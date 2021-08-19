BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Wealth Management

  • Cumulative number of investors served reached 2,538,656 as of June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 3.1% from 2,462,195 as of March 31, 2021 and compared to 2,223,250 as of June 30, 2020.
  • Number of active investors[1] was 385,536 as of June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 25.5% from 307,107 as of March 31, 2021, and compared to 102,658 as of June 30, 2020.
  • Total client assets[2] was RMB14,660.4 million (US$2,270.6 million) as of June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 37.3% from RMB10,678.9 million as of March 31, 2021, and compared to RMB2,628.8 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • Sales volume of investment products amounted to RMB5,343.6 million (US$827.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 8.2% from RMB5,823.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB2,186.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Consumer Credit

  • Total loans facilitated under loan facilitation model in the second quarter of 2021 reached RMB5.3 billion (US$0.8 billion), representing an increase of 6.5% from RMB4.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 5,558,085 as of June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 4.7% from 5,309,727 as of March 31, 2021 and compared to 4,917,635 as of June 30, 2020.
  • Number of borrowers served in the second quarter of 2021 was 434,153 representing an increase of 25.5% from 345,939 in the first quarter of 2021 and compared to 107,568 in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated under loan facilitation model reached RMB12,543.7 million (US$1,942.8 million) as of June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 12.4% from RMB11,159.2 million as of March 31, 2021 and compared to RMB4,175.8 million as of June 30, 2020.

 

[1] Active investors refer to those who have made at least one investment through our wealth management platform or have had client assets with us above zero in the past twelve months.

[2] Client assets refer to the outstanding balance of client assets generated through our platforms, where an asset is counted towards the outstanding balance for so long as it continues to be held by the investor who acquired it through our platform.

"We are pleased to deliver another solid quarter, with continued improvement in profitability and increasingly diversified revenue mix as we further navigate Yiren Digital to become a leading user-centric personal financial management platform," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "As we continue to strengthen our competitive edges and drive up our business scale, we have developed sophisticated strategies for different business lines."

"For wealth management, we are further differentiating ourselves by upgrading our services and enriching our product offerings as well as enhancing our capabilities to serve customers with higher investable assets. As of June 30, 2021, total client assets reached RMB14.7 billion, representing an increase of 37% from last quarter. Average client asset per investor further increased by 17% quarter-over-quarter to approximately RMB100,000, and the number of investors who held more than two asset classes on our Yiren Wealth platform grew by 420% from prior year, reflecting a concrete improvement in our customers' overall LTV. "

"For our credit business, we are focusing on high-quality growth and continue to take a proactive approach to transition our target borrower segment into higher-credit quality borrowers, paving the way for the launch of increasingly diversified products. Meanwhile, to echo government's focus on supporting small and micro businesses, starting from the second half of this year, we will further expand our SME segment to better promote inclusive finance."

"In the second quarter, total revenue increased by 49% year-on-year to RMB1.1 billion, of which 25% came from our wealth management business. Driven by enhanced cost control and operating efficiencies, total net income in the second quarter grew by 10% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting a healthy net income margin of 18%,"said Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "On the balance sheet side, our cash position remains strong with RMB2.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021, which provides us with sufficient resilience to continue exploring new initiatives and new opportunities, and to meet any new capital requirement that may come."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB1,125.0 million (US$174.2 million), compared to RMB754.7 million in the same period last year. Revenue from wealth management business reached RMB286.8 million (US$44.4 million), representing a decrease of 11.0% from RMB322.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the spin-off of our legacy business. Revenue from credit business reached RMB838.2 million (US$129.8 million), representing an increase of 93.9% from RMB432.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by an increase in loan volume.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB436.9 million (US$67.7 million), compared to RMB508.5 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to internal restructuring to optimize operating efficiencies.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB182.7 million (US$28.3 million), compared to RMB165.2 million in the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB127.7 million (US$19.8 million), compared to RMB172.6 million in the same period last year. The decrease was due to enhancement of operational efficiency.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB93.4 million (US$14.5 million), compared to RMB168.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of product mix, improved asset quality post pandemic as well as further enhancement in the Company's risk management framework.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB55.3 million (US$8.6 million).

Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB200.1 million (US$31.0 million), as compared to a net loss of RMB232.2 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB295.4 million (US$45.8 million), compared to a loss of RMB269.4 million in the same period last year.

Basic income per ADS in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2.4 (US$0.4), compared to a basic loss per ADS of RMB2.5 in the same period last year.

Diluted income per ADS in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2.4 (US$0.4), compared to a diluted loss per ADS of RMB2.5 in the same period last year.

Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB213.0 million (US$33.0 million), compared to RMB64.7 million in the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB208.5 million (US$32.3 million), compared to RMB186.7 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was RMB2,192.5 million (US$339.6 million), compared to RMB2,362.3 million as of March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB3.1 million as of March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB224.3 million (US$34.7 million), compared to RMB234.6 million as of March 31, 2021.

Delinquency rates. As of June 30, 2021, the delinquency rates for loans facilitated that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.5%, 0.8% and 0.7% respectively, compared to 0.5%, 0.8% and 0.6% respectively as of March 31, 2021.

Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of June 30, 2021, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans facilitated in 2018, 2019 and 2020 was 9.9%, 10.5% and 3.7% respectively, as compared to 10.0%, 9.7% and 2.2% respectively as of March 31, 2021.

[3]  "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Board Composition Change

Mr. Quan Zhou will resign from the board, having fulfilled his term as a board member since January 2015, effective August 19, 2021.

"On behalf of Yiren Digital's Board of Directors, I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Quan Zhou for his time, dedication and valuable contribution to the Company," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized asset allocation services and wealth management solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as utilizes online and offline channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.

 

 

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)





For the Three Months Ended 





For the Six Months Ended 



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD





RMB



RMB



USD

Net revenue:





























Loan facilitation services

171,084



542,132



551,373



85,397





529,625



1,093,505



169,362

Post-origination services

126,477



44,786



40,584



6,286





272,997



85,370



13,222

Account management services

300,720



-



-



-





713,886



-



-

Insurance brokerage services

19,545



159,704



151,801



23,511





19,545



311,505



48,246

Financing services

1,586



114,932



125,267



19,401





2,236



240,199



37,202

Others

135,277



238,409



256,010



39,651





240,060



494,419



76,576

Total net revenue

754,689



1,099,963



1,125,035



174,246





1,778,349



2,224,998



344,608

Operating costs and expenses:





























  Sales and marketing

508,466



405,176



436,882



67,663





1,124,907



842,058



130,418

  Origination,servicing and other operating

  costs

165,183



174,525



182,667



28,292





268,101



357,192



55,322

  General and administrative

172,568



119,865



127,690



19,777





321,609



247,555



38,341

  Allowance for contract assets, receivables

  and others

168,708



141,232



93,433



14,471





312,093



234,665



36,345

Total operating costs and expenses

1,014,925



840,798



840,672



130,203





2,026,710



1,681,470



260,426

Other income/(expenses):





























  Interest income/(expense), net

16,950



(10,980)



(22,782)



(3,529)





42,066



(33,762)



(5,229)

  Fair value adjustments related to

  Consolidated ABFE

(32,957)



(27,720)



(20,916)



(3,239)





(58,977)



(48,636)



(7,533)

  Others, net

(3,510)



5,122



14,674



2,273





8,674



19,796



3,066

Total other expenses

(19,517)



(33,578)



(29,024)



(4,495)





(8,237)



(62,602)



(9,696)

(Loss)/income before provision for income

taxes

(279,753)



225,587



255,339



39,548





(256,598)



480,926



74,486

Income tax (benefit)/expense

(47,558)



