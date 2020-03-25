BEIJING, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Operational Highlights
Wealth Management—Yiren Wealth
- Cumulative number of investors reached 2,210,530 as of December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 0.5% from 2,200,223 as of September 30, 2019 and compared to 2,105,339 as of December 31, 2018. Specifically, as of December 31, 2019, the cumulative number of non-P2P investors was 174,391 and the cumulative number of P2P investors was 2,202,875. Non-P2P products include mainly bank's wealth management products and mutual funds.
- Number of current investors was 246,561 as of December 31, 2019, representing a decrease of 8.8% from 270,402 as of September 30, 2019.
- Number of current non-P2P investors was 21,360 as of December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 9.6% from 19,496 as of September 30, 2019 and compared to 15,250 as of December 31, 2018.
- Total assets under administration ("AUA") for P2P products on Yiren Wealth was RMB 34,264.8 million (US$4,921.8 million) as of December 31, 2019, representing a decrease of 14.7% from RMB 40,191.7 million as of September 30, 2019, and compared to RMB 49,886.6 million as of December 31, 2018.
- Total AUA for non-P2P products on Yiren Wealth was RMB 1,026.9 million (US$147.5 million) as of December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 64.0% from RMB 626.2 million as of September 30, 2019, and compared to RMB 217.7 million as of December 31, 2018.
- Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") of non-P2P products amounted to RMB 2,548.4 million (US$ 366.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 232.2% from RMB 767.2 million in the prior quarter and compared to RMB 81.3 million in the same period of 2018. For fiscal year 2019, GMV of non-P2P products amounted to RMB 3,929.1 million (US$564.4 million), compared to RMB 2,730.1 million in 2018.
Consumer Credit—Yiren Credit
- Total loan originations reached RMB 8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 24% from RMB 10.5 billion in the prior quarter.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 4,695,487 as of December 31, 2019.
- Number of borrowers served in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 125,622. For the fiscal year 2019, total number of borrowers served was 541,955.
- The percentage of loan volume generated by repeat borrowers was 16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Approximately 34% of loan originations were generated online in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Remaining principal of performing loans reached RMB 51.2 billion (US$7.3 billion) as of December 31, 2019.
"We have made significant progress in our strategic transformation to re-position our business as we enter 2020. We have completed our full operational integration of Yirendai with CreditEase's Inclusive Finance and online wealth management business to form Yiren Digital, the leading fintech platform providing an array of credit products to consumers and asset allocation based wealth management services to mass affluent clients in China." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "We are also making good progress in expanding our creditech business model into a loan facilitation as well as licensed lending operation model. And we believe our online wealth management business is poised for significant growth in the year to come with strong momentum."
"For our creditech business, we are rolling out new product services to better serve our borrowers which include short tenure revolving loans and auto loans. Diversifying our funding source continues to be a top priority and we expect a significant portion of our new loan origination volume to be funded by institutional investors in 2020." Mr. Tang continued to comment, "and as to our wealth management business, we are gaining significant traction in growing our non-P2P products and services. In the fourth quarter of 2019, AUA for non-P2P products grew 64% quarter-over-quarter, sales volume grew 232% quarter-over-quarter and the number of current investors investing in non-P2P products grew 10% from last quarter. We are seeing a strong demand for our online product offerings. In 2020, we expect the strong growth momentum for our wealth management business to continue, as we continue to roll-out non-P2P products and services by working with industry leading partners, such as Principal Global Investors (Hong Kong) Limited., a subsidiary of Principal Financial Group; and a global leader in asset management, retirement services and insurance solutions. In addition, we obtained a Hong Kong stock brokerage license in December 2019 and officially launched our stock trading APP in the same month to provide stock trading and consulting services to our clients. We strive to become the true one-stop shop asset allocation-based wealth management platform for mass affluent investors in China."
