MCLEAN, Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- xScion Solutions (xScion), a woman-owned technology consultancy that helps clients Turn Change Into Value™, today announced a consulting partnership with Apptio, the leading provider of Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, optimize and plan technology spend. The partnership will help Financial Services and Public Sector clients realize the business value of their Cloud technology investments.
"While technology spend has skyrocketed in the last few years with the transition to Cloud-based and emerging technologies, it was expedited in the last 12 months by the pandemic and the global shift to remote work," said Mason Chaudhry, xScion's Chief Transformation Officer. "Being able to easily visualize technology costs across an enterprise and create actionable insights that drive better business outcomes is crucial for the growth of our Financial Services and Public Sector clients. Our clients are quickly transforming to become Product-centric, Agile enterprises. Our new Apptio partnership will help them fully understand TBM principles, adopt Apptio solutions and gain the transparency needed to create products and realize value faster."
xScion helps clients transform into Product-centric, Agile organizations, which includes driving technology implementations through cultural buy-in, new processes and frameworks, team skill gaps, and Executive to Practitioner adoption. Achieving value optimization from TBM and Apptio solutions can be expedited through xScion's advisory consulting solutions.
"At xScion, we constantly focus on initiatives that Turn Change Into Value for our clients," said Chaudhry. "Helping clients visualize technology costs, including having the ability to see financial and project reports through an Agile lens, will improve business decisions and bring lasting value. We work alongside client teams to teach them to best utilize Apptio solutions for their unique needs and goals, create use cases, gain adoption and ensure enterprise-wise adoption."
To learn more about Apptio, visit http://www.apptio.com.
About xScion
xScion is a technology consulting firm that helps companies Turn Change Into Value™. As the trusted solutions provider that business and technology leaders turn to for lasting value, our team helps Financial Services, Association, Healthcare and Public Sector organizations improve through innovative solutions including Agile, Product Management, Business Process Management, Cloud and Risk Management. We are a proud Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified and women-owned business, who has been named a Best Places to Work in Virginia for five years. To learn more, visit http://www.xScion.com.
