BEIJING, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and in the U.S., today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Total revenue was US$125.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to US$468.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.
- Net loss was US$39.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of US$18.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.
- Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to shareholders were US$0.73 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to diluted net income of US$0.33 in the first quarter of 2019.
Xinyuan's Chairman Yong Zhang commented, "First quarter results were heavily affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Project construction and pre-sales were delayed by the nationwide lock-down, which disrupted our supply chain. Suppliers and engineering firms resumed operations toward the end of March, an early sign of economic recovery as China gradually re-opens for business. We are working closely with all suppliers and partners to restart construction, and anticipate returning to normal business pace early in the third quarter this year."
Mr. Zhang added, "Notably, our Hong Kong-listed property management company performed well. Property management is a recurring revenue business that is not particularly impacted by outside factors such as pandemic, the economy, or other forces. Recently, Xinyuan Property Management was again recognized for its strong execution and leadership position. In May 2020, we were designated as a '2020 leading listed company of property management service in business performance'. We are proud to achieve this honor."
Mr. Zhang concluded, "Despite the short-term challenges of this unprecedented pandemic, our fundamental business strengths are intact. We continue to streamline project construction, optimize cost control, and expand sales channels. We ended the quarter with a solid cash balance and ample liquidity. We fully redeemed the US$200 million senior notes on March 19. We will continue repurchase our ADRs depending on market conditions. With the majority of our projects in China, we remain optimistic about our business outlook for this year. Our high-quality residential projects and best-in-class property services continue to attract our customers. We believe these efforts will drive positive performance for the rest of 2020 and beyond."
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Contract Sales
Contract sales in China totaled US$153.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to US$478.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and US$653.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Company's GFA sales in China were 90,500 square meters in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 211,400 square meters in the first quarter of 2019 and 356,900 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The average selling price ("ASP") per square meter sold in China was RMB11,809 (US$1,693) in the first quarter of 2020 compared to RMB15,269 (US$2,264) in the first quarter of 2019 and RMB12,628 (US$1,831) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Breakdown of GFA Sales and ASPs by Project in China
Project
Q1 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
GFA
ASP
GFA
ASP
GFA
ASP
(m2, 000s)
(RMB)
(m2, 000s)
(RMB)
(m2, 000s)
(RMB)
Xingyang Splendid II
10.2
7,478
0.2
7,667
0.1
8,399
Jinan Royal Palace
1.6
15,661
2.0
11,432
0.4
6,838
Xuzhou Colorful City
-
-
-0.1
14,000
0.1
6,879
Chengdu Thriving Family
-0.1
7,729
-
-
-
-
Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1
0.4
25,615
12.8
14,411
0.5
22,816
Xi'an Metropolitan
0.6
11,253
1.9
10,909
2.2
11,742
Jinan Xin Central
0.1
13,170
2.9
10,382
0.8
30,644
Henan Xin Central I
0.1
14,887
0.5
23,764
-1.1
9,828
Zhengzhou Fancy City I
-1.4
15,073
-
-
-0.9
-
Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South)
-0.1
12,660
-
-
-
-
Kunshan Xindo Park
-
31,766
-
-
-
-
Zhengzhou International New City I
-
-
6.2
19,541
0.4
27,968
Xingyang Splendid III
0.4
7,046
1.5
13,652
-
40,922
Zhengzhou International New City II
-
-
4.4
22,965
0.4
29,421
Zhengzhou International New City III A
-0.2
14,713
-
-
-
-
Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North)
3.5
9,838
6.7
9,594
-3.2
10,700
Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II
8.1
12,670
1.4
12,615
4.8
14,250
Zhengzhou International New City III D
-0.1
14,461
0.9
23,353
-
-
Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom
2.3
7,144
0.8
6,699
-
7,090
Zhengzhou International New City III B
0.8
13,262
0.1
12,947
-
-
Changsha Furong Thriving Family
0.2
9,779
-0.1
9,730
0.1
9,632
Chengdu Xinyuan City
33.1
9,511
80.0
10,499
39.0
10,849
Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan
5.5
24,208
6.4
23,443
1.6
23,826
Xingyang Splendid IV
1.0
7,027
30.9
7,789
14.3
7,336
Suzhou Suhe Bay *
30.0
21,680
-
-
-
-
Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom
0.5
7,350
4.7
7,332
0.9
7,246
Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay
15.3
20,285
21.5
19,769
3.8
22,854
Jinan Royal Spring Bay
2.7
9,201
16.0
8,596
8.0
8,493
Xinyuan Golden Water View
19.0
18,817
13.5
21,629
-0.2
19,744
Zhengzhou Fancy City III
20.5
12,637
16.5
12,183
2.5
12,321
Zhengzhou International New City III C
17.3
12,260
3.3
10,527
0.1
11,897
Zhengzhou International New City IV A12
24.8
14,254
24.7
16,598
1.2
17,825
Zhengzhou International New City IV B10