We're pleased to deliver another solid quarter with healthy margins as we are moving towards more diversified business models under a challenging regulatory environment. Total net revenue for the quarter was RMB 2.4 billion, up 15% from previous quarter. Net profit for the quarter was RMB 404 million up from RMB 228 million in the previous quarter. " said Mr. Zhong Bi, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "We are seeing meaningful operation leverage synergies as we complete the full operation integration for our business realignment. And we are also proactively managing our overall cost structure through both improving operation efficiency with technology and rationalizing our capacity to better prepare for the near term economic uncertainties due to corona virus. As such, with a lean and more efficient operational workforce, coupled with our strong balance sheet with approximately RMB 3.6 billion of cash and short-term liquidity, we believe we are on solid footing in the dynamic environment. "
"On credit performance and risk management, we are maintaining our overall risk performance inline with our expected ranges, despite the tightening collection practices, and to a lesser extend, limitation on external data usage." said Mr. Michael Ji, Chief Risk Officer of Yiren Digital. "To promptly respond to a potential economic slowdown due to the recent coronavirus outbreak , we have been actively tightening our risk policy, adjusting our product portfolio and optimizing our risk data sets. The latest data suggested that the delinquencies had been coming down in recent weeks, showing a very encouraging trend, which led us to expect that the impact from the corona virus would rather be short term than be prolonged."
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Total amount of loans facilitated in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB 7,998.0 million (US$1,148.8 million), compared to RMB 13,595.8 million in the same period last year. As of December 31, 2019, the total outstanding principal amount of the performing loans was RMB 51.2 billion (US$7.3 billion), decreased by 25% from RMB 68.4 billion as of December 31, 2018.
Total net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB 2,363.6 million (US$339.5 million), compared to RMB 2,304.5 million in the same period last year. Revenue from Yiren Credit reached RMB 1,841.8 million (US$264.6 million), representing an increase of 1% from RMB 1,816.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue from Yiren Wealth reached RMB 521.8 million (US$75.0 million), representing an increase of 7% from RMB 488.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB 960.4 million (US$138.0 million), compared to RMB 1,236.7 million in the same period last year. Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 accounted for 12.0% of the total amount of loans facilitated, as compared to 9.1% in the same period last year mainly due to a decline in the amount of loans facilitated.
Origination and servicing costs in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB 173.9 million (US$25.0 million), compared to RMB 227.1 million in the same period last year. Origination and servicing costs in the fourth quarter of 2019 accounted for 2.2% of the total amount of loans facilitated, compared to 1.7% in the same period last year.
General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB 139.9 million (US$20.1 million), compared to RMB 361.7 million in the same period last year. General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 accounted for 5.9% of the total net revenue, compared to 15.7% in the same period last year.
Allowance for contract assets in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB 588.3 million (US$84.5 million), compared to RMB 209.0 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to changes in future collectability estimates.
Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB 80.9 million (US$11.6 million).
Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB 404.0 million (US$58.0 million), compared to RMB 985.9 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB 508.1 million (US$73.0 million), compared to an adjusted EBITDA of RMB 1059.3 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin[1] (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 21.5%, compared to 46.0% in the same period last year.
Basic income per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB 4.35 (US$0.63), compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB 10.65 in the same period last year.
Diluted income per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB 4.34 (US$0.62), compared to a diluted income per ADS of RMB 10.56 in the same period last year.
Net cash generated from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB 60.2 million (US$ 8.7 million), compared to a loss of RMB 1,453.6 million in the same period last year.
As of December, 2019, cash and cash equivalents was RMB 3,198.1 million (US$459.4 million), compared to RMB 2,633.0 million as of September 30, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB 6.6 million (US$1.0 million), compared to RMB 8.1 million as of September 30, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB 461.0 million (US$66.2 million), compared to RMB 426.3 million as of September 30, 2019.
Delinquency rates. As of December 31, 2019, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 1.2%, 2.0%, and 1.7%, respectively compared to 1.0%, 1.8%, and 1.6%, as of September 30, 2019.
Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of December 31, 2019, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2016 was 9.4%, compared to 9.4% as of September 30, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2017 was 16.0%, compared to 15.3% as of September 30, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2018 was 13.8%, compared to 11.6% as of September 30, 2019.
[1] Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by total net revenue.