44,373



55,259



8,559





(43,622)



99,632



15,431

Net (loss)/income

(232,195)



181,214



200,080



30,989





(212,976)



381,294



59,055































Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding, basic

185,613,735



167,966,603



167,974,463



167,974,463





185,607,348



167,970,515



167,970,515

Basic (loss)/income per share

(1.2510)



1.0789



1.1911



0.1845





(1.1475)



2.2700



0.3516

Basic (loss)/income per ADS

(2.5020)



2.1578



2.3822



0.3690





(2.2950)



4.5400



0.7032































Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding, diluted

185,613,735



169,147,563



169,173,603



169,173,603





185,607,348



169,160,565



169,160,565

Diluted (loss)/income per share

(1.2510)



1.0713



1.1827



0.1832





(1.1475)



2.2540



0.3491

Diluted (loss)/income per ADS

(2.5020)



2.1426



2.3654



0.3664





(2.2950)



4.5080



0.6982































Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash

Flow Data





























Net cash (used in)/generated from operating

activities

(64,721)



(142,011)



(212,993)



(32,988)





497,999



(355,004)



(54,984)

Net cash used in investing activities

(186,670)



(286,056)



(208,539)



(32,299)





(716,107)



(494,595)



(76,603)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing

activities

39,905



279,400



144,107



22,319





(25,732)



423,507



65,593

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(86)



(118)



(278)



(43)





1,120



(396)



(61)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

(211,572)



(148,785)



(277,703)



(43,011)





(242,720)



(426,488)



(66,055)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,

beginning of period

3,237,994



2,707,148



2,558,363



396,240





3,269,142



2,707,148



419,284

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,

end of period

3,026,422



2,558,363



2,280,660



353,229





3,026,422



2,280,660



353,229

 

 

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (in thousands)





As of



December 31,

2020



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

















        Cash and cash equivalents

2,469,909



2,362,310



2,192,500



339,575

        Restricted cash

237,239



196,053



88,160



13,654

        Accounts receivable

122,742



148,114



228,554



35,399

        Contract assets, net

750,174



917,995



1,063,470



164,711

        Contract cost

65,529



62,061



44,684



6,921

        Prepaid expenses and other assets

278,591



215,099



213,942



33,135

        Loans at fair value

192,156



175,664



112,931



17,491

        Financing receivables

1,253,494



1,471,509



1,738,742



269,297

        Amounts due from related parties

884,006



911,972



1,064,703



164,901

        Held-to-maturity investments

3,286



3,137



2,233



346

        Available-for-sale investments

175,515



234,587



224,336



34,745

        Property, equipment and software, net

147,193



134,351



123,491



19,126

        Deferred tax assets

16,745



13,906



8,629



1,336

        Right-of-use assets

105,674



98,467



93,783



14,525

Total assets

6,702,253



6,945,225



7,200,158



1,115,162

        Accounts payable

9,903



12,923



64,469



9,985

        Amounts due to related parties

970,309



769,744



498,053



77,138

        Deferred revenue

50,899



44,408



21,137



3,274

        Payable to investors at fair value

52,623



52,082



51,289



7,944

        Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,208,915



1,148,549



1,238,591



191,833

        Secured borrowings

500,500



799,200



968,600



150,017

        Refund liability

10,845



7,404



6,412



993

        Deferred tax liabilities

38,741



76,003



118,654



18,377

        Lease liabilities

81,854



76,735



70,114



10,859

Total liabilities

2,924,589



2,987,048



3,037,319



470,420

        Ordinary shares

121



121



122



19

        Additional paid-in capital

5,058,176



5,058,884



5,065,177



784,496

        Treasury stock

(40,147)



(40,147)



(40,147)



(6,218)

        Accumulated other comprehensive income

17,108



16,648



16,139



2,500

        Accumulated deficit

(1,257,594)



(1,077,329)



(878,452)



(136,055)

