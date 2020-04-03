BEIJING, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and in the U.S., today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 11.9% to US$2.5 billion from US$2.2 billion in 2018.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2019, contract sales decreased 6.2% to US$2.1 billion from US$2.3 billion in 2018. In RMB terms, contract sales in 2019 decreased 2.2% to RMB14.6 billion yuan from RMB15.0 billion yuan in 2018. GFA sales increased 7.1% to 1,142,149 square meters from 1,066,192 square meters in 2018.
  • Gross profit was US$560.3 million, or 22.6% of revenue in 2019, compared to a gross profit of US$615.5 million, or 27.8% of revenue in 2018.
  • SG&A expenses were US$250.4 million, or 10.1% of revenue in 2019, compared to US$240 million, or 10.8% of revenue in 2018.
  • Net income was US$83.0 million in 2019 compared to US$106.0 million in 2018. Diluted earnings per ADS were US$1.20 in 2019 compared to US$1.14 per ADS in 2018.
  • On October 11, 2019, the property management service entity of Xinyuan, Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) Ltd. has been listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, under code 01895.HK.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Total revenue was US$906.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$1,092.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$497.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Net income was US$39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$104.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$5.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to shareholders were US$0.62 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$1.13 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$0.07 in the third quarter of 2019.

Mr. Yong Zhang, Xinyuan's Chairman, stated, "Industry conditions remained challenging during the fourth quarter, but solid execution of our strategy enabled us to sustain an attractive level of profitability. Our growth strategy is sound. We build attractive homes for our customers by more tightly integrating real estate and technology. We believe our innovative business model and ability to execute will further differentiate us in the market and enable robust growth going forward."

Mr. Zhang continued, "On October 11, 2019, our property management service subsidiary has been listed on the main board of HKEX, which we anticipate will contribute to strengthen our core real estate business. For the year 2019, Xinyuan was again ranked in the Top 100 Chinese Real Estate Developers, an important benchmark for evaluating our operating strength and industry status. We are proud to have achieved this ranking for 15 consecutive years. Furthermore, we were also recently honored with the designation as a 'Top 5 Innovative Chinese Real Estate Developers'. That designation reflects our continual effort to improve our operations and further solidifies our position as one of the leading real estate developers in China.

"We started 2020 in a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has adversely affected our first quarter sales. The most immediate impact was the closure of sales and construction sites. At the moment, China has contained the spread of the virus, and by the end of March 2020, all of our construction and sales sites have re-opened, except our Wuhan project, and we are striving to resume full operations."

Mr. Zhang concluded, "Although our business is experiencing short-term turbulence due to the virus outbreak, we are confident that consumer demand will rebound as the virus has been contained in China. We are optimistic about the long-term strength of the Chinese economy and the growth potential of China's real estate industry."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Contract Sales

Contract sales in China totaled US$653.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to US$724.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$504.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company's GFA sales in China were 356,900 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 355,609 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 255,600 square meters in the third quarter of 2019.

The average selling price ("ASP") per square meter sold in China was RMB12,628 (US$1,831) in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to RMB13,461 (US$2,036) in the fourth quarter of 2018 and RMB13,531 (US$1,975) in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company commenced pre-sales of one new project in the fourth quarter of 2019, Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation Valley. The presales contributed 3.0% and 3.6% of total contract sales and total GFA sales, respectively.

Breakdown of GFA Sales and ASPs by Project in China

Project

Q4 2018

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

GFA

ASP

GFA

ASP

GFA

ASP

(m2, 000s)

(RMB)

(m2, 000s)

(RMB)

(m2, 000s)

(RMB)