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
Total amount of loans facilitated in 2019 was RMB 39.1 billion (US$5.6 billion), compared to RMB 63.3 billion in 2018.
Total net revenue in 2019 was RMB 8,616.8 million (US$1,237.7 million), compared to RMB 11,244.1 million in 2018. Revenue from Yiren Credit for fiscal year 2019 was RMB 6,440.6 million (US$ 925.1 million), representing a decrease of 30.4% from RMB 9,257.2 million in 2018. Revenue from Yiren Wealth for fiscal year 2019 reached RMB 2,176.2 million (US$ 312.6 million), representing an increase of 9.5% from RMB 1,987.0 million in 2018.
Sales and marketing expenses in 2019 was RMB 4,457.4 million (US$ 640.3 million), compared to RMB 6,658.3 million in 2018. Sales and marketing expenses in 2019 accounted for 11.4% of the total amount of loans facilitated, as compared to 10.5% in 2018 mainly due to a decline in the amount of loans facilitated.
Origination and servicing costs in 2019 was RMB 665.1 million (US$95.5 million), compared to RMB 1,061.3 million in 2018. Origination and servicing costs in 2019 accounted for 1.7% of the total amount of loans facilitated, remaining stable when compared to 1.7% in 2018.
General and administrative expenses in 2019 was RMB 741.3 million (US$106.5 million), compared to RMB 1,755.8 million in 2018. General and administrative expenses in 2019 accounted for 8.6% of the total net revenue, compared to 15.6% in 2018 mainly due to realizing operational efficiency synergies from the Company's business realignment transaction.
Allowance for contract assets in 2019 were RMB 1,625.1 million (US$233.4 million), compared to RMB 992.6 million in 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to changes in future collectability estimates.
Income tax expense in 2019 was RMB 239.2 million (US$34.4 million).
Net income in 2019 was RMB 1,155.6 million (US$166.0 million), compared to RMB 1,579.8 million in 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 2019 was RMB 1,491.3 million (US$214.2 million), compared to an adjusted EBITDA of RMB 1,968.2 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 (non-GAAP) in 2019 was 17.3%, compared to 17.5% in 2018.
Basic income per ADS in 2019 was RMB 12.5 (US$1.8), compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB 17.2 in 2018.
Diluted income per ADS in 2019 was RMB 12.4 (US$1.8), compared to a diluted income per ADS of RMB 17.0 in 2018.
Net cash generated from operating activities in 2019 was RMB 246.3 million (US$ 35.4million), compared to net cash used in operating activities of RMB 3,959.1 million in 2018.
Recent Development
Termination of Contingent Consideration Payment to CreditEase
Effective December 2019, CreditEase has agreed to waive the remaining RMB 1.2 billion of contingent consideration payment for the Company's business realignment transaction.
Management Change
Mr. Chunjiang Ji, will assume the role of Chief Risk Officer of the Company to replace Mr Huan Chen who will continue to serve as director for the board of the Company. Mr. Ji has over 18 years of experiences in risk management and decision science with multiple top financial organizations. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Ji has held several senior positions at Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Fleet Boston Bank.
