FREMONT, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced a strategic alliance with SPEC (Semiconductor Process Equipment Corporation) of Valencia, California. Under the terms of the agreement, YES will market, distribute and support SPEC's cleaning, etching, stripping and plating equipment worldwide. Furthermore, YES plans to expand SPEC's process expertise by investing in technologists and demo capabilities to help customers implement faster cycles of learning. In addition, YES and SPEC expect to develop a variety of new products drawing on each other's core technical expertise.
The agreement leverages the strengths of both companies to meet the growing demands of emerging markets such as 5G, autonomous driving, augmented reality, and other computationally-intensive applications.
"In bringing together our two companies' combined seven decades of engineering and process development expertise, YES will create new process technologies for a variety of semiconductor, life science and optical coating applications, and will offer broader, more complete integrated solutions to our customers," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES.
"We look forward to combining our knowledge base with YES's large and ever-growing repository of process expertise to address customer needs," said Kevin McGillivray, co- founder of SPEC. "In addition, YES's established global sales and service network will enable more companies around the world to utilize SPEC's cost-effective, production-proven automated wet-process solutions."
About
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, biosensors and medical substrates. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing presence globally. For more information, please visit http://www.yieldengineering.com.
About SPEC
SPEC (Semiconductor Process Equipment Corporation) is a highly experienced supplier of surface conditioning wet process equipment. Since 1986, SPEC has designed and manufactured wafer-level and device-level wet process equipment for acid and solvent surface modification (cleaning, etching, stripping), electroplating, and electroless (chemical) plating for all industries requiring a high level of process cleanliness. SPEC's products are used for polysilicon chip, chunk and ingot cleaning; crucible cleaning, cavity cleaning for particle accelerators, chemical mixing and delivery, hard drive component cleaning, and quartzware cleaning. SPEC systems are engineered to match the unique requirements of the end user. For more information, please visit http://www.team-spec.com.
Media Contact