Xingyang Splendid II

0.7

10,354

0.4

13,048

0.2

7,667

Jinan Royal Palace

1.4

9,548

2.2

16,483

2.0

11,432

Xuzhou Colorful City

1.9

29,363

0.4

12,453

-0.1

14,000

Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1

0.2

4,995

0.4

24,890

12.8

14,411

Xi'an Metropolitan

1.7

10,592

0.1

12,845

1.9

10,909

Jinan Xin Central

3.6

16,789

0.4

12,926

2.9

10,382

Henan Xin Central I

-

-

-

-

0.5

23,764

Zhengzhou Fancy City I

0.2

16,081

-

-

-

-

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I

0.3

-

0.3

11,468

-

-

Zhengzhou International New City I

0.2

25,544

5.9

14,784

6.2

19,541

Xingyang Splendid III

1.1

7,779

0.8

16,498

1.5

13,652

Zhengzhou International New City II

0.6

-

1.9

17,817

4.4

22,965

Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North)

4.9

12,569

4.3

9,148

6.7

9,594

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II

15.3

13,583

8.1

13,403

1.4

12,615

Zhengzhou International New City III D

-

9,987

0.1

14,446

0.9

23,353

Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom
City I

15.9

7,115

0.5

6,968

0.8

6,699

Zhengzhou International New City III B

10.4

13,561

0.1

13,874

0.1

12,947

Changsha Furong Thriving Family

3.4

9,915

0.2

9,568

-0.1

9,730

Chengdu Xinyuan City

67.0

9,961

6.1

7,210

80.0

10,499

Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan

10.6

25,963

5.6

23,878

6.4

23,443

Xingyang Splendid IV

6.1

7,455

7.9

7,629

30.9

7,789

Suzhou Suhe Bay *

14.4

21,536

-

-

-

-

Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom
City II

14.2

7,313

9.2

7,391

4.7

7,332

Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay

20.5

21,099

6.9

22,162

21.5

19,769

Jinan Royal Spring Bay

18.2

9,160

5.8

8,547

16.0

8,596

Xinyuan Golden Water View City-Zhengzhou

32.6

19,026

1.3

24,217

13.5

21,629

Zhengzhou Fancy City III

16.8

12,850

11.5

13,221

16.5

12,183

Zhengzhou International New City III C

28.6

11,062

4.6

13,157

3.3

10,527

Zhengzhou International New City IV A12

9.3

14,109

85.6

14,325

24.7

16,598

Zhengzhou International New City IV B10

-

-

12.5

9,996

15.3

10,157

Suzhou Galaxy Bay

24.3

13,868

10.8

14,591

0.6

19,157

Suzhou Gusu Shade I

0.1

36,692

1.6

37,563

0.4

30,076

Dalian International Health Technology
Town I

0.9

14,212

19.6

9,349

12.1

9,606

Xingyang Splendid V

-

-

18.4

7,635

22.8

7,647

Suzhou Gusu Shade II **

-

-

3.4

38,111

2.9

38,330

Zhengzhou International New City V A04

-

-

0.3

12,068

21.8

14,082

Huzhou Silk Town ***

-

-

18.4

16,840

3.5

15,415

Foshan Xinchuang AI International
Science and Technology Innovation Valley

-

-

-

-

12.7

10,795

Others

30.2


-

-

5.2

-

Total

355.6

13,461

255.6

13,531

356.9

12,628


* The Company owns a 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Suhe
Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

** The Company owns a 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu
Shade II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

*** The Company owns a 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd.,
which develops Huzhou Silk Town. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Huzhou
Silk Town, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Huzhou Silk Town's operating and financial decisions
and accounted for it as an equity method investment.

Revenue

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company's total revenue decreased 17.0% to US$906.7 million from US$1,092.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased 82.2% from US$497.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$146.5 million, or 16.2% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of US$318.2 million, or 29.1% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a gross profit of US$123.5 million, or 24.8% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses were US$73.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$105.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$57.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.1% compared to 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 11.6% in the third quarter of 2019.

Net Income

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$39.6 million compared to US$104.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$5.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net margin was 4.4% compared to 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 1.1% in the third quarter of 2019. Diluted net earnings per ADS were US$0.62 compared to US$1.13 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$0.07 per ADS in the third quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, the Company's cash and restricted cash (including bank deposit for long-term debt) increased to US$1,102.6 million from US$688.4 million as of September 30, 2019.