Total equity

3,777,664



3,958,177



4,162,839



644,742

Total liabilities and equity

6,702,253



6,945,225



7,200,158



1,115,162

 

 

 

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of  borrowers, number of investors and percentages)





For the Three Months Ended 





For the Six Months Ended 



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD





RMB



RMB



USD

Operating Highlights





























Amount of investment in current investment

products

2,186,210



5,823,057



5,343,601



827,618





4,349,523



11,166,657



1,729,495

Number of investors in current investment

products

30,392



110,072



120,091



120,091





30,142



203,472



203,472

Amount of loans facilitated under loan

facilitation model

1,522,646



4,930,287



5,252,859



813,564





2,263,914



10,183,146



1,577,168

Amount of loans facilitated

2,402,494



4,930,287



5,252,859



813,564





4,241,948



10,183,146



1,577,168

Number of borrowers

107,568



345,939



434,153



434,153





220,731



646,486



646,486

Remaining principal of performing loans

facilitated under loan facilitation model

4,175,751



11,159,179



12,543,745



1,942,779





4,175,751



12,543,745



1,942,779































Segment Information





























Wealth management:





























Revenue

322,381



263,743



286,839



44,426





738,257



550,582



85,274

Sales and marketing expenses

45,454



38,987



29,044



4,498





112,780



68,031



10,537

Origination,servicing and other operating

costs

39,648



132,510



150,505



23,311





70,493



283,015



43,833































Consumer credit:





























Revenue

432,308



836,220



838,196



129,820





1,040,092



1,674,416



259,334

Sales and marketing expenses

463,012



366,189



407,838



63,165





1,012,127



774,027



119,881

Origination,servicing and other operating

costs

125,535



42,015



32,162



4,981





197,608



74,177



11,489





























































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





























Net (loss)/income

(232,195)



181,214



200,080



30,989





(212,976)



381,294



59,055

Interest (income)/expense, net

(16,950)



10,980



22,782



3,529





(42,066)



33,762



5,229

Income tax (benefit)/expense

(47,558)



44,373



55,259



8,559





(43,622)



99,632



15,431

Depreciation and amortization

24,368



15,151



12,170



1,885





51,539



27,321



4,232

Share-based compensation

2,954



(240)



5,090



788





7,495



4,850



751

Adjusted EBITDA

(269,381)



251,478



295,381



45,750





(239,630)



546,859



84,698

Adjusted EBITDA margin

-35.7%



22.9%



26.3%



26.3%





-13.5%



24.6%



24.6%

 

 

 

Delinquency Rates (Loan Facilitation Model)



















15-29 days



30-59 days



60-89 days

All Loans













December 31, 2015



1.3%



1.9%



1.5%

December 31, 2016



0.6%



0.8%



0.7%

December 31, 2017



0.5%



0.8%



0.6%

December 31, 2018



1.0%



1.8%



1.7%

December 31, 2019



0.8%



1.3%



1.0%

December 31, 2020



0.5%



0.7%



0.6%

March 31, 2021



0.5%



0.8%



0.6%

June 30, 2021



0.5%



0.8%



0.7%















Online Channels













December 31, 2015



0.4%



0.7%



0.5%

December 31, 2016



0.8%



1.1%



1.7%

December 31, 2017



0.3%



0.2%



0.0%

December 31, 2018



0.9%



1.7%



1.5%

December 31, 2019



1.0%



2.1%



1.6%

December 31, 2020



0.6%



1.0%



1.1%

March 31, 2021



0.5%



0.9%



0.7%

June 30, 2021



0.7%



0.9%



0.8%















Offline Channels













December 31, 2015



1.3%



2.0%



1.6%

December 31, 2016



0.6%



0.8%



0.7%

December 31, 2017



0.5%



0.9%



0.7%

December 31, 2018



1.1%



1.9%



1.8%

December 31, 2019



0.7%



0.9%



0.7%

December 31, 2020



0.4%



0.6%



0.4%

March 31, 2021



0.4%



0.7%



0.6%

June 30, 2021



0.4%



0.7%



0.6%

 

