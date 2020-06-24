BOSTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Wood Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in consumer brands and companies, today announced the appointment of James Stammer, a highly successful Chief Executive Officer with over twenty years' experience in beauty, personal care, and cosmetics, as an Operating Partner.
Dana Schmaltz, Partner of Yellow Wood Partners, said, "We've worked with James for many years during his tenure as CEO of PDC where we worked with him to achieve tremendous success for our management partners as well as our investors. His operating experience in Yellow Wood's core distribution channels will be another great addition to our ability to find, grow and efficiently operate great brands. James' success is well known in the consumer world and we are excited to have him join the Yellow Wood team of Operating Partners."
Mr. Stammer previously spent 15 years as CEO and Board Director of PDC Beauty & Wellness Co. He and Yellow Wood have a long and successful history together, having partnered in 2012 to acquire a majority stake in PDC. Prior to PDC, Mr. Stammer served in marketing leadership roles at Diageo and Beiersdorf. He received a M.B.A in Finance and Marketing from NYU Stern School of Business and B.A. from Vanderbilt University.
Mr. Stammer increases to eight the number of Yellow Wood's team of senior Operating Partners who utilize their expansive consumer products experience to develop strong partnerships with management teams that maximizes strategic value creation.
About Yellow Wood Partners
Yellow Wood Partners is a Boston-based private investment firm that invests exclusively in the consumer industry in the middle market. The firm seeks to acquire branded consumer products that sell into a variety of consumer channels, including mass, drug, food, specialty, value, club and e-commerce. Yellow Wood's investment and operating strategy is based on utilizing the firm's functional operating resources to help maximize brand performance by driving organic growth and increasing operating efficiencies while acquiring additional brands into a limited number of platform companies in its concentrated investment portfolio. For more information, please visit www.yellowwoodpartners.com.