Total debt outstanding was US$3,215.1 million, which reflects an increase of US$3.4 million from US$3,211.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

The balance of the Company's real estate properties under development at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$3,254.4 million compared to US$3,589.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Real Estate Project Status in China

Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Project

GFA

(m2, 000s)

Total Active Projects
as of December 31,
2019

Sold as of
December
31, 2019

Unsold as of
December
31, 2019

Xingyang Splendid II

118.5

98.0

20.5

Jinan Royal Palace

449.6

435.8

13.8

Xuzhou Colorful City

130.8

122.5

8.3

Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1

117.6

101.4

16.2

Xi'an Metropolitan

286.0

271.8

14.2

Jinan Xin Central

194.4

186.8

7.6

Henan Xin Central I

261.5

253.6

7.9

Zhengzhou Fancy City I

166.7

159.3

7.4

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I

139.7

131.6

8.1

Zhengzhou International New City I

356.6

350.6

6.0

Xingyang Splendid III

121.1

118.9

2.2

Zhengzhou International New City II

176.0

170.0

6.0

Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North)

108.7

101.9

6.8

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II

144.6

81.6

63.0

Zhengzhou International New City III D

46.1

45.2

0.9

Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City I

64.7

56.3

8.4

Zhengzhou International New City III B

118.8

118.0

0.8

Changsha Furong Thriving Family

72.3

72.2

0.1

Chengdu Xinyuan City

741.9

196.0

545.9

Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan

107.9

54.1

53.8

Xingyang Splendid IV

151.8

60.8

91.0

Suzhou Suhe Bay *

62.6

62.6

-

Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City II

78.4

37.8

40.6

Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay

156.5

92.9

63.6

Jinan Royal Spring Bay

116.8

46.7

70.1

Xinyuan Golden Water View City-Zhengzhou

331.4

78.1

253.3

Zhengzhou Fancy City III

80.6

73.9

6.7

Zhengzhou International New City III C

82.3

69.4

12.9

Zhengzhou International New City IV A12

199.7

179.3

20.4

Zhengzhou International New City IV B10

92.3

51.2

41.1

Suzhou Galaxy Bay

76.5

72.7

3.8

Suzhou Gusu Shade I

12.0

8.6

3.4

Dalian International Health Technology Town I

103.8

33.0

70.8

Xingyang Splendid V

80.5

54.3

26.2

Suzhou Gusu Shade II **

14.3

6.9

7.4

Zhengzhou International New City V A04

104.9

22.1

82.8

Huzhou Silk Town ***

141.4

21.9

119.5

Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and
Technology Innovation Valley

194.4

12.7

181.7

Others

55.1

-

55.1

Total active projects

6,058.8

4,110.5

1,948.3


* The Company owns a 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd.. which develops Suzhou Suhe
Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

** The Company owns a 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu
Shade II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

*** The Company owns a 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd.,
which develops Huzhou Silk Town. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Huzhou
Silk Town, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Huzhou Silk Town's operating and financial decisions
and accounted for it as an equity method investment.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company's total saleable GFA was approximately 4,553,700 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company's projects in China:


Unsold GFA as of
December 31,
2019

 (m2, 000s)

Pre-sales

Scheduled


Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace-Beijing

102.3

To be determined

Xinyuan Chang'an Royal Palace-Xi'an

226.0

To be determined

Zhengzhou International New City Land Bank(all land is grouped together and
will be developed gradually)

879.3

To be determined

Zhuhai Xin World

70.0

To be determined

Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal-Qingdao

380.0

To be determined

Zhengzhou Hangmei Project Land Bank(all land is grouped together and will be
developed gradually)

181.5

To be determined

Wuhan Hidden Dragon Royal Palace

185.0

To be determined

Dalian International Health Technology Town II

34.4

To be determined

Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation Valley II

262.4

To be determined

Taizhou Yihe Yayuan *

127.9

To be determined

Suzhou He'an Garden **

156.6

To be determined




Total projects under planning

2,605.4


Total active projects

1,948.3


Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China

4,553.7



* The Company owns 40% equity interest in Taizhou Yiju Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Taizhou Yihe Yayuan.

