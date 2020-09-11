Conference_Expo.jpg

Photo taken on September 11 shows the interior scene of the 10thWorld Digital Economy Conference 2020 & Smart City Intelligent Economy Expo.

 By Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th World Digital Economy Conference 2020 & Smart City Intelligent Economy Expo on Friday kicked off in Ningbo, China.

With the theme of "Digital Facilitate Intelligent Development," the expo focuses on the significant areas of the digital economy, such as 5G technology, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), industrial internet, and intelligent manufacturing, which aims to integrate innovative resources for a new era of the digital economy.

The expo has attracted wide attention from relevant industries and has become a cooperation and communication platform for the digital economy sector.

By the end of June this year, Zhejiang saw a total of 51,000 5G base stations be completed and put into operation, according to Gao Xingfu, vice governor of Zhejiang Province, adding that the added value of Zhejiang's core industry of digital economy amounted to 2.9 trillion yuan in the first half of the year, up 9.4 percent year on year.

Zheng Shanjie, acting governor of Zhejiang province, called on Zhejiang to build a national digital economy innovative development pilot zone by giving full play to the role of the expo as a significant cooperation platform.

Since the first expo was successfully held in Zhejiang, the province has given full play to its leading advantages and carried out in-depth construction of the digital economy.

Especially under the influence of the COVID-19 epidemic this year, Zhejiang has created a precision intelligence control system, which has promoted the integrated development of the digital economy in various fields.

The expo witnessed the signing of 50 new projects in the digital economy sector involving a total investment of 33.6 billion yuan, mainly related to the fields of integrated circuits, 5G demonstration applications, industrial Internet platforms, and intelligent transformation.

Ningbo is implementing a new round of action plan for the digital economy, vowing to become an exemplary city leading the development of industrial Internet and intelligent international manufacturing.

Zhejiang pledges to implement the digital economy's construction, make breakthrough in core technologies, and continuously enhance its demonstrative and radiating role in the digital economy.

Scheduled from September 11 till 13, the expo will also hold four contests in AI, industrial internet, and other relevant industries at the same time.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316139.html