Mr. Jiangxu Xiang, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer of the Company. Mr. Xiang is a technology veteran with 30 years of experience in the software, internet and fintech industries. Before joining the Company, he was Executive Vice President of R&D and Managing Director of Suning Global Research at Suning Commerce Group, a global fortune 500 company from 2016 to 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Currency Conversion
The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2019, which was RMB6.9618 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue:
Loan facilitation services
1,344,229
1,286,923
1,602,341
230,161
7,647,804
5,182,028
744,352
Post-origination services
408,273
103,073
117,110
16,822
1,263,022
757,783
108,849
Account management services
504,562
489,673
489,641
70,333
1,806,732
2,016,678
289,678
Others
47,461
176,439
154,536
22,198
526,556
660,295
94,845
Total net revenue
2,304,525
2,056,108
2,363,628
339,514
11,244,114
8,616,784
1,237,724
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
1,236,747
1,160,365
960,396
137,953
6,658,270
4,457,353
640,259
Origination and servicing
227,102
156,073
173,942
24,985
1,061,289
665,083
95,533
General and administrative
361,655
168,092
139,935
20,100
1,755,828
741,268
106,476
Allowance for contract assets and receivables
208,985
344,742
588,344
84,510
992,581
1,625,051
233,424
Total operating costs and expenses
2,034,489
1,829,272
1,862,617
267,548
10,467,968
7,488,755
1,075,692
Other income/(expenses):
Interest income, net
15,829
13,825
10,454
1,502
73,917
73,367
10,538
Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated ABFE
39,844
(1,323)
(35,596)
(5,113)
243,122
3,866
555
Others, net
696,041
7,112
6,942
997
690,207
191,757
27,544
Total other income/(expenses)
751,714
19,614
(18,200)
(2,614)
1,007,246
268,990
38,637
Income before provision for income taxes
1,021,750
246,450
482,811
69,352
1,783,392
1,397,019
200,669
Share of results of equity investees
(3,349)
1,505
2,088
299
(9,295)
(2,180)
(313)
Income tax expense
32,485
19,924
80,914
11,622
194,287
239,228
34,363
Net income
985,916
228,031
403,985
58,029
1,579,810
1,155,611
165,993
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic
185,092,973
185,548,214
185,586,690
185,586,690
184,225,643
185,219,586
185,219,586
Basic income per share
5.3266
1.2290
2.1768
0.3127
8.5754
6.2391
0.8962
Basic income per ADS
10.6532
2.4580
4.3536
0.6254
17.1508
12.4782
1.7924
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, diluted
186,807,285
186,351,678
186,322,276
186,322,276
186,270,515
186,535,464
186,535,464
Diluted income per share
5.2777
1.2237
2.1682
0.3114
8.4813
6.1951
0.8899
Diluted income per ADS
10.5554
2.4474
4.3364
0.6228
16.9626
12.3902
1.7798
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data (Recast**)
Net cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities
(1,453,598)
808,148
60,228
8,652
(3,959,094)
246,293
35,378
Net cash provided by/ (used in) investing activities
871,041
(78,146)
1,115,058
160,168
3,297,648
1,027,877
147,645
Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities
1,484,026
(839,114)
(620,595)
(89,143)
(788,022)
(1,039,705)
(149,344)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
125,662
3,193
(2,336)
(336)
3,631
193
28
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,027,131
(105,919)
552,355
79,341
(1,445,837)
234,658
33,707
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
2,007,354
2,822,706
2,716,787
390,242
4,480,322
3,034,484
435,876
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
3,034,485
2,716,787
3,269,142
469,583
3,034,485
3,269,142
469,583
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Cash and cash equivalents
2,606,939
2,632,952
3,198,086
459,376
Restricted cash
