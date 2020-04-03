BEIJING, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and in the U.S., today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Full Year 2019 Highlights
- Total revenue increased 11.9% to US$2.5 billion from US$2.2 billion in 2018.
- For the year ended December 31, 2019, contract sales decreased 6.2% to US$2.1 billion from US$2.3 billion in 2018. In RMB terms, contract sales in 2019 decreased 2.2% to RMB14.6 billion yuan from RMB15.0 billion yuan in 2018. GFA sales increased 7.1% to 1,142,149 square meters from 1,066,192 square meters in 2018.
- Gross profit was US$560.3 million, or 22.6% of revenue in 2019, compared to a gross profit of US$615.5 million, or 27.8% of revenue in 2018.
- SG&A expenses were US$250.4 million, or 10.1% of revenue in 2019, compared to US$240 million, or 10.8% of revenue in 2018.
- Net income was US$83.0 million in 2019 compared to US$106.0 million in 2018. Diluted earnings per ADS were US$1.20 in 2019 compared to US$1.14 per ADS in 2018.
- On October 11, 2019, the property management service entity of Xinyuan, Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) Ltd. has been listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, under code 01895.HK.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Total revenue was US$906.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$1,092.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$497.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.
- Net income was US$39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$104.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$5.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.
- Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to shareholders were US$0.62 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$1.13 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$0.07 in the third quarter of 2019.
Mr. Yong Zhang, Xinyuan's Chairman, stated, "Industry conditions remained challenging during the fourth quarter, but solid execution of our strategy enabled us to sustain an attractive level of profitability. Our growth strategy is sound. We build attractive homes for our customers by more tightly integrating real estate and technology. We believe our innovative business model and ability to execute will further differentiate us in the market and enable robust growth going forward."
Mr. Zhang continued, "On October 11, 2019, our property management service subsidiary has been listed on the main board of HKEX, which we anticipate will contribute to strengthen our core real estate business. For the year 2019, Xinyuan was again ranked in the Top 100 Chinese Real Estate Developers, an important benchmark for evaluating our operating strength and industry status. We are proud to have achieved this ranking for 15 consecutive years. Furthermore, we were also recently honored with the designation as a 'Top 5 Innovative Chinese Real Estate Developers'. That designation reflects our continual effort to improve our operations and further solidifies our position as one of the leading real estate developers in China.
"We started 2020 in a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has adversely affected our first quarter sales. The most immediate impact was the closure of sales and construction sites. At the moment, China has contained the spread of the virus, and by the end of March 2020, all of our construction and sales sites have re-opened, except our Wuhan project, and we are striving to resume full operations."
Mr. Zhang concluded, "Although our business is experiencing short-term turbulence due to the virus outbreak, we are confident that consumer demand will rebound as the virus has been contained in China. We are optimistic about the long-term strength of the Chinese economy and the growth potential of China's real estate industry."
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Contract Sales
Contract sales in China totaled US$653.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to US$724.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$504.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.
The Company's GFA sales in China were 356,900 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 355,609 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 255,600 square meters in the third quarter of 2019.
The average selling price ("ASP") per square meter sold in China was RMB12,628 (US$1,831) in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to RMB13,461 (US$2,036) in the fourth quarter of 2018 and RMB13,531 (US$1,975) in the third quarter of 2019.
The Company commenced pre-sales of one new project in the fourth quarter of 2019, Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation Valley. The presales contributed 3.0% and 3.6% of total contract sales and total GFA sales, respectively.
