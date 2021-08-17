SWANSEA, Wales, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamgo, a rewards platform that leverages blockchain technology to reward users with money-like crypto assets, has announced the appointment of Markus Krebsz as a non-executive board member for Yamgo.
A published author, certified ethical hacker and expert in cyber security, Markus Krebsz will bring over 27 years of experience in global financial markets, neobanking, risk management and regulatory guidance to the Yamgo team. Working closely alongside Yamgo CEO Ian Mullins and the wider Yamgo team, Markus will help to guide company strategy, advising on policy, products and company culture as well as compliance.
As an independent non-executive director (iNED), supervisory council member and audit committee chair with one of the fastest growing neobanks, Markus has extensive experience in setting out the strategy of financial institutions and supervising executive management in its decision-making when implementing it.
Discussing the new appointment Yamgo CEO Ian Mullins commented, "We are so pleased to have Markus join our board. Markus has a massive amount of experience in finance, neobanking and technology and beyond. His position as thought leader in risk management, financial markets and governance will make him a key player in the growth and adoption of the Yamgo platform. Markus will be an invaluable member of the Yamgo team, providing the strategy, oversight and leadership that will help propel Yamgo to the next level of success."
Markus currently acts as independent non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for a globally expanding neobank. Markus also serves as a risk advisor to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and is a co-founder of Citizen Shareholders. He is also the first German national to receive the esteemed DCRO institute certificate in risk governance.
"I'm excited to join Yamgo's experienced team and am looking forward to getting started," said Markus. "Yamgo is working on a unique line up of products that directly address the needs of consumers and a large gap in the current market. My focus will be on helping Yamgo to further establish itself as a leader in the provision of consumer apps in the blockchain and DLT space."
Markus Krebsz joins the board at a time of accelerating growth for Yamgo, who have recently bolstered their ranks with the announcement of another new board member, Jason Green, last month. Jason Green brings over 20 years of experience in major product development, tech and rewards products for some of the world's biggest brands including Dawanda, Brainly, Wowcher, Living Social and Wimdu.
Yamgo is a UK-based technology company that leverages distributed ledger, web 3.0 and OpenFinance technologies and business models to empower consumers and improve operational efficiency of businesses. Yamgo designs, develops and sells consumer and business services that include rewards, advertising, social networking, finance, AI & machine-learning tools, data management and R&D into tokenization, decentralised services and emerging automation technologies.
Yamgo merges rewards, data, fintech and identity to create a new relationship directly between brands and the consumer, while protecting the privacy and data of consumers. Through the development of blockchain technologies Yamgo is able to provide a consumer-first platform that enables users to get paid for life and earn digital assets for everyday actions, save them or spend them.
