BOSTON, Mass., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, announced they are partnering with Pico Interactive, a global tech company that develops innovative virtual reality (VR) and enterprise solutions, to provide VR headsets for the mass market telehealth demand due to COVID-19 precautions of self-distancing. The partnership will provide patients in the United States, Europe, and Australia with "VR Telehealth Kits," a combination of Pico headsets with pre-installed VR therapy so that XRHealth clinicians can treat and monitor patients remotely.
Pico headsets offer patients an easy to use VR setup that does not require additional equipment. The headsets are also designed for a variety of industries including healthcare, where cleanliness is a priority and includes replaceable PU face inserts that are easy to clean and hygienic. The "VR Telehealth Kits" will be available for purchase via the XRHealth website and will also be available later this year via different resellers.
"Pico is excited to partner with XRHealth and be at the forefront of virtual therapy," says Will Winston, US Sales & Partnerships Director for Pico. "We want to enhance the telehealth experience with VR by making it easy and fun for patients to get the treatment they need and deserve. Working with XRHealth is a great opportunity for us to do just that."
XRHealth offers a full platform that includes XRHealth's clinicians that will perform telehealth services for patients either with COVID-19 or who are self-distancing and are in need of remote medical care. XRHealth is the only company offering "virtual clinics" that provides VR therapy and support groups to patients with a variety of conditions like anxiety, stroke rehabilitation, chronic pain, night sweats and neurological disorders.
"Our partnership with Pico demonstrates our commitment to providing patients and doctors the much-needed virtual reality telehealth services during the pandemic," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "We are excited to offer the healthcare industry a new device that will enable us to serve patients around the world with virtual reality therapy on best-of-class headsets."
XRHealth's immersive virtual reality therapy provides users with a 360-degree field of view, games and experiences so that patients are fully engaged in the therapeutic process. XRHealth's platform generates real-time data on patient progress so that XRHealth clinicians can monitor their patients remotely.
Due to COVID-19, as part of the "VR Telehealth Kits" there will be no rental fees for Pico headsets and anyone with insurance affiliated with XRHealth will receive the service for free or at a discounted price for the kit. To search if your insurance company is affiliated with XRHealth, please visit https://www.xr.health/. For more information on Pico Interactive, visit www.pico-interactive.com.
About XRHealth
XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. XRHealth created the first virtual reality telehealth clinic in the world that is currently certified in 28 states. The VR solution known as the VRHealth Platform collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/.
About Pico
Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions which enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of "user first design." To date, over 200 thousand Pico VR headsets have been sold worldwide across a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, marketing and training services. To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com.