** The Company owns 24% equity interest in Suzhou Kairongchen Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Suzhou He'an
Garden. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method. Based on the articles of association, the
company cannot exercise control of Suzhou He'an Garden, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Suzhou
He'an Garden 's operating and financial decisions and accounted for it as an equity method investment.

Update on United States Real Estate Projects

At the Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York City, as of December 31, 2019, a total of 177 units out of 216 units were sold. Total revenue from this project has reached US$260.1 million.

At the Hudson Garden project, BLOOM ON FORTY FIFTH, in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York City, as of December 31, 2019, the Company had completed superstructure construction, precast concrete facade, and windows installation. During the past year, the project's design drawings were optimized, increasing the number of residential units from 82 to 92. Of the total sellable 34,903  square feet of retail/commercial space, a total of 28,090 square feet have been leased to the U.S. department store retailer Target for a 20 year term and another 1,910 square feet have been leased to a dermatologist's office for a 15 year lease term.

The construction is currently ahead of schedule and under budget. The building will have 92 condominium units from floors two through seven with a unit mix consisting of 17 studios, 45 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, 2 three-bedroom duplex units, 2 three-bedroom pent house units, and 2 four-bedroom duplex units. The onsite sales office and model apartments are expected to be fully furnished during the second quarter 2020 and ready to show to brokers and potential buyers. The residential unit sales strategy started with a first phase launch in China during Q4 2019 in which we exhibited in five Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, leveraging Xinyuan's own client database and established third-party channels. The second phase will start in New York City in the second quarter 2020.

At the RKO project in Flushing, New York City, the Company continued to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities. As of December 31, 2019, we have engaged GKV Architects to develop new architectural plans, and completed the schematic design for the condo and hotel mixed-use development.

Update on the United Kingdom Real Estate Project

During the fourth quarter of 2019, construction progressed as on schedule on the Madison project in London. Cladding to the building was completed in the period, and the internal fit out continues to progress well. The project remains on course for completion in 2020.

Of the 423 residential units in The Madison, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. Of the remaining 319 apartments, 135 apartments have been sold.

Business Outlook

The company expects 2020 contract sales of 20 to 22 billion RMB, with consolidated net income similar to 2019.

However, the above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company's current expectations, which may be subject to change in light of uncertainties and situations related to how COVID-19 develops.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou, among others. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York City. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about estimated financial performance and sales performance and activity, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the real estate markets and economies of the cities and countries in which we operate; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

Notes to Unaudited Financial Information

This release contains unaudited financial information which is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between our audited financial statements and this unaudited financial information.

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2019


2019


2018


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)










Total revenue


906,703



497,638



1,092,162










Total costs of revenue


(760,161)



(374,134)



(773,943)

Gross profit


146,542



123,504



318,219










Selling and distribution expenses


(25,655)



(21,067)



(45,000)

General and administrative expenses


(48,144)



(36,556)



(60,562)










Operating income


72,743



65,881



212,657










Interest income


38,200



4,245



9,692

Interest expense


(29,747)



(31,338)



(22,980)

Net realized (loss)/gain on short-term investments


(1,060)



3,297



(7,237)

Unrealized (loss) /gain on short-term investments


(1,651)



(811)



3,208

Other income


129



6,493



3,014

Net gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment


235



(2,272)



(21,444)

Exchange gain/(loss)


1,088



(7,655)



652

Share of gain/(loss) of equity investees


28



(2,142)



(2,605)










Income from operations before income taxes


79,965



35,698



174,957










Income taxes


(40,392)



(30,256)



(70,845)










Net income


39,573



5,442



104,112

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest


(5,634)



(1,298)



(34,009)

Net income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
shareholders


33,939



4,144



70,103










Earnings per ADS:









Basic


0.62



0.07



1.15

Diluted


0.62



0.07



1.13

ADS used in computation:









Basic


54,774



56,329



60,957

Diluted


54,936



56,624



61,894

 

 

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)



Twelve months ended


December 31,


December 31,


2019


2018


(unaudited)


(audited)