Breakdown of GFA Sales and ASPs by Project in China
Project
Q4 2018
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
GFA
ASP
GFA
ASP
GFA
ASP
(m2, 000s)
(RMB)
(m2, 000s)
(RMB)
(m2, 000s)
(RMB)
Xingyang Splendid II
0.7
10,354
0.4
13,048
0.2
7,667
Jinan Royal Palace
1.4
9,548
2.2
16,483
2.0
11,432
Xuzhou Colorful City
1.9
29,363
0.4
12,453
-0.1
14,000
Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1
0.2
4,995
0.4
24,890
12.8
14,411
Xi'an Metropolitan
1.7
10,592
0.1
12,845
1.9
10,909
Jinan Xin Central
3.6
16,789
0.4
12,926
2.9
10,382
Henan Xin Central I
-
-
-
-
0.5
23,764
Zhengzhou Fancy City I
0.2
16,081
-
-
-
-
Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I
0.3
-
0.3
11,468
-
-
Zhengzhou International New City I
0.2
25,544
5.9
14,784
6.2
19,541
Xingyang Splendid III
1.1
7,779
0.8
16,498
1.5
13,652
Zhengzhou International New City II
0.6
-
1.9
17,817
4.4
22,965
Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North)
4.9
12,569
4.3
9,148
6.7
9,594
Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II
15.3
13,583
8.1
13,403
1.4
12,615
Zhengzhou International New City III D
-
9,987
0.1
14,446
0.9
23,353
Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom
15.9
7,115
0.5
6,968
0.8
6,699
Zhengzhou International New City III B
10.4
13,561
0.1
13,874
0.1
12,947
Changsha Furong Thriving Family
3.4
9,915
0.2
9,568
-0.1
9,730
Chengdu Xinyuan City
67.0
9,961
6.1
7,210
80.0
10,499
Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan
10.6
25,963
5.6
23,878
6.4
23,443
Xingyang Splendid IV
6.1
7,455
7.9
7,629
30.9
7,789
Suzhou Suhe Bay *
14.4
21,536
-
-
-
-
Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom
14.2
7,313
9.2
7,391
4.7
7,332
Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay
20.5
21,099
6.9
22,162
21.5
19,769
Jinan Royal Spring Bay
18.2
9,160
5.8
8,547
16.0
8,596
Xinyuan Golden Water View City-Zhengzhou
32.6
19,026
1.3
24,217
13.5
21,629
Zhengzhou Fancy City III
16.8
12,850
11.5
13,221
16.5
12,183
Zhengzhou International New City III C
28.6
11,062
4.6
13,157
3.3
10,527
Zhengzhou International New City IV A12
9.3
14,109
85.6
14,325
24.7
16,598
Zhengzhou International New City IV B10
-
-
12.5
9,996
15.3
10,157
Suzhou Galaxy Bay
24.3
13,868
10.8
14,591
0.6
19,157
Suzhou Gusu Shade I
0.1
36,692
1.6
37,563
0.4
30,076
Dalian International Health Technology
0.9
14,212
19.6
9,349
12.1
9,606
Xingyang Splendid V
-
-
18.4
7,635
22.8
7,647
Suzhou Gusu Shade II **
-
-
3.4
38,111
2.9
38,330
Zhengzhou International New City V A04
-
-
0.3
12,068
21.8
14,082
Huzhou Silk Town ***
-
-
18.4
16,840
3.5
15,415
Foshan Xinchuang AI International
-
-
-
-
12.7
10,795
Others
30.2
-
-
5.2
-
Total
355.6
13,461
255.6
13,531
356.9
12,628
* The Company owns a 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Suhe
** The Company owns a 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu
*** The Company owns a 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd.,
Revenue
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company's total revenue decreased 17.0% to US$906.7 million from US$1,092.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased 82.2% from US$497.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$146.5 million, or 16.2% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of US$318.2 million, or 29.1% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a gross profit of US$123.5 million, or 24.8% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2019.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
SG&A expenses were US$73.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$105.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$57.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.1% compared to 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 11.6% in the third quarter of 2019.
Net Income
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$39.6 million compared to US$104.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$5.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net margin was 4.4% compared to 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 1.1% in the third quarter of 2019. Diluted net earnings per ADS were US$0.62 compared to US$1.13 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$0.07 per ADS in the third quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2019, the Company's cash and restricted cash (including bank deposit for long-term debt) increased to US$1,102.6 million from US$688.4 million as of September 30, 2019.
Total debt outstanding was US$3,215.1 million, which reflects an increase of US$3.4 million from US$3,211.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.
The balance of the Company's real estate properties under development at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$3,254.4 million compared to US$3,589.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.
Real Estate Project Status in China
Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Project
GFA
(m2, 000s)
Total Active Projects
Sold as of
Unsold as of
Xingyang Splendid II
118.5
98.0
20.5
Jinan Royal Palace
449.6
435.8
13.8
Xuzhou Colorful City
130.8
122.5
8.3
Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1
117.6
101.4
16.2
Xi'an Metropolitan
286.0
271.8
14.2
Jinan Xin Central
194.4
186.8
7.6
Henan Xin Central I
261.5
253.6
7.9
Zhengzhou Fancy City I
166.7
159.3
7.4
Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I
139.7
131.6
8.1
Zhengzhou International New City I
356.6
350.6
6.0
Xingyang Splendid III
121.1
118.9
2.2
Zhengzhou International New City II
176.0
170.0
6.0
Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North)
108.7
101.9
6.8
Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II
144.6
81.6
63.0
Zhengzhou International New City III D
46.1
45.2
0.9
Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City I
64.7
56.3
8.4
Zhengzhou International New City III B
118.8
118.0
0.8
Changsha Furong Thriving Family
72.3
72.2
0.1
Chengdu Xinyuan City
741.9
196.0
545.9
Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan
107.9
54.1
53.8
Xingyang Splendid IV
151.8
60.8
91.0