7.9
13,969
15.3
10,157
2.1
10,740
Suzhou Galaxy Bay
2.4
13,790
0.6
19,157
0.2
24,328
Suzhou Gusu Shade I
0.8
36,262
0.4
30,076
-
-
Dalian International Health Technology
0.1
13,618
12.1
9,606
1.9
11,465
Xingyang Splendid V
-
-
22.8
7,647
0.6
5,206
Suzhou Gusu Shade II **
-
-
2.9
38,330
0.8
23,508
Zhengzhou International New City V A04
-
-
21.8
14,082
5.3
13,576
Huzhou Silk Town ***
-
-
3.5
15,415
0.7
16,710
Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science
-
-
12.7
10,795
2.4
10,533
Others
4.1
-
5.2
-
0.8
-
Total
211.4
15,269
356.9
12,628
90.5
11,809
* The Company owns a 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Suhe Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.
** The Company owns a 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu Shade II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.
*** The Company owns a 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd., which develops Huzhou Silk Town. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Huzhou Silk Town, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Huzhou Silk Town's operating and financial decisions and accounted for it as an equity method investment.
Revenue
In the first quarter of 2020, the Company's total revenue decreased 73.2% to US$125.8 million from US$468.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and decreased 86.1% from US$906.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was US$28.1 million, or 22.3% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of US$131.0 million, or 27.9% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2019 and a gross profit of US$146.5 million, or 16.2% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
SG&A expenses were US$44.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to US$56.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and US$73.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 35.0% compared to 12.0% in the first quarter of 2019 and 8.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net Income
Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was US$39.1 million compared to net income of US$18.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 and net income of US$39.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net margin was negative 31.1% compared to 3.9% in the first quarter of 2019 and 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted net loss per ADS were US$0.73 compared to diluted net earnings of US$0.33 per ADS in the first quarter of 2019 and diluted net earnings of US$0.62 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's cash and restricted cash (including bank deposit for long-term debt) decreased to US$933.1 million from US$1,102.6 million as of December 31, 2019.
Total debt outstanding was US$3,039.6 million, which reflects a decrease of US$175.5 million from US$3,215.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.
The balance of the Company's real estate properties under development at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was US$3,176.4 million compared to US$3,254.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.
Real Estate Project Status in China
Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the first quarter of 2020.
Project
GFA
(m2, 000s)
Total Active Projects
Sold as of
Unsold as of
Xingyang Splendid II
118.5
98.1
20.4
Jinan Royal Palace
449.6
436.3
13.3
Xuzhou Colorful City
130.8
122.6
8.2
Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1
117.6
101.8
15.8
Xi'an Metropolitan
286.0
274.0
12.0
Jinan Xin Central
194.4
187.7
6.7
Henan Xin Central I
261.5
252.6
8.9
Zhengzhou Fancy City I
166.7
158.3
8.4
Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I
139.7
131.6
8.1
Zhengzhou International New City I
356.6
351.1
5.5
Xingyang Splendid III
120.9
118.8
2.1
Zhengzhou International New City II
176.0
170.4
5.6
Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North)
108.7
98.7
10.0
Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II
144.6
86.4
58.2
Zhengzhou International New City III D
46.1
45.2
0.9
Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City I
64.7
56.3
8.4
Zhengzhou International New City III B
118.8
118.0
0.8
Changsha Furong Thriving Family
72.3
72.3
0.0
Chengdu Xinyuan City
741.8
235.0
506.8
Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan
107.9
55.7
52.2
Xingyang Splendid IV
151.8
75.1
76.7
Suzhou Suhe Bay *
62.6
62.6
-
Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City II
78.4
38.8
39.6
Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay
156.5
96.7
59.8
Jinan Royal Spring Bay
116.8
54.6
62.2
Xinyuan Golden Water View City-Zhengzhou
331.4
77.9
253.5
Zhengzhou Fancy City III
80.6
76.4
4.2
Zhengzhou International New City III C
82.3
69.5
12.8
Zhengzhou International New City IV A12
199.7
180.5
19.2
Zhengzhou International New City IV B10
92.3
53.2
39.1
Suzhou Galaxy Bay
76.5
72.9
3.6
Suzhou Gusu Shade I
12.0
8.6
3.4
Dalian International Health Technology Town I
103.8
34.9
68.9
Xingyang Splendid V
80.5
54.9
25.6
Suzhou Gusu Shade II **
14.3
7.7
6.6
Zhengzhou International New City V A04
104.9
27.4
77.5
Huzhou Silk Town ***
141.4
22.6
118.8
Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and
194.4
15.0
179.4
Others
59.0
-
59.0
Total active projects
6,062.4
4,200.2
1,862.2
* The Company owns a 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd.. which develops Suzhou Suhe Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.
