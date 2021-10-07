ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yardstick Management, America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, today announced it has expanded its growing team with three new executive hires: Monica Miller-Smith, Ed.D. as Global Director of Research and Impact, Odet L. Douglass, J.D. as Executive Search Recruiter, and Keisha Herron as Events Manager. The hires come on the heels of Yardstick Management experiencing significant customer and employee growth. Over the last year, the management consulting firm increased revenue by 166%, grew its employee base by 42%, and impacted over 2,600,000 employees across global corporate, non-profit and educational organizations including, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, MIT, Orangetheory, Playboy and more.
"We're thrilled to have Monica, Odet and Keisha join our growing and diverse team intentionally representative of minorities across the spectrum," said Dr. Ebbie Parsons III, Founder of Yardstick Management. "We feel confident we're investing in the right talent, especially as we continue to work with leading Fortune 500 companies in the areas of workplace inclusion and executive search. Monica, Odet and Keisha will undoubtedly help Yardstick Management continue our strong momentum and contribute to our rapid-growth trajectory. All three hires are leaders in their unique areas of expertise and will be tremendous assets as we continue to educate our customers in all facets surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion."
Dr. Monica Miller-Smith brings over 15 years of experience in development and diversity to her role as Global Director of Research and Impact, overseeing Yardstick Management's extensive training programs. Spending the last 14 years instructing courses in Human Development and Family Sciences at the University of Connecticut, University of Bridgeport, and Central Michigan University, Dr. Miller-Smith brings unmatched expertise in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion, civic engagement, economic inequality, and experiential learning. Over the course of her professional career, Dr. Miller-Smith has presented at conferences worldwide and previously worked as a diversity, equity, and inclusion specialist in the non-profit and education sectors. In March 2020, she went on to publish her first textbook, Families and Children Living in Poverty, which explores the social, developmental, and environmental ramifications that contribute to the existence of poverty.
As Yardstick Management's Executive Search Recruiter, Odet Douglass provides essential functions to the executive search team and overall management consulting practice. In her role, she will be responsible for identifying, engaging, and securing top level talent and will work closely with clients on their specific hiring needs, through an inclusion lens. Douglass brings over 7 years of experience in HR and legal roles, with a focus on managing multi-faceted business operations. Prior to joining Yardstick, Douglass served as Human Resources Manager for First Touch Logistics Company in Atlanta, Georgia, where she directed all HR functions and employee relations for the startup Amazon Delivery Service Partner. She has also worked as a legal assistant at several law firms, including the nonprofit Georgia Legal Services Program.
Keisha Herron also joins Yardstick Management as Consultant, Events Manager responsible for planning, organizing, and orchestrating all event logistics for the Yardstick Management Institute, which is slated to launch early next year. With over 15 years of experience at corporate organizations such as Nike, GO GROUND, GBI Strategies, and the University of Illinois, Keisha is a marketing, event, and project management professional excelled in brand high-impact marketing and executing events both large and small. Keisha holds a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Florida A&M University.
The new hires are based in St. Simons Island where the management consulting firm is launching a specialized institute program for senior executives in 2022. Their inaugural event will focus on the theme Leadership & Vulnerability: A Journey of Awareness, Reflection, & Commitment. What was once prominent plantation land will now be home to Yardstick Management's DEI Institute led and operated by marginalized individuals. Miller-Smith and Douglass will each be an integral part in developing speaking opportunities and diversity-focused research for the institute in 2022 and beyond.
ABOUT YARDSTICK MANAGEMENT
Yardstick Management was established in 2012 as a global strategic management consulting firm that provides comprehensive solutions to mission-driven organizations from conception to realization. It has serviced over 65 companies, government agencies, municipalities, and higher education institutions in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. For additional information, visit https://www.yardstickmanagement.com/
Media Contact
Margaret Litzow, Virgo PR, +1 (206) 552-5088, margaret@virgo-pr.com
SOURCE Yardstick Management