427,546
83,835
71,056
10,207
Accounts receivable
40,326
67,231
3,398
488
Contract assets, net
3,909,263
2,598,202
2,398,685
344,550
Contract cost
145,460
143,066
160,003
22,983
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,552,319
1,280,784
1,333,221
191,505
Loans at fair value
1,375,221
552,648
418,492
60,113
Financing receivables
-
24,630
29,612
4,254
Amounts due from related parties
1,361,805
1,678,499
988,853
142,039
Held-to-maturity investments
329,597
8,051
6,627
952
Available-for-sale investments
835,565
426,321
460,991
66,217
Long term investments
217,636
144,552
-
-
Property, equipment and software, net
266,002
213,962
195,855
28,133
Deferred tax assets
184,136
150,363
158,164
22,719
Right-of-use assets
-
383,545
334,134
47,995
Total assets
14,251,815
10,388,641
9,757,177
1,401,531
Accounts payable
307,046
62,313
43,583
6,260
Amounts due to related parties
8,276,459
289,820
106,645
15,319
Liabilities from quality assurance program and guarantee
9,950
5,644
4,397
632
Deferred revenue
569,469
381,899
358,203
51,453
Payable to investors at fair value
626,207
-
-
-
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,193,576
2,351,078
2,338,745
335,940
Refund liability
2,145,748
2,002,785
1,801,535
258,774
Deferred tax liabilities
486,773
267,647
331,645
47,638
Lease liabilities
-
322,832
282,334
40,555
Contingent consideration
-
1,780,734
-
-
Total liabilities
14,615,228
7,464,752
5,267,087
756,571
Ordinary shares
77
121
121
17
Additional paid-in capital
1,293,968
3,872,219
5,038,691
723,763
Treasury stock
(254)
(37,097)
(37,097)
(5,329)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
16,390
25,225
21,855
3,139
Accumulated deficit
(1,673,594)
(936,579)
(533,480)
(76,630)
Total (deficit)/ equity
(363,413)
2,923,889
4,490,090
644,960
Total liabilities and equity
14,251,815
10,388,641
9,757,177
1,401,531
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating Highlights
Amount of p2p investment
16,776,410
9,037,670
8,790,755
1,262,713
70,667,346
41,203,595
5,918,526
AUA of p2p investment
70,061,282
59,792,510
52,945,825
7,605,192
70,061,282
52,945,825
7,605,192
Number of p2p investors
244,069
113,955
105,849
105,849
745,799
348,832
348,832
Amount of non-p2p investment
81,290
767,226
2,548,414
366,057
2,730,079
3,929,131
564,384
AUA of non-p2p investment
217,692
626,223
1,026,858
147,499
217,692
1,026,858
147,499
Number of non-p2p investors
12,525
12,235
13,896
13,896
83,596
32,668
32,668
Amount of loans facilitated
13,595,780
10,496,261
7,998,046
1,148,847
63,329,066
39,103,048
5,616,801
Number of borrowers
203,451
150,280
125,622
125,622
922,633
541,955
541,955
Remaining principal of performing loans
68,370,225
54,553,702
51,157,313
7,348,288
68,370,225
51,157,313
7,348,288
Segment Information
Wealth management:
Revenue
488,502
540,554
521,849
74,959
1,986,960
2,176,215
312,594
Sales and marketing expenses
73,197
219,390
67,080
9,635
1,242,439
643,542
92,439
Consumer credit:
Revenue
1,816,023
1,515,554
1,841,779
264,555
9,257,154
6,440,569
925,130
Sales and marketing expenses
1,163,550
940,975
893,316
128,318
5,415,831
3,813,811
547,820
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
985,916
228,031
403,985
58,029
1,579,810
1,155,611
165,993
Interest income, net
(15,829)
(13,825)
(10,454)
(1,502)
(73,917)
(73,367)
(10,538)
Income tax expense
32,485
19,924
80,914
11,622
194,287
239,228
34,363
Depreciation and amortization
36,636
32,153
30,083
4,321
147,992
125,850
18,077
Share-based compensation
20,067
7,954
3,556
511
119,998
43,941
6,312
Adjusted EBITDA
1,059,275
274,237
508,084
72,981
1,968,170
1,491,263
214,207
Adjusted EBITDA margin
46.0%
13.3%
21.5%
21.5%
17.5%
17.3%
17.3%
* Prior period financials have been recast to reflect the acquisition from CreditEase under common control.