** The Company owns a 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu Shade II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.
*** The Company owns a 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd., which develops Huzhou Silk Town. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Huzhou Silk Town, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Huzhou Silk Town's operating and financial decisions and accounted for it as an equity method investment.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's total saleable GFA was approximately 4,467,600 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company's projects in China:
Unsold GFA as of
(m2, 000s)
Pre-sales
Scheduled
Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace-Beijing
102.3
To be determined
Xinyuan Chang'an Royal Palace-Xi'an
226.0
To be determined
Zhengzhou International New City Land Bank(all land is grouped together and
879.3
To be determined
Zhuhai Xin World
70.0
To be determined
Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal-Qingdao
380.0
To be determined
Zhengzhou Hangmei Project Land Bank(all land is grouped together and will be
181.5
To be determined
Wuhan Hidden Dragon Royal Palace
185.0
To be determined
Dalian International Health Technology Town II
34.4
To be determined
Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation Valley II
262.4
To be determined
Taizhou Yihe Yayuan *
127.9
To be determined
Suzhou He'an Garden **
156.6
To be determined
Total projects under planning
2,605.4
Total active projects
1,862.2
Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China
4,467.6
* The Company owns 40% equity interest in Taizhou Yiju Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Taizhou Yihe Yayuan.
** The Company owns 24% equity interest in Suzhou Kairongchen Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Suzhou He'an Garden. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Suzhou He'an Garden, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Suzhou He'an Garden 's operating and financial decisions and accounted for it as an equity method investment.
Update on United States Real Estate Projects
As of March 31, 2020, we have sold 177 units out of 216 units at the Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York. Total revenue from this project has reached US$260.1 million. Of the remaining 38 unsold units, 26 are rented with lease terms ranging from 12 months to 24 months.
Progress continues at the Hudson Garden project, BLOOM ON FORTY FIFTH, in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York City. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had completed superstructure construction, precast concrete facade, and window installation. During the past year, the project's design drawings were optimized, increasing the number of residential units from 82 to 92. Of the total sellable 34,903 square feet of retail/commercial space, a total of 28,090 square feet has been leased to the U.S. department store retailer Target for a 20-year term. Another 1,910 square feet was leased to a dermatologist's office for a 15-year term.
As of quarter end, construction is still ahead of schedule and under budget. The onsite sales office and model apartments are expected to be fully furnished during the second quarter 2020 and ready to show to brokers and potential buyers. The residential unit sales strategy started with a first phase launch in China during Q4 2019 in which we exhibited in five Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, leveraging Xinyuan's own client database and established third-party channels. The start of the second phase in New York City, will depend on the progress of New York City's re-opening from the pandemic.
At the RKO project in Flushing, New York, the Company continued to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities. As of March 31, 2020, we have engaged GKV Architects to develop new architectural plans, and completed the schematic design for the condo and hotel mixed-use development. The demolition is expected to be completed by the end of November 2020.
Update on the United Kingdom Real Estate Project
During the first quarter of 2020, works on site continue to progress, primarily focused on internal fit out, but completion will be delayed from the contract completion date of October 2020. At this stage it is still hard to accurately forecast the extent of the delay. We are working closely with the main contractor to establish a revised completion plan.
Of the 423 residential units in The Madison, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. Of the remaining 319 apartments, 136 apartments have been sold.
Business Outlook
The company strives to achieve contract sales of 20 billion to 22 billion RMB in 2020, with consolidated net income in the range of $60 million to $80 million.