Suzhou Suhe Bay *
62.6
62.6
-
Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City II
78.4
37.8
40.6
Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay
156.5
92.9
63.6
Jinan Royal Spring Bay
116.8
46.7
70.1
Xinyuan Golden Water View City-Zhengzhou
331.4
78.1
253.3
Zhengzhou Fancy City III
80.6
73.9
6.7
Zhengzhou International New City III C
82.3
69.4
12.9
Zhengzhou International New City IV A12
199.7
179.3
20.4
Zhengzhou International New City IV B10
92.3
51.2
41.1
Suzhou Galaxy Bay
76.5
72.7
3.8
Suzhou Gusu Shade I
12.0
8.6
3.4
Dalian International Health Technology Town I
103.8
33.0
70.8
Xingyang Splendid V
80.5
54.3
26.2
Suzhou Gusu Shade II **
14.3
6.9
7.4
Zhengzhou International New City V A04
104.9
22.1
82.8
Huzhou Silk Town ***
141.4
21.9
119.5
Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and
194.4
12.7
181.7
Others
55.1
-
55.1
Total active projects
6,058.8
4,110.5
1,948.3
* The Company owns a 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd.. which develops Suzhou Suhe
** The Company owns a 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu
*** The Company owns a 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd.,
As of December 31, 2019, the Company's total saleable GFA was approximately 4,553,700 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company's projects in China:
Unsold GFA as of
(m2, 000s)
Pre-sales
Scheduled
Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace-Beijing
102.3
To be determined
Xinyuan Chang'an Royal Palace-Xi'an
226.0
To be determined
Zhengzhou International New City Land Bank(all land is grouped together and
879.3
To be determined
Zhuhai Xin World
70.0
To be determined
Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal-Qingdao
380.0
To be determined
Zhengzhou Hangmei Project Land Bank(all land is grouped together and will be
181.5
To be determined
Wuhan Hidden Dragon Royal Palace
185.0
To be determined
Dalian International Health Technology Town II
34.4
To be determined
Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation Valley II
262.4
To be determined
Taizhou Yihe Yayuan *
127.9
To be determined
Suzhou He'an Garden **
156.6
To be determined
Total projects under planning
2,605.4
Total active projects
1,948.3
Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China
4,553.7
* The Company owns 40% equity interest in Taizhou Yiju Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Taizhou Yihe Yayuan.
** The Company owns 24% equity interest in Suzhou Kairongchen Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Suzhou He'an
Update on United States Real Estate Projects
At the Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York City, as of December 31, 2019, a total of 177 units out of 216 units were sold. Total revenue from this project has reached US$260.1 million.
At the Hudson Garden project, BLOOM ON FORTY FIFTH, in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York City, as of December 31, 2019, the Company had completed superstructure construction, precast concrete facade, and windows installation. During the past year, the project's design drawings were optimized, increasing the number of residential units from 82 to 92. Of the total sellable 34,903 square feet of retail/commercial space, a total of 28,090 square feet have been leased to the U.S. department store retailer Target for a 20 year term and another 1,910 square feet have been leased to a dermatologist's office for a 15 year lease term.
The construction is currently ahead of schedule and under budget. The building will have 92 condominium units from floors two through seven with a unit mix consisting of 17 studios, 45 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, 2 three-bedroom duplex units, 2 three-bedroom pent house units, and 2 four-bedroom duplex units. The onsite sales office and model apartments are expected to be fully furnished during the second quarter 2020 and ready to show to brokers and potential buyers. The residential unit sales strategy started with a first phase launch in China during Q4 2019 in which we exhibited in five Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, leveraging Xinyuan's own client database and established third-party channels. The second phase will start in New York City in the second quarter 2020.
At the RKO project in Flushing, New York City, the Company continued to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities. As of December 31, 2019, we have engaged GKV Architects to develop new architectural plans, and completed the schematic design for the condo and hotel mixed-use development.
Update on the United Kingdom Real Estate Project
During the fourth quarter of 2019, construction progressed as on schedule on the Madison project in London. Cladding to the building was completed in the period, and the internal fit out continues to progress well. The project remains on course for completion in 2020.
Of the 423 residential units in The Madison, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. Of the remaining 319 apartments, 135 apartments have been sold.
Business Outlook
The company expects 2020 contract sales of 20 to 22 billion RMB, with consolidated net income similar to 2019.
However, the above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company's current expectations, which may be subject to change in light of uncertainties and situations related to how COVID-19 develops.
About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou, among others. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York City. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about estimated financial performance and sales performance and activity, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the real estate markets and economies of the cities and countries in which we operate; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.
Notes to Unaudited Financial Information
This release contains unaudited financial information which is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between our audited financial statements and this unaudited financial information.
