better experience to all our customers," said Qingzhu Wang, VP of XCMG Earthmoving.
XCMG exported its Earthmoving machines to 183 countries, providing global customers with a variety of tailor-made products suiting for diverse construction environment such as at desert, forestry, mining, and alpine area. XCMG Earthmoving products have participant in multiple construction projects such as Qingshan Nickel Iron Project, Delong Nickel Iron Project, Kenya-Guinea Railway, Mongolian Railway, Danget Refinery, Australian Mine projects.
XCMG will be at booth F6424 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
About XCMG
XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.