However, the company believes that the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to have a material and extended adverse impact on its operational and financial results for full year 2020. With that, the above outlook may be subject to change in light of uncertainties and situations related to how overall market develops as well as company's business performance in the following months.
About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou, among others. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York City. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Total revenue
125,769
906,703
468,853
Total costs of revenue
(97,663)
(760,161)
(337,804)
Gross profit
28,106
146,542
131,049
Selling and distribution expenses
(6,340)
(25,655)
(19,406)
General and administrative expenses
(37,678)
(48,144)
(36,644)
Operating (loss)/income
(15,912)
72,743
74,999
Interest income
4,169
38,200
4,085
Interest expense
(30,263)
(29,747)
(24,306)
Gain/(loss) on short-term investments
901
(2,711)
1,171
Other (loss)/income
(208)
129
94
Net (loss)/gain on debt extinguishment
(1,110)
235
(4,589)
Exchange (loss)/gain
(850)
1,088
3,545
Share of (loss)/gain of equity investees
(1,024)
28
(1,600)
(Loss)/income from operations before income taxes
(44,297)
79,965
53,399
Income taxes
5,157
(40,392)
(35,209)
Net (loss)/income
(39,140)
39,573
18,190
Net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(383)
(5,634)
1,419
Net (loss)/income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co.,
(39,523)
33,939
19,609
(Loss)/earnings per ADS:
Basic
(0.73)
0.62
0.33
Diluted
(0.73)
0.62
0.33
ADS used in computation:
Basic
53,904
54,774
58,911
Diluted
53,904
54,936
59,325
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and restricted cash
794,076
989,587
1,127,198
Short-term investments
7,060
5,596
-
Accounts receivable
87,508
97,912
44,473
Other receivables
273,866
287,300
171,271
Deposits for land use rights
25,970
26,375
46,038
Other deposits and prepayments
292,506
277,463
258,490
Advances to suppliers
46,081
44,358
47,909
Real estate properties development completed
434,478
458,205
623,871
Real estate properties under development
3,176,368
3,254,388
4,001,981
Amounts due from related parties
201,958
200,758
257,625
Amounts due from employees
2,392
2,351
4,315
Other current assets
13,999
772
602
Total current assets
5,356,262
5,645,065
6,583,773
Restricted cash, non-current
138,975
112,998
-
Real estate properties held for lease, net
516,158
515,869
305,897
Property and equipment, net
41,086
43,004
37,512
Long-term investment
602,224
613,620
566,816
Deferred tax assets
267,021
260,153
241,823
Deposits for land use rights and properties
32,463
32,969
22,276
Amounts due from related parties
80,824
82,687
27,289
Contract assets
22,239
23,093
16,292
Operating lease right-of-use assets
9,563
11,801
14,039
Other assets
77,628
80,405
135,710
TOTAL ASSETS
7,144,443
7,421,664
7,951,427
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and notes payable
1,049,106
1,166,660
704,397
Short-term bank loans and other debt
38,719
73,419
27,326
Customer deposits
1,152,811
1,106,099
1,827,630
Income tax payable
279,473
298,228
198,148
Other payables and accrued liabilities
400,140
323,164
341,919
Payroll and welfare payable
10,952
24,224
12,812
Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt
1,393,265
1,418,955
1,823,724
Lease liability, current portion
12,033
11,284
12,604
Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests
6,856
8,857
22,892
Amounts due to related parties
54,869
53,682
41,204
Total current liabilities
4,398,224
4,484,572
5,012,656
Non-current liabilities
Long-term bank loans
795,867
686,065
790,267
Other long-term debt
811,717
1,036,691
872,468
Deferred tax liabilities
337,366
338,593
412,354
Unrecognized tax benefits
74,049
73,605
45,939
Lease liability
6,233
10,187
16,530
Amounts due to related parties
-
-
32,537
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
6,423,456
6,629,713
7,182,751
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
16
16
16
Treasury shares
(114,284)
(113,720)
(97,934)
Additional paid-in capital
544,860
543,291
532,641
Statutory reserves
175,020
175,008
166,501
Retained earnings
85,286
135,873
112,660
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(70,745)
(50,167)
(10,409)
Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity
620,153
690,301
703,475
Non-controlling interest
100,834
101,650
65,201
Total equity
720,987
791,951
768,676
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
7,144,443
7,421,664
7,951,427