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Total revenue
906,703
497,638
1,092,162
Total costs of revenue
(760,161)
(374,134)
(773,943)
Gross profit
146,542
123,504
318,219
Selling and distribution expenses
(25,655)
(21,067)
(45,000)
General and administrative expenses
(48,144)
(36,556)
(60,562)
Operating income
72,743
65,881
212,657
Interest income
38,200
4,245
9,692
Interest expense
(29,747)
(31,338)
(22,980)
Net realized (loss)/gain on short-term investments
(1,060)
3,297
(7,237)
Unrealized (loss) /gain on short-term investments
(1,651)
(811)
3,208
Other income
129
6,493
3,014
Net gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment
235
(2,272)
(21,444)
Exchange gain/(loss)
1,088
(7,655)
652
Share of gain/(loss) of equity investees
28
(2,142)
(2,605)
Income from operations before income taxes
79,965
35,698
174,957
Income taxes
(40,392)
(30,256)
(70,845)
Net income
39,573
5,442
104,112
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(5,634)
(1,298)
(34,009)
Net income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
33,939
4,144
70,103
Earnings per ADS:
Basic
0.62
0.07
1.15
Diluted
0.62
0.07
1.13
ADS used in computation:
Basic
54,774
56,329
60,957
Diluted
54,936
56,624
61,894
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(audited)
Total revenue
2,482,633
2,217,551
Total costs of revenue
(1,922,323)
(1,602,073)
Gross profit
560,310
615,478
Selling and distribution expenses
(86,761)
(83,592)
General and administrative expenses
(163,687)
(156,456)
Operating income
309,862
375,430
Interest income
51,494
31,226
Interest expense
(113,775)
(99,246)
Net realized gain/ (loss) on short-term investments
3,075
(3,407)
Unrealized (loss)/gain on short-term investments
(1,624)
1,150
Other income
5,849
1,742
Net loss on debt extinguishment
(8,581)
(21,444)
Exchange loss
(7,376)
(25,678)
Share of loss of equity investees
(5,416)
(9,374)
Income from operations before income taxes
233,508
250,399
Income taxes
(150,478)
(144,447)
Net income
83,030
105,952
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(14,684)
(32,917)
Net income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
68,346
73,035
Earnings per ADS:
Basic
1.20
1.14
Diluted
1.20
1.14
ADS used in computation:
Basic
56,741
63,565
Diluted
57,050
64,570
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and restricted cash
989,587
547,975
1,186,017
Short-term investments
5,596
27
8,442
Accounts receivable
97,912
61,812
64,130
Other receivables
287,300
150,637
166,633
Deposits for land use rights
26,375
-
42,254
Other deposits and prepayments
277,463
321,107
257,288
Advances to suppliers
44,358
52,649
46,983
Real estate properties development completed
458,205
461,419
632,360
Real estate properties under development
3,254,388
3,589,814
4,068,716
Amounts due from related parties
200,758
317,151
216,184
Amounts due from employees
2,351
2,656
1,694
Other current assets
772
4,771
520
Total current assets
5,645,065
5,510,018
6,691,221
Bank deposit for long-term debt
112,998
140,392
-
Real estate properties held for lease, net
515,869
428,737
302,764
Property and equipment, net
43,004
43,394
38,114
Long-term investment
613,620
578,733
564,340
Deferred tax assets
260,153
205,633
230,453
Deposits for land use rights and properties
32,969
21,208
21,855
Amounts due from related parties
82,687
24,587
26,122
Contract assets
23,093
21,118
21,779
Right-of-use assets
11,801
11,252
-
Other assets
80,405
121,355
137,063
TOTAL ASSETS
7,421,664
7,106,427
8,033,711
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and notes payable
1,166,660
782,573
790,631
Short-term bank loans and other debt
73,419
28,383
43,711
Customer deposits
1,106,099
1,367,391
1,921,851
Income tax payable
298,228
165,489
213,273
Other payables and accrued liabilities
323,164
297,603
341,108
Payroll and welfare payable
24,224
18,717
33,752
Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt
1,418,955
981,182
1,647,918
Lease liability, current portion
11,284
11,878
6,562
Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests
8,857
7,852
22,559
Amounts due to related parties
53,682
31,088
48,502
Total current liabilities
4,484,572
3,692,156
5,069,867
Non-current liabilities
Long-term bank loans
686,065
801,733
720,039
Other long-term debt
1,036,691
1,400,396
1,040,455
Deferred tax liabilities
338,593
403,125
370,509
Unrecognized tax benefits
73,605
59,820
45,939
Lease liability
10,187
10,805
10,015
Amounts due to related parties
-
28,764
31,242
TOTAL LIABILITIES
6,629,713
6,396,799
7,288,066
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
16
16
16
Treasury shares
(113,720)
(108,582)
(87,639)
Additional paid-in capital
543,291
531,549
532,117
Statutory reserves
175,008
166,501
166,496
Retained earnings
135,873
115,593
99,502
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(50,167)
(66,261)
(30,122)
Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity
690,301
638,816
680,370
Non-controlling interest
101,650
70,812
65,275
Total equity
791,951
709,628
745,645
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
7,421,664
7,106,427
8,033,711