 

 

Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)

Loan

Issued

Period



Amount of Loans

Facilitated

During the Period



Accumulated M3+ Net

Charge-Off

as of June 30, 2021



Total Net Charge-Off

Rate

as of June 30, 2021





(in RMB thousands)



(in RMB thousands)



2015



4,530,824



250,850



5.5%

2016



3,749,815



319,425



8.5%

2017



5,043,494



527,583



10.5%

2018



4,211,573



415,948



9.9%

2019



3,431,443



359,282



10.5%

2020



9,614,819



352,935



3.7%

2021Q1



4,930,287



23,045



0.5%

 

 

M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)

Loan

Issued

Period



Month on Book





4

7

10

13

16

19

22

25

28

31

34

2015Q1



1.0%

1.9%

2.8%

3.7%

4.3%

4.8%

5.1%

5.3%

5.3%

5.3%

5.2%

2015Q2



1.1%

2.8%

4.2%

5.3%

6.2%

6.7%

7.0%

7.0%

6.9%

6.8%

6.8%

2015Q3



0.6%

2.2%

3.8%

5.0%

5.9%

6.5%

6.7%

6.8%

6.7%

6.7%

6.7%

2015Q4



1.0%

1.5%

2.2%

2.8%

3.1%

3.4%

3.7%

4.0%

4.2%

4.4%

4.4%

2016Q1



0.6%

0.9%

1.3%

1.7%

2.0%

2.2%

2.4%

2.7%

2.9%

3.0%

3.2%

2016Q2



0.6%

1.4%

2.3%

3.0%

3.6%

4.2%

4.8%

5.4%

5.8%

6.0%

6.2%

2016Q3



0.4%

1.7%

2.7%

4.1%

5.3%

6.5%

7.7%

8.6%

9.3%

9.3%

9.5%

2016Q4



0.3%

2.1%

3.8%

5.4%

7.2%

9.2%

10.4%

11.5%

12.4%

12.9%

13.3%

2017Q1



0.3%

1.6%

3.4%

5.3%

7.5%

8.9%

10.0%

10.9%

11.6%

12.1%

12.3%

2017Q2



4.1%

5.8%

7.9%

9.6%

11.3%

12.5%

13.2%

13.9%

14.6%

14.9%

15.1%

2017Q3



0.3%

1.6%

3.5%

4.9%

6.5%

7.6%

8.4%

8.9%

9.4%

9.9%

10.1%

2017Q4



0.2%

2.3%

5.1%

6.5%

7.9%

9.0%

9.7%

10.2%

10.7%

11.2%

10.6%

2018Q1



0.2%

2.9%

5.1%

6.8%

7.2%

7.9%

8.4%

8.7%

9.0%

8.6%

8.1%

2018Q2



0.7%

4.1%

7.1%

9.4%

11.2%

12.4%

13.4%

14.1%

14.3%

14.1%

14.1%

2018Q3



0.2%

2.8%

3.6%

4.5%

5.2%

6.4%

7.0%

7.0%

6.9%

7.0%



2018Q4



0.6%

2.2%

3.4%

5.2%

6.9%

9.0%

9.7%

9.9%

9.6%





2019Q1



0.0%

0.8%

2.0%

3.4%

5.3%

5.9%

6.3%

6.3%







2019Q2



0.1%

1.5%

4.5%

7.5%

8.8%

9.2%

9.9%









2019Q3



0.2%

2.9%

6.8%

9.0%

10.4%

12.0%











2019Q4



0.4%

3.1%

4.9%

6.3%

7.2%













2020Q1



0.6%

2.3%

4.1%

5.2%















2020Q2



0.5%

2.5%

4.2%

















2020Q3



1.1%

3.3%



















2020Q4



0.3%





















 

 