Total revenue


2,482,633



2,217,551







Total costs of revenue


(1,922,323)



(1,602,073)

Gross profit


560,310



615,478







Selling and distribution expenses


(86,761)



(83,592)

General and administrative expenses


(163,687)



(156,456)







Operating income


309,862



375,430







Interest income


51,494



31,226

Interest expense


(113,775)



(99,246)

Net realized gain/ (loss) on short-term investments


3,075



(3,407)

Unrealized (loss)/gain on short-term investments


(1,624)



1,150

Other income


5,849



1,742

Net loss on debt extinguishment


(8,581)



(21,444)

Exchange loss


(7,376)



(25,678)

Share of loss of equity investees


(5,416)



(9,374)







Income from operations before income taxes


233,508



250,399







Income taxes


(150,478)



(144,447)







Net income


83,030



105,952

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest


(14,684)



(32,917)

Net income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
shareholders


68,346



73,035







Earnings per ADS:






Basic


1.20



1.14

Diluted


1.20



1.14

ADS used in computation:






Basic


56,741



63,565

Diluted


57,050



64,570


 

 

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2019


2019


2018


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and restricted cash


989,587



547,975



1,186,017

Short-term investments


5,596



27



8,442

Accounts receivable


97,912



61,812



64,130

Other receivables


287,300



150,637



166,633

Deposits for land use rights


26,375



-



42,254

Other deposits and prepayments


277,463



321,107



257,288

Advances to suppliers


44,358



52,649



46,983

Real estate properties development completed


458,205



461,419



632,360

Real estate properties under development


3,254,388



3,589,814



4,068,716

Amounts due from related parties


200,758



317,151



216,184

Amounts due from employees


2,351



2,656



1,694

Other current assets


772



4,771



520










Total current assets


5,645,065



5,510,018



6,691,221










Bank deposit for long-term debt


112,998



140,392



-

Real estate properties held for lease, net


515,869



428,737



302,764

Property and equipment, net


43,004



43,394



38,114

Long-term investment


613,620



578,733



564,340

Deferred tax assets


260,153



205,633



230,453

Deposits for land use rights and properties


32,969



21,208



21,855

Amounts due from related parties


82,687



24,587



26,122

Contract assets


23,093



21,118



21,779

Right-of-use assets


11,801



11,252



-

Other assets


80,405



121,355



137,063










TOTAL ASSETS


7,421,664



7,106,427



8,033,711

 

 

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2019


2019


2018


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

LIABILITIES AND









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and notes payable


1,166,660



782,573



790,631

Short-term bank loans and other debt


73,419



28,383



43,711

Customer deposits


1,106,099



1,367,391



1,921,851

Income tax payable


298,228



165,489



213,273

Other payables and accrued liabilities


323,164



297,603



341,108

Payroll and welfare payable


24,224



18,717



33,752

Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt


1,418,955



981,182



1,647,918

Lease liability, current portion


11,284



11,878



6,562

Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests


8,857



7,852



22,559

Amounts due to related parties


53,682



31,088



48,502










Total current liabilities


4,484,572



3,692,156



5,069,867










Non-current liabilities









Long-term bank loans


686,065



801,733



720,039

Other long-term debt


1,036,691



1,400,396



1,040,455

Deferred tax liabilities


338,593



403,125



370,509

Unrecognized tax benefits


73,605



59,820



45,939

Lease liability


10,187



10,805



10,015

Amounts due to related parties


-



28,764



31,242










TOTAL LIABILITIES


6,629,713



6,396,799



7,288,066










Shareholders' equity









Common shares


16



16



16

Treasury shares


(113,720)



(108,582)



(87,639)

Additional paid-in capital


543,291



531,549



532,117

Statutory reserves


175,008



166,501



166,496

Retained earnings


135,873



115,593



99,502

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(50,167)



(66,261)



(30,122)

Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity


690,301



638,816



680,370

Non-controlling interest


101,650



70,812



65,275

Total equity


791,951



709,628



745,645










TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


7,421,664



7,106,427



8,033,711

 