** The Company reclassified 846.0 million payments made in the third quarter of 2019 related to contingent consideration from cash used in investing activities to cash used in financing activities due to the payments paid after three months of business realignment
Delinquency Rates
Delinquent for
15-29 days
30-59 days
60-89 days
All Loans
December 31, 2015
0.7%
1.2%
0.9%
December 31, 2016
0.6%
0.9%
0.8%
December 31, 2017
0.8%
1.0%
0.8%
December 31, 2018
1.0%
1.8%
1.7%
December 31, 2019
1.2%
2.0%
1.7%
Online Channels
December 31, 2015
0.5%
0.8%
0.6%
December 31, 2016
0.5%
0.9%
0.8%
December 31, 2017
1.1%
1.1%
0.9%
December 31, 2018
1.2%
2.3%
2.2%
December 31, 2019
1.6%
2.9%
2.5%
Offline Channels
December 31, 2015
0.7%
1.2%
1.0%
December 31, 2016
0.6%
0.9%
0.8%
December 31, 2017
0.6%
0.9%
0.7%
December 31, 2018
0.9%
1.6%
1.5%
December 31, 2019
1.0%
1.7%
1.5%
Net Charge-Off Rate for Upgraded Risk Grid
Loan
Customer
Amount of Loans
Accumulated M3+ Net Charge-
Total Net Charge-Off
(in RMB thousands)
(in RMB thousands)
2015
I
4,894,936
197,679
4.0%
II
14,492,035
485,102
3.3%
III
11,272,838
709,921
6.3%
IV
11,283,656
1,354,765
12.0%
V
11,199,563
1,713,746
15.3%
Total
53,143,029
4,461,213
8.4%
2016
I
5,858,273
236,493
4.0%
II
12,360,346
540,799
4.4%
III
9,951,614
755,406
7.6%
IV
8,652,543
924,154
10.7%
V
16,982,336
2,607,546
15.4%
Total
53,805,112
5,064,398
9.4%
2017
I
10,431,218
697,113
6.7%
II
12,270,230
1,597,776
13.0%
III
13,837,922
2,290,065
16.5%
IV
13,663,558
2,459,857
18.0%
V
19,680,365
4,123,858
21.0%
Total
69,883,293
11,168,668
16.0%
2018
I
9,476,955
598,343
6.3%
II
14,656,758
1,655,932
11.3%
III
13,903,217
1,987,419
14.3%
IV
13,812,989
2,309,976
16.7%
V
11,326,230
2,154,899
19.0%
Total
63,176,149
8,706,569
13.8%
2019Q1-Q3
I
6,102,299
92,787
1.5%
II
8,658,990
248,567
2.9%
III
7,413,040
274,254
3.7%
IV
4,746,047
178,863
3.8%
V
4,216,836
166,903
4.0%
Total
31,137,211
961,373
3.1%
M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate*
Loan
Month on Book
4
7
10
13
16
19
22
25
28
31
34
2015Q1
0.8%
2.0%
3.4%
4.7%
5.7%
6.5%
7.1%
7.5%
7.7%
7.8%
7.8%
2015Q2
0.8%
2.3%
3.8%
5.2%
6.4%
7.3%
7.9%
8.3%
8.5%
8.7%
8.8%
2015Q3
0.4%
1.6%
3.1%
4.4%
5.6%
6.5%
7.1%
7.6%
7.9%
8.1%
8.4%
2015Q4
0.4%
1.6%
3.1%
4.4%
5.5%
6.3%
6.9%
7.4%
7.9%
8.3%
8.5%
2016Q1
0.3%
1.2%
2.5%
3.6%
4.5%
5.2%
5.8%
6.4%
7.0%
7.4%
7.6%
2016Q2
0.4%
1.6%
3.1%
4.3%
5.2%
6.0%
6.8%
7.6%
8.1%
8.4%
8.7%
2016Q3
0.3%
1.6%
3.1%
4.3%
5.4%
6.6%
7.8%
8.6%
9.2%
9.5%
9.8%
2016Q4
0.2%
1.5%
2.9%
4.4%
5.9%
7.4%
8.4%
9.3%
10.0%
10.4%
10.7%
2017Q1
0.3%
1.5%
3.2%
5.1%
7.1%
8.6%
9.8%
10.8%
11.5%
12.0%
2017Q2
1.1%
2.9%
5.6%
8.4%
10.4%
12.1%
13.5%
14.5%
15.3%
2017Q3
0.3%
2.9%
6.3%
9.1%
11.6%
13.6%
15.0%
16.2%
2017Q4
0.5%
3.8%
7.2%
10.4%
13.2%
15.3%
16.9%
2018Q1
0.4%
3.0%
6.6%
10.1%
12.9%
15.2%
2018Q2
0.5%
3.6%
7.4%
10.8%
13.6%
2018Q3
0.3%
2.9%
6.2%
9.1%
2018Q4
0.3%
2.5%
5.6%
2019Q1
0.2%
2.5%
2019Q2
0.3%
*As one division has already been spun off from the company, as of third quarter 2019,