Xinhua Silk Road: Peony-themed Hanfu show kicked off in central China's Henan

BEIJING, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A costume restoration show combining peony flowers with traditional Chinese Hanfu culture kicked off on Wednesday at the peony-themed museum in Luoyang, a city with a 1,500-year history of cultivating peonies in central China's Henan Province.

As a part of 39th Peony Culture Festival of Luoyang which runs from April 1 to May 10 to showcase the city's peony culture for visitors, the show is China's first large-scale costume restoration show with peony as the theme.

During the show, 30 sets of Hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group, featuring three historical periods namely Wei Jin, Tang, and Song dynasties were displayed, presenting a visual feast full of historical sediments for visitors.

Different from conventional fashion show, this costume restoration show connected the ancient Luoyang with the present one by linking modern and ancient times through scenes, and involved activities such as peony flowers arrangement and peony tea ceremony.

According to the Chinese traditional costume restoration team, the producer of the displayed Hanfu in the show, in order to find out the beauty of costumes in the past dynasties, they have traveled to Luoyang many times, carefully selecting classics from different periods from dozens of cultural relics in the Luoyang Museum and rigorously making research on them.

"We should continue to strengthen archaeological work and historical research, inject vitality into cultural relics and cultural heritages, to enrich the history and culture of the society," said the team.

As a city with rich cultural relics resources, Luoyang has been committed to making cultural relics "alive" by holding various activities, making the protection, utilization, promotion and inheritance of cultural relics closer to people's daily life.

