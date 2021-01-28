GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Market remains weak

           

  • Total income

                Q4: SEK 165.7 (317.6) million

                12 months: SEK 1,025.8 (1,140.2) million 
  • EBITDA

                Q4: SEK -4.6 (62.3) million

                12 months: SEK 277.8 (249.5) million      
  • Result before tax

                Q4: SEK -86.5 (-29.3) million

                12 months: SEK -65.1 (-102.3) million

    Result per share after tax

                Q4: SEK -1.83 (-0.62)

                12 months: SEK -1.38 (-2.15)

Events in the fourth quarter           

  • Two scheduled drydockings completed           
  • Financing of installation of ballast water management system and refinancing of credit facility           
  • The Board proposes to the AGM a dividend of SEK 0 (0) per share           
  • Martin Nerfeldt new CFO and member of Group management 

Key figures 1 January-31 December 2020           

  • Total income, SEK million: 1,025.8 (1,140.2)           
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 277.8 (249.5)           
  • EBITDA, USD million: 30.2 (26.4)           
  • Operating result, SEK million: 32.6 (-0.4)           
  • Result before tax, SEK million: -65.1 (-102.3)           
  • Result after tax, SEK million: -66.0 (-102.6)           
  • Equity ratio, %: 28 (29)           
  • Return on equity, %: -6 (-9)           
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 378.0 (354.8)           
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: -1.38 (-2.15)            
  • Equity per share, SEK: 16.66 (22.12)           
  • Lost-time injuries: 2 (1)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 28 January 2021, at 13.00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +46 31 855003    

Mob: +46 704 855003 

E-mail: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com   

Ola Helgesson

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +45 88938661

Mob: +46 704 855009

E-mail: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/year-end-report--1-january-31-december-2020,c3275662

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3275662/1364890.pdf

Concordia Maritime AB Year-End Report 2020

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/year-end-report-1-january31-december-2020-concordia-maritime-301217144.html

SOURCE Concordia Maritime